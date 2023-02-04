Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Not Even The Red Sox’s Farm System Can Save ThemIBWAABoston, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves FieldIBWAABoston, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
Related
Alex Cora reportedly bragged to Red Sox members about sign-stealing scandal with the Astros
“We stole that [expletive] World Series." Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s role in the Astros’ cheating scandal has been well-documented over the years, as an MLB investigation found that he masterminded the electronic sign-stealing system when he was their bench coach en route to winning the World Series in 2017.
Red Sox Fans Will Love What Top Prospect Marcelo Mayer Said About Yankees Rivalry
Boston fans certainly will love Mayer
WINKNEWS.com
Red Sox gear arrives at JetBlue Park ahead of spring training
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-06:da14aec0894747eb81e94ba4 Player Element ID: 6319885481112. Monday was Red Sox Truck Day, with boxes and boxes of gear and supplies arriving at JetBlue Park ahead of the team coming down...
Red Sox's Top Prospect Marcelo Mayer Draws MVP Comparison As Stock Rises
Boston Red Sox shortstop prospect Marcelo Mayer was a highly-anticipated draft prospect and has lived up to the hype so far.
3 Phillies players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t
These three Philadelphia Phillies players will have a better year in 2023 while these two others will look a little bit worse. Despite several players underperforming in 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies found themselves two wins away from a championship. The core remains the same with the addition of Trea Turner as the most significant to the roster.
Alex Cora’s blatant disrespect after cheating is all Rob Manfred’s fault
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora basically admitted to stealing the 2017 World Series while a bench coach for the Houston Astros. Cora’s blatant disrespect is all Rob Manfred’s fault. “We stole that [expletive] World Series!”. Those are the words of current Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora...
chatsports.com
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/5/23
Newsday | Erik Boland: As spring training draws closer, Boland offered an early 26-man roster prediction with five starters, eight relievers, and 13 position players. Of course, it goes without saying that things can change in a hurry in the event of trades, signings, and injuries. He predicts Domingo Germán...
Red Sox Reportedly Take Chance On Interesting Longtime Independent Ball Reliever
Boston recently made another depth move
Over the Monster
Red Sox Links: The Macho Man Is A Mystery Man
We’ve seen the outstanding projections for Masataka Yoshida. . . and we’ve also seen the doubts about his performance from unnamed sources attached to other teams. The fact is, we just don’t know how he’ll translate yet. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe) The Red Sox have a...
Not Even The Red Sox’s Farm System Can Save Them
The Boston Red Sox got some horrific news last week. No, Chris Sale didn’t fall off his bike again, nor did another star player leave for nothing. No, the news was much worse than that. Keith Law released his annual farm system rankings at The Athletic, and he had the Red Sox ranked 23rd. Not only does he have them behind every other team in the AL East (yikes), but he also put them only one spot ahead of Dave Dombrowski’s Philadelphia Phillies.
FanSided
306K+
Followers
610K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0