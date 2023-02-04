ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Spring 2023 outlook has positive signs for Iowa farmers

By Gabe Prough
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PJEoP_0kcTDS4b00

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — After several years of derechos and a prolonged drought, Iowa farmers could use some relief.

They just might get it this spring. Justin Glisan, State Climatologist of Iowa, says there are strong signs of a cool spring, but also indications of wetter than normal conditions. That would follow the pattern of the last several years, which have brought cool and wet springs.

Authorities: Woman sent to Iowa funeral home was alive

Denny Friest has farmed in Hardin County for decades. He compares the last several years to a rollercoaster, noting the three-year drought and 2020 derecho that flattened corn across the state.

Of course, a wetter spring also means the risk of a delayed planting season. Bob Hemesath, who farms in northeast Iowa, says that’s always a concern. But in his experience, current equipment and technology can accomplish a lot in a short period of time. Farmers like himself just need a narrow window of good weather to plant the crop.

Friest is optimistic heading into this spring. He recalls concerns about the delayed planting season last year, but how the corn made up for it in the end.

Positive thinking and flexibility will be needed as more wild weather inevitably heads our way. Glisan expects both temperature and precipitation extremes to become more common.

“That pendulum is swinging slower, we’re getting stuck into more persistent behavior, whether that be record wetness across northern Iowa in 2018 with D3 drought in southwestern Iowa. So our extremes are becoming closer together both spatially and temporally but they’re getting more extreme.”

Justin Glisan, State Climatologist of Iowa
University of Iowa voids Illinois students’ tickets over purchase under false name

In the face of more extremes, there’s confidence farmers will get the job done no matter the weather.

“Our farmers are very resilient, they’re cognizant of these changes and I think out of the general population they’re the most adept at adapting to these types of weather extremes.”

Justin Glisan, State Climatologist of Iowa
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

Carbon Pipeline Is Closer To Becoming A Reality In Iowa

The controversial carbon pipeline that is projected to span across five midwest states might be becoming a reality. Iowa may be On Thursday Summit Carbon Solutions gave an update on the progress they have made to secure the land needed for its pipeline. The Summit Pipeline is one of three...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa dog breeders responsible for 36% of all violations in the U.S. last year

Iowa’s dog breeders had the worst record of compliance with federal regulations in 2022, accounting for 36% of all violations cited nationally. The U.S. Department of Agriculture cited dog and cat breeders and brokers for 795 violations in 2022, a total that excludes citations for “missed” inspections resulting from USDA officials not gaining access to […] The post Iowa dog breeders responsible for 36% of all violations in the U.S. last year appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Summit Carbon pipeline project reaches 2/3rds easement mark

(Ames) -- Plans for a carbon dioxide pipeline project across a good portion of Iowa have reached a significant milestone. Officials with Summit Carbon Solutions say 1,050 landowners across 29 Iowa counties have signed 1,840 easement agreements with the company. That represents 2/3rds of the land necessary to construct the proposed Midwest Express carbon pipeline across more than 700 miles through the western portion of the state. Jesse Harris is the company's public affairs director. Harris tells KMA News the milestone is a reflection that landowners see the project as a way to bolster the ethanol industry--and the rural economy.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Warmer winter temps will define this February

IARN — The soils are still completely frozen, so not much has changed when it comes to drought conditions. Since we started this winter with such heavy drought conditions, we’re counting on building and maintaining a snowpack that can give us a head start on our moisture deficits come spring. Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan provided an update on the latest U.S. Drought Monitor for the state of Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Words And Phrases You Only Understand If You Are From Iowa

I was born in Iowa and I didn't even know all of these. The folks at Only In Your State put together a list having to do with the state where I was born. When I was a kid I lived on a farm in northeastern Iowa. But I still didn't understand every word and phrase in this list of the “10 Words You'll Only Understand If You Are From Iowa.”
IOWA STATE
B100

Will This Be The Last Time Iowa & Illinois Have To ‘Spring Forward’?

Winter is halfway over (thank God) and we're inching closer to 'springing forward' in the Midwest. Daylight Saving Time is a catch-22. You either lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of daylight or you gain an hour of sleep but lose some daylight. The Sunshine Protection Act was in the works in Washington in 2022 but don't get too excited for that to go into effect just yet.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

New week brings stronger winds and a chance of rain

DES MOINES, Iowa — Even though more clouds are in the forecast starting tonight, Iowa will remain in a mild temperature pattern heading into the new week. High pressure sliding across northern Iowa tonight will keep winds light, possibly leading to some fog developing into early Monday morning. Those light winds will ramp up through the day Monday, sometimes gusting around 30 mph out of the southeast. This will warm areas of the state without snowpack to 50° by afternoon. Northern Iowa will spend the day with 30s. Monday afternoon will also bring the chance of some drizzle, possibly even scattered light rain. The chance is highest across northern Iowa in the afternoon, then eastern Iowa toward evening.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Hey Iowans, Would You Try This New Busch Light Flavor?

Iowans already knew this but back in November of 2022, it was confirmed by Whiskey Riff that Iowa was the number 1 Busch Light drinking state in America. Millions of gallons of Busch Light are shipped to Iowa every year. It's closer to 16 million to be exact. If Busch...
IOWA STATE
iowatorch.com

Hendrickson: Placing Iowa’s income tax on the road to elimination

The last few years have been historic for state-based tax reform. The Tax Foundation reports that 43 states passed some form of tax reform in 2021 and 2022. In 2022, Iowa led the way with passing the most comprehensive tax reform measure in the nation. Iowa led the way in what has been referred to as the state “flat tax revolution.” Governor Kim Reynolds and the legislature passed a comprehensive tax reform measure that will phase out the current progressive nine-bracket income tax system and replace it with a flat 3.9 percent rate by 2026. Under the law, the flat rate phases in as follows:
IOWA STATE
Field & Stream

Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes

Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Should Iowa Schools Get Rid of Snow Days?

Last year, New York City's Education Department officials announced that they would be getting rid of snow days. Students now have to attend virtual learning sessions in the case of bad weather making going into school difficult. Major bummer for New Yorkers... The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way that students...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Truck Tries To Sneak Through Iowa In Shambles [PHOTOS]

Now here is a truck that really should not have been driving through Iowa over the weekend. Over the last few months, there have been some “interesting” trucks driving through the state. In early December, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Not Much Change in the Latest U.S. Drought Monitor

(Des Moines) Even though precipitation across Iowa in January was 200 percent above average, Allan Curtis, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says it would not affect drought relief across the state. Curtis says it’s good Iowa received the moisture; the best-case scenario would be a slow...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa lawmakers work to fix mistake that would cost taxpayers $127M

DES MOINES, Iowa — State lawmakers are working on a new bill to correct their mistake, which would over-collect $127 million in property taxes that Iowans pay to cities and counties. House Speaker Pat Grassley says the miscalculation came from a 2021 tax law that he says was misinterpreted.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy