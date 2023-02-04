General Hospital Preview: ‘Volcanic’ Face-Off Climaxes in ‘a Fateful Act That Will Be Felt for Years to Come’

It’s a movie-worthy romance. If it seemed a little harsh to kill General Hospital‘s Britt off rather than just send her on her way, well, first off, this is daytime. It doesn’t mean we’ll never see her again! But secondly, Britt’s exit coincided with a major shift in Kelly Thiebaud’s life as the actress moved across the pond to the United Kingdom. Britt stopping in here and there for a visit after leaving would be tricky with an entire ocean (and country) between General Hospital and Thiebaud.

4 DAYS AGO