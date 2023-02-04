ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Footage emerges of Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior being racially abused again

Once again Spain is reading about Vinicius Junior suffering from racial abuse on a Monday morning. An occurrence that has become depressingly regular, against Real Mallorca the Brazilian was called a monkey, in an eighth (recorded) racial incident since coming to Spain. It is sadly becoming more regular. This is...
Sporting News

Tottenham vs. Man City final score, highlights and analysis as record-breaker Kane sinks Guardiola's men again

Harry Kane became Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer as he gave his team a hard-earned 1-0 win over Manchester City. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg capitalised upon a dreadful error from Rodri to tee up Kane for his 267th goal in Tottenham colours, moving him one clear of the great Jimmy Greaves on the all-time list. It was also Kane's 200th Premier League goal and did neighbours Arsenal a favour in the race for this season's title.
Yardbarker

Carlo Ancelotti defends Vinivius Junior following Mallorca loss

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has defended Vinicius Junior following their bruising 1-0 defeat at Mallorca. Nacho Fernandez’s bizarre own goal secured a second La Liga defeat of 2023 for the defending champions as they lost more ground to league leaders Barcelona. Los Blancos struggled to make an impact...
Citrus County Chronicle

Madrid's Benzema and Courtois not going to Club World Cup

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid go to the Club World Cup without six injured players, including striker Karim Benzema and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Also not going to Morocco are defenders Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vázquez and forward Eden Hazard.
Yardbarker

Lionel Messi Scores 10th Ligue 1 Goal Of The Season With Crisp Long-Range Finish

Lionel Messi scored his 10th Ligue 1 goal of the season in Paris Saint-Germain's game against Toulouse on Saturday. The 35-year-old was without his famous co-stars for the game at the Parc des Princes as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both missed out through injury. Branco van den Boomen gave Toulouse...
Sporting News

Why did Leeds United sack Jesse Marsch? Premier League club fires American manager amidst poor form

American coach Jesse Marsch is out as manager of Leeds United after less than a year in charge. The 49-year-old took over at the Premier League club after the dismissal of Marcelo Bielsa in late February, 2022. At the time, Marsch was considered an apt replacement due to his European success at RB Salzburg and his deployment of a high-press tactical approach that fit with Bielsa's style, lending to a seamless transition from one coach to the other.
SB Nation

Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace: Reds hold on after Casemiro sees red

Manchester United held on to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in what turned out to be a much more dramatic finish than it seemed after an hour or so of play. Casemiro’s sending off complicated matters and handed Patrick Vieira’s side momentum, but in the end a strong defensive and time killing performance got them through.
FOX Sports

Martínez scores again as Inter beats Milan in Serie A derby

MILAN (AP) — World Cup winner Lautaro Martínez continued his roaring start to the year as he set Inter Milan on its way to a 1-0 victory over AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday. Martínez has been in fantastic form since helping Argentina win the...
SB Nation

Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Instant Reaction | A win made in Burnley

Everton started the Sean Dyche era at home against Premier League leaders Arsenal in a 4-5-1 formation with the back four unchanged, with from left to right Iwobi - Onana - Gueye - Doucoure - McNeil in midfield and Calvert-Lewin up top. There was plenty of discipline on show from...
Yardbarker

Romelu Lukaku Could Start Inter Milan Vs Sampdoria Serie A Clash, Italian Media Report

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku stands a good chance of starting for the Nerazzurri in next Monday’s Serie A match away to Sampdoria. This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who report that the Belgian is a real candidate to start against the Blucerchiati after the flashes that he has shown in recent matches against Atalanta and AC Milan.

