'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
comicon.com
Then And Now – Previewing ‘Namor The Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores’ #5
“Who will survive in this fallen world? Who will rebuild it? Atlantis? The machines? A long-suffering humankind? Namor faces off against the Original Human Torch one last time…and then his own underwater empire. In the end, will anything be left to rule on these conquered shores?”. Namor the Sub-Mariner:...
comicon.com
House Of X: Previewing ‘Storm & The Brotherhood Of Mutants’ #1 And ‘X-Men: Legends’ #6
This week we preview Storm & the Brotherhood of Mutants #1 and X-Men: Legends #6, both out Wednesday 8th February from Marvel. “BACK FROM THE FUTURE! OMEGA SQUAD will die. And it’s all BISHOP’s fault. BISHOP makes a fateful decision that will spell the end of life as he knew it! Presaging his appearance in the classic UNCANNY X-MEN #282, witness legendary Whilce Portacio’s vision for his co-creation as we finally detail the truth behind the X.S.E.’s time-travel mission gone wrong!”
comicon.com
Preview: Addictions And Hallucinations Raise Suspicions In ‘Know Your Station’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Know Your Station #3, the next issue in a five-issue limited series from writer Sarah Gailey, artist Liana Kangas, colorist Rebecca Nalty, and letterer Cardinal Rae. Due to her addiction and hallucinations, Elise grapples with the worst possibility–is she the killer? Her bouts...
comicon.com
Static Is Back For A Second Season In ‘Static: Shadows Of Dakota’ #1 Preview
Though Virgil and his friends might have been able to stop the government’s off-the-books prison operations in Dakota, a powerful new threat lurks in the shadows. The mysterious Ebon is cutting a bloody swath through the underworld on a single-minded quest to find his brother. Against this backdrop of exploding violence, innocent people are finding themselves in the crossfire. The breakout creative team of Nikolas Draper-Ivey and Vita Ayala have returned to make Static’s life, and Dakota City, very complicated indeed—you’ve never felt shocks like these!”
comicon.com
Advance Review: Time Is Running Out In `Blood Stained Teeth’ #9
There are a lot of plot threads taking place in this penultimate issue, but the story is straightforward enough to keep up with everything. Visually, Heather Moore’s eye-popping colors truly define the look of the entire series. Overall. 8.5/10. The clock is ticking for Atticus Sloane. Sloane, a member...
comicon.com
The Speedsters Gather To Plan Their Next Step In ‘The Flash’ #792 Preview
The Flash Family is in dire straits as the Fraction begin their takeover. Looking for a way to push them back, Impulse has an idea…the kind of idea that usually gets people in trouble. It’s up to Kid Flash to keep him company on a daring mission that could help turn the tide against this extraterrestrial threat!”
comicon.com
Jumping On: New Story Arcs Kicking Off On February 8, 2023
One of the hardest and most frustrating things about finding new comics to read and enjoy is finding a good jumping on point. It can be confusing and disheartening to pick up a single issue from the middle of an arc without having the context of the previous chapters. With...
comicon.com
It’s A Return To Kashyyyk In ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2, Episode 6
When Star Wars is broken down to its core, it’s essentially about fighting back against tyranny. A lot of times that message can be drowned out because of the franchise’s expanded universe. Between lightsabers, the Force, starship battles, and everything else that comes with a gigantic sci-fi space opera, the simple template that was generated in the first Star Wars movie can get muddled. Nevertheless, there’s a certain brilliance when Star Wars returns to this formula. That’s exactly what this week’s episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch accomplished.
comicon.com
Kickstart This: The Johnny Alpha/Strontium Dog Statue Of Your Dreams
Crowdfunding the chance to get hold of one of 2000 AD’s finest characters as a 1:6 Scale Strontium Dog, Johnny Alpha statue. Fully authorised by 2000 AD/Rebellion and Produced by Alan Fisher of Fish Collectables, this really does look like THE statue any fan of Johnny Alpha will want.
comicon.com
Preview: Face-To-Face With The Past In ‘Koshchei In Hell’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Koshchei In Hell #2, releasing Wednesday from writer Mike Mignola, artist Ben Stenbeck, and colorist Dave Stewart. After reaching the ruins of Pandemonium, Koshchei the Deathless comes face-to-face with someone from Hellboy’s past. Hope grows thin when they reveal their plans for the ruined realm, and Koshchei once again finds himself in the fight of his life or death, as the case may be.
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Sonic The Hedgehog Vol. 13– Battle For The Empire’
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Sonic The Hedgehog Vol. 13– Battle for the Empire, dropping tomorrow from creators Ian Flynn, Adam Bryce Thomas, Mauro Fonseca, Bracardi Curry, Joana Lafuente, Leonardo Ito, Thomas Rothlisberger, and more. Sonic and Tails duel a duo of dastardly doppelgängers in the series’...
comicon.com
Preview: The Mother Of All Road Trips In ‘Ashes’ TPB
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Ashes, dropping tomorrow from Alvaro Ortiz, adapted by Leigh Walton, translated by Eva Ibarzabal, and lettered by Krystal Beisick. Three old friends reunite for the mother of all road trips! One of Spain’s most brilliant graphic novelists finally makes his English-language debut in this elegantly unpredictable gem. Polly, Moho, and Piter haven’t seen each other in years. Now they’ve piled into a car for a loooong journey to a mysterious cross marked on a map. All their old personality quirks and conflicts are resurrected with new wrinkles as this surreal reunion gets underway.
comicon.com
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
Frank Martin’s TV reviews just keep on landing with or readers, with a good few on this week’s list. First up his review for National Treasure: Edge of History S01 ep.8 here. He also reviewed Velma S01 Ep.5 here. And when he’s not reviewing TV shows, he can...
comicon.com
Nightmare Horror Features Large In ‘Ghost Rider’ #11 Preview
“HELLFIRE AND DANNY KETCH! The F.B.I. has cast out Johnny Blaze and Talia Warroad, maybe because they’re too destructive and unmanageable…or maybe because there is some corruption present that reaches inside the very institution meant to protect us. As Johnny and Talia head down to Savannah to investigate a necropolis, there are hints of old friends and new foes on the horizon. A new chapter of horror is beginning for the Ghost Rider, and Danny Ketch is roaring up to speed in the rearview mirror.”
comicon.com
Monkey Business: Previewing ‘Monkey Prince’ #11
“Monkey Prince, now at the Hall of Justice with Supergirl, must defend it against the Ultra-Humanite. But it looks like Ultra-Humanite needs to get through not only to acquire secret information about the Monkey King that could defeat Nezha…but also for information about how Marcus is related to the Monkey King. Will Monkey Prince give in to learn his truth but put all the other heroes at risk?”
comicon.com
Advance Review: A Disappointing Family Reunion In `Time Before Time’ #20
After telling more contained stories lately, this series seems to be back with complicated tales strewn across the timeline. It makes it sometimes difficult to know who is who and what their motivations are. Overall. It probably makes sense that a family reunion billions of years in the making wouldn’t...
