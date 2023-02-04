Read full article on original website
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in DelawareEast Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
Forced Jury Service: A Frustrating Civic Duty (Opinion)William Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Philadelphia RappersEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
New Details Emerge From Tom Brady, Gisele Divorce
Divorces tend to be messy; Tom Brady and Gisele's is, unfortunately, no exception. New details have emerged telling a clearer story regarding Tom and Gisele's split. Gisele reportedly pushed for the sad breakup. It was a decision that "traumatized" Brady, who wound up playing in the ...
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Color blind? Eagles may have picked wrong jersey color for Super Bowl
Philadelphia will be the home team on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. And when they take the field against the Chiefs, the Eagles will be wearing their green jerseys, with Kansas City in its white uniforms. There’s just one problem with that, according to the Boston Globe: “The team in white jerseys has won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls.”
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
Sean Payton tells Team 3 to take a hike during Broncos intro presser
Sean Payton is not going to tolerate Team 3’s nonsense as the Denver Broncos head coach. After being named the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, Sean Payton made it abundantly clear that Team 3 is not going to be wreaking havoc inside of the Broncos building this season.
Eagles' success and aggressiveness start at the top with owner Jeffrey Lurie | Opinion
The Eagles have reached the playoffs 17 times under ownership of Jeffrey Lurie, and they are now aiming for second Super Bowl title in six seasons.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Eagles legend Jason Kelce discusses his current feelings about retirement
The 2022-2023 Philadelphia Eagles have given us reason to cheer and be proud, and on Sunday, February 12th, they may close the deal by rewarding us with a second Vince Lombardi Trophy. Just let that sink in for a second. Some have asked if this is the greatest team ever assembled in franchise history. It’s an intriguing argument, but at the risk of reigning on a few parades, as fun as it’s been, Super Bowl LVII will be the final time we see the current roster together as currently assembled. A ton of roster decisions have to be made, and then, there are the questions about Jason Kelce.
Cowboys take a massive L with Kellen Moore replacement
The Dallas Cowboys have replaced Kellen Moore in-house, as they promoted offensive analyst Brian Schottenheimer to offensive coordinator. Kellen Moore and the Cowboys parted ways at the end of the season, with the Boise State product taking on a new challenge with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers feature one...
Here's where the Philadelphia Eagles are staying in Phoenix for Super Bowl 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles have arrived in Arizona for Super Bowl 2023, which kicks off at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. If you're wondering what hotel they're staying at when they're not practicing at the Arizona Cardinals practice facility in Tempe or checking out what metro Phoenix has to offer, we've got you covered.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Derek Carr takes another shot at Raiders by going full-blown Rob Lowe
Derek Carr goes full-blown Rob Lowe as a big fan of the NFL, and not of the Las Vegas Raiders. Nobody is a bigger fan of the NFL than Rob Lowe. Derek Carr may have been drafted by them nine years ago, but his days as the franchise quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders are so over. He made it two more seasons with the Silver and Black than Parks and Recreation did on NBC. Even though Lowe literally changed the game beginning in Season 3, we all got tired of the Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope sappiness really fast.
Eagles news: Best Super Bowl LII anniversary tweets
Has it been five years already? Most of us will never forget where we were when we watched the Philadelphia Eagles win their first Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LII, and following a game that featured so many memorable moments, it became pretty obvious early that we’d never forget the game for as long as we live.
WATCH: Philadelphia Eagles arrive in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl 57
"If you're going to Arizona, be loud like you always are. Go Birds!" said head coach Nick Sirianni before the team's flight to Arizona.
Injured Eagles Star Sends Clear Message About Super Bowl Status
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is going through it right now with regard to an injury. Johnson had to miss practice this week with a groin injury that's hampered him for the last month and a half. He had to miss the final two games of the regular season with it before returning for ...
Longtime ESPN Reporter Makes Bold Claim About This Year's Eagles Team
The Philadelphia Eagles were the last remaining unbeaten team in the NFL heading into Week 10. They finished the year by winning the NFC East, earning home-field advantage as the conference's top seed and outscoring their playoff opponents 69-14 en route to a Super Bowl appearance this ...
Philadelphia Eagles complete Super Bowl history and results
The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from competing in Super Bowl LVII. It is a special moment as the franchise has an opportunity to bring home its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in five seasons. It took quite a while to win the first one, but it was well worth the wait as it ended a 58-year championship drought that stretched from December 26th of 1960 to February 4th, 2018.
Super Bowl 2023: Eagles' Jason Kelce doesn't believe result of Super Bowl 57 will impact retirement decision
Jason Kelce has been flirting with the idea of retiring from the NFL for the past few years. The 35-year-old is playing in his 12th season in the league and is now on the doorstep of possibly winning the second Super Bowl of his career. While riding off into the sunset after another Eagles title sounds like the ideal storybook ending, that narrative doesn't appear like it'll be much of a factor for Kelce whenever he does decide to step away.
3 Phillies players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t
These three Philadelphia Phillies players will have a better year in 2023 while these two others will look a little bit worse. Despite several players underperforming in 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies found themselves two wins away from a championship. The core remains the same with the addition of Trea Turner as the most significant to the roster.
Philadelphia Eagles dismiss trash talk from San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk
The San Francisco 49ers aren't at Super Bowl 57, but receiver Brandon Aiyuk still had something of a presence at "Opening Night."
