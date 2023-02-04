ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Time to cash in running out for 8 Florida Lottery games

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YptIG_0kcTDQJ900

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Scratch-off tickets are a popular option for those who play the Florida Lottery in hopes of winning extra cash or even a fortune, if they’re lucky.

However, the time to redeem tickets for eight of the Lottery’s games numerous games. Most of the games have smaller prizes left, but some money is better than no money.

Florida woman wins $2 million Powerball prize from ticket she got at Circle K

Seven of the games stopped selling their tickets on Jan. 12, 2023, but any winning tickets can be redeemed by March 13, 2023.

However, one game, the $2 National Lampoon Xmas scratch-off, is still up for sale, with its last day to sell being March 24, 2023. Any ticket bought before the last day of sale can be redeemed by May 24, 2023.

The game has four remaining top prizes of $50,000 for people to win.

Here is a complete list of the games that are ending soon.

Game Number Game Name Last Day to Sell Last Day to Redeem Ticket Cost
5020 2 FOR $1 January 12, 2023 March 13, 2023 $1.00
1494 CASH CLUB January 12, 2023 March 13, 2023 $10.00
1482 HIT $50 January 12, 2023 March 13, 2023 $1.00
1478 $1 GOLD RUSH SUPREME January 12, 2023 March 13, 2023 $1.00
1475 CASH CELEBRATION January 12, 2023 March 13, 2023 $2.00
1472 NATIONAL LAMPOON XMAS March 24, 2023 May 23, 2023 $2.00
1460 $2 MONOPOLY BONUS SPECTACULAR January 12, 2023 March 13, 2023 $2.00
1443 10X® January 12, 2023 March 13, 2023 $1.00

The Florida Lottery still has a large portfolio of active scratch-off games. More information on the other games and their remaining prizes can be found on the Lottery’s website .

