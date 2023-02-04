ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Athlon Sports

New Details Emerge From Tom Brady, Gisele Divorce

Divorces tend to be messy; Tom Brady and Gisele's is, unfortunately, no exception.  New details have emerged telling a clearer story regarding Tom and Gisele's split.  Gisele reportedly pushed for the sad breakup. It was a decision that "traumatized" Brady, who wound up playing in the ...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Eagles legend Jason Kelce discusses his current feelings about retirement

The 2022-2023 Philadelphia Eagles have given us reason to cheer and be proud, and on Sunday, February 12th, they may close the deal by rewarding us with a second Vince Lombardi Trophy. Just let that sink in for a second. Some have asked if this is the greatest team ever assembled in franchise history. It’s an intriguing argument, but at the risk of reigning on a few parades, as fun as it’s been, Super Bowl LVII will be the final time we see the current roster together as currently assembled. A ton of roster decisions have to be made, and then, there are the questions about Jason Kelce.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Cowboys take a massive L with Kellen Moore replacement

The Dallas Cowboys have replaced Kellen Moore in-house, as they promoted offensive analyst Brian Schottenheimer to offensive coordinator. Kellen Moore and the Cowboys parted ways at the end of the season, with the Boise State product taking on a new challenge with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers feature one...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Derek Carr takes another shot at Raiders by going full-blown Rob Lowe

Derek Carr goes full-blown Rob Lowe as a big fan of the NFL, and not of the Las Vegas Raiders. Nobody is a bigger fan of the NFL than Rob Lowe. Derek Carr may have been drafted by them nine years ago, but his days as the franchise quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders are so over. He made it two more seasons with the Silver and Black than Parks and Recreation did on NBC. Even though Lowe literally changed the game beginning in Season 3, we all got tired of the Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope sappiness really fast.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Eagles news: Best Super Bowl LII anniversary tweets

Has it been five years already? Most of us will never forget where we were when we watched the Philadelphia Eagles win their first Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LII, and following a game that featured so many memorable moments, it became pretty obvious early that we’d never forget the game for as long as we live.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles complete Super Bowl history and results

The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from competing in Super Bowl LVII. It is a special moment as the franchise has an opportunity to bring home its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in five seasons. It took quite a while to win the first one, but it was well worth the wait as it ended a 58-year championship drought that stretched from December 26th of 1960 to February 4th, 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Eagles' Jason Kelce doesn't believe result of Super Bowl 57 will impact retirement decision

Jason Kelce has been flirting with the idea of retiring from the NFL for the past few years. The 35-year-old is playing in his 12th season in the league and is now on the doorstep of possibly winning the second Super Bowl of his career. While riding off into the sunset after another Eagles title sounds like the ideal storybook ending, that narrative doesn't appear like it'll be much of a factor for Kelce whenever he does decide to step away.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

3 Phillies players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t

These three Philadelphia Phillies players will have a better year in 2023 while these two others will look a little bit worse. Despite several players underperforming in 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies found themselves two wins away from a championship. The core remains the same with the addition of Trea Turner as the most significant to the roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

