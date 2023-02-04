ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

KESQ

Windy and dusty conditions for Sunday

Onshore winds will strengthen this morning around 10 a.m. Peak gusts are expected late this afternoon through tonight. Here is a look at forecasted wind speeds by 10 p.m.:. Westerly winds could strengthen between 25-35 mph with peak wind speeds near wind prone areas like the San Gorgonio Pass where gusts could reach up to 55 mph.
SANTA ANA, CA
Times of San Diego

Sunny and Warm on Saturday, Then Cooler with Chance of Rain Sunday

The San Diego region can expect sunny and warmer weather on Saturday, but there’s a chance of showers Sunday in the western valleys and mountains. “Dry weather with a warming trend will continue through Saturday,” the National Weather Service said. “A low-pressure system moving inland through California on Sunday will bring cooler and windier conditions, as well as some showers.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
smchseagleeye.com

Atmospheric River hits the West Coast

Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ

A mild start to the weekend before gusty winds arrive

A Wind Advisory will take effect at 10:00 a.m. Sunday until midnight. This advisory includes Riverside County mountains, as well as the low desert, extending south into San Diego County deserts. The strongest gusts will occur in the wind-prone spots such as the San Gorgonio Pass and the desert slopes....
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

Recent storms are filling up LA area reservoirs, but not just with water

After the recent storms, LA reservoirs in the San Gabriel Mountains are filling up, but not just with water — millions of cubic feet of mud and wilderness debris, too. The roughly century-old water infrastructure system was designed to handle a large influx of stormwater and other unwanted additions, but climate change is forcing LA County to adapt.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from San Diego to Palm Springs

The glitzy resort city of Palm Springs is a fabulous standalone destination but hop off the highway and you can turn the drive from San Diego into an unforgettable short road trip. Packed full of charming small towns, stunning wine country and endless views of unspoilt forests and mountains, this route is a real visual feast.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver killed in I-10 rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs identified

Cal Fire reported a person died in a rollover crash on the I-10 freeway east of Indian Canyon Drive. The Riverside County Coroner's Office identified the driver Monday morning as Anthony Juarez, 31, of Cathedral City. Officials said the crash was reported at 10:48 p.m. Sunday. Juarez was the only occupant of the vehicle. California The post Driver killed in I-10 rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs identified appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Motorcyclist dies in Palm Springs crash

A motorcyclist died following a crash Sunday morning in Palm Springs. Palm Springs Police said it happened before 10 a.m. off South Palm Canyon Drive and Sunny Dunes Road. Emergency crews reportedly found a 42-year-old Palm Springs man unresponsive when they arrived. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators said they The post Motorcyclist dies in Palm Springs crash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
natureworldnews.com

Gusty Thunderstorms, Another Storm to Hit Southern California

The latest weather forecast warned that another storm could unload in Southern California this week, causing rain and thunderstorms. People with travel plans this week should consider the weather forecasts. Bringing an umbrella would be recommendable as rounds of storms would unleash anytime this week. Mountain snow and gusty thunderstorms.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Woman killed while crossing Coast Highway in Laguna Beach

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Laguna Beach Sunday evening. According to Laguna Beach Police Department, the crash occurred at around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway. First responders treated the woman at the scene before rushing her to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Her identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Investigators learned that the woman was not in the crosswalk when the crash occurred, also determining that she was struck by multiple vehicles. All of the involved drivers remained at the scene to cooperate with...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
OnlyInYourState

This Remote Little Town In Southern California Is One Of The Darkest Places In The Nation

Beyond the beaches, bright lights, and city vibes, Southern California’s small towns each have their own unique character. The town of Julian, for example, is a lovely place to get away and indulge in homemade apple pie, photograph fall foliage, and tour an old gold mine, but now there is yet another reason to visit. Julian is one of the darkest places in Southern California, and in the entire country.
JULIAN, CA

