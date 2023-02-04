Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
AI Crypto Project Built on Ethereum Surges 175% in Seven Days As Artificial Intelligence Hype Intensifies
An artificial intelligence-focused crypto project is exploding amid an industry-wide boom in interest and adoption of AI technology. The Ethereum-based project SingularityNET (AGIX) has jumped from a low of $0.16 to a high of $0.44 in just one week – a 175% increase. SingularityNET is a blockchain-based marketplace for...
Phys.org
Study finds connection between social presence and online social capital in social commerce
A recent research study published in the International Journal of e-Collaboration (IJeC) has explored the relationship between social presence, online social capital, and social commerce (s-commerce) behavior. The study used an online survey and analyzed the collected data through a structural equation model (SEM). Social commerce behavior refers to the...
Woonsocket Call
Paradise Mobile Bringing New Communication Experiences to Bermuda powered by Mavenir’s End-To-End Cloud-Native 4G and 5G Network
Mavenir’s solution includes Converged Packet Core, BSS, Open vRAN and OpenBeam™ Radios. Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, today announced to be the technology provider powering Paradise Mobile’s 4G and 5G network. Paradise Mobile is a newly established cloud-native Communications Service Provider (CSP) that is creating agile and innovation driven communication experiences for Bermuda.
Essence
Meet 'Good Feed,' The New Black-Owned Social Media Platform For Women, By Women
The online community was created to provide women with a safe space to tell their stories. When a new social media platform pops up, it usually aims to serve one of two needs: (1) to act as a convening place for creators to post their lives or (2) be a trendy spot for users to escape the watchful eye of their older counterparts, and share space with the ‘it’ influencers of the moment.
TechCrunch
New social investment platform Follow taps influencers to mirror their investment strategies
The new social investment platform enables users to subscribe to a creator’s financial feed and set up an investment portfolio that mimics that particular person’s investment strategy. And, as Follow’s creator network grows, users can subscribe to additional creators to better diversify their portfolios. Social investing is...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
CNET
Google Unveils Its ChatGPT Rival for AI-Powered Conversation
Google released its own AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT on Monday called Bard. "Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models," Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai tweeted Monday. "It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses."
Woonsocket Call
Web Design North offers Tailor-Made Web Designing Services In Canada
Web Design North is a reputable company that provides web design and SEO marketing services in Canada. Web Design North is a Toronto-based digital agency that specialises in building intuitive and elegant websites for companies of all sizes. The team has worked with a variety of clients ranging from individuals and small businesses to larger corporations across North America and internationally.
Woonsocket Call
Extreme Extends Fabric to the Edge, Simplifies Operations and Improves Security with Enhanced SD-WAN Solution
Automated Workflows, New UX and 10 Gbps Boosts Application Performance, Lowers Operating Costs and Reduces Mean Time to Resolution. Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced that is has integrated network fabric capabilities into its ExtremeCloud™ SD-WAN platform, enabling customers to securely connect disparate environments such as the data center, campus and branch locations from within a single platform. Additional new enhancements include automated workflows as part of a simplified user interface and experience (UI/UX) as well as improved visibility and control for superior application performance. As a result, customers can automate tasks related to provisioning new sites and services, lower fabric deployment time by more than 90% and boost network security through hyper-segmentation.
techxplore.com
How to harness social influence for good
Thanks to TikTok, Twitter, Instagram et al, we are living in the age of social influence. But how can influence be harnessed to make the world a better place?. Yun Young Hur, assistant professor of information systems at George Mason University School of Business, explores that question in a recently published paper in Information Systems Research with co-authors Fujie Jin of Indiana University, Xitong Li of HEC Paris, Yuan Cheng of Tsinghua University, and Yu Jeffrey Hu of Georgia Institute of Technology.
What happens to our data when we no longer use a social media network or publishing platform?
The internet plays a central role in our lives. I — and many others my age — grew up alongside the development of social media and content platforms. My peers and I built personal websites on GeoCities, blogged on LiveJournal, made friends on MySpace and hung out on Nexopia. Many of these earlier platforms and social spaces occupy large parts of youth memories. For that reason, the web has become a complex entanglement of attachment and connection. My doctoral research looks at how we have become “databound” — attached to the data we have produced throughout our lives in ways...
Microsoft Brings ChatGPT AI to Bing and Edge
Microsoft announced an updated version of Bing powered by AI from ChatGPT creator OpenAI, as well as additions to its Edge browser.
CoinDesk
Dell Joins Hedera Governing Council to Explore Developing Decentralized Applications
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Computer manufacturer Dell (DELL) has become a member of the Hedera Governing Council to develop decentralized applications to help its customers with their blockchain and Web3-related ventures. Hedera's HBAR token spiked higher on the...
Microsoft packs Bing search engine, Edge browser with AI in big challenge to Google
REDMOND, Wash., Feb 7 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) is revamping its Bing search engine and Edge Web browser with artificial intelligence, the company said on Tuesday, signaling its ambition to retake the lead in consumer technology markets where it has fallen behind.
coinchapter.com
UTB Bot Unveils a New Way to Leverage Automation and Cryptocurrencies
With its innovative product, UTB Bot, users can now benefit from an ecosystem of features. This bot makes it easier than ever to manage cryptocurrencies through the Telegram app. The team introduced an AI-driven algorithm for monetizing traffic and a unique ladder system for creating prize pools. UTB Bot provides...
Google is facing its first real competition in search
Microsoft's Bing finally has a chance to take on Google. ChatGPT is now integrated in Bing, giving it its first fighting chance against Google.
makeuseof.com
Why Switching to a Paid Email Provider Is Better for Online Privacy and Security
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Free email services have dominated the market for a long time—Gmail alone has more than one and a half billion active users worldwide. However, many users have switched to or are considering switching to a paid email provider for better security.
EXCLUSIVE: Moovly Integrates ChatGPT To Create AI-Based Video Content
Moovly Media Inc MVVYF disclosed a leap in video creation technology, integrating its platform with OpenAI GPT-3 to bring customers cutting-edge AI capabilities. What Happened? ChatGPT uses natural language processing and GPT-3 technology to generate texts from user input and can also create scripts for video content within Moovly. The...
Social Media Marketing Trends For SaaS Businesses in 2023
SaaS marketing agencies must be prepared to meet today's and tomorrow's SaaS marketing challenges with creative yet practical solutions. Planning ahead of time to expand on these promotional activities can give you a competitive advantage by allowing you to develop a plan that will produce measurable results.
Motley Fool
Google to Defend Its Business From Microsoft and ChatGPT With Home-Grown AI Software Bard
Alphabet is releasing a consumer-facing, conversational AI tool called Bard, which will work much like ChatGPT. The company previously was moving slowly with AI applications to ensure they worked correctly, protecting its reputation. ChatGPT's rapid rise may have accelerated Alphabet's timetable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
