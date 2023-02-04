Read full article on original website
Liverpool remove midfielder from Champions League squad
Liverpool have cut a midfielder from their Champions League squad.
Bayern Munich accused of being 'obsessed' with signing Barcelona players
A report in Spain has claimed that Bayern Munich are 'obsessed' with and 'fixated' on signing Barcelona players.
Footage emerges of Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior being racially abused again
Once again Spain is reading about Vinicius Junior suffering from racial abuse on a Monday morning. An occurrence that has become depressingly regular, against Real Mallorca the Brazilian was called a monkey, in an eighth (recorded) racial incident since coming to Spain. It is sadly becoming more regular. This is...
Tottenham vs. Man City final score, highlights and analysis as record-breaker Kane sinks Guardiola's men again
Harry Kane became Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer as he gave his team a hard-earned 1-0 win over Manchester City. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg capitalised upon a dreadful error from Rodri to tee up Kane for his 267th goal in Tottenham colours, moving him one clear of the great Jimmy Greaves on the all-time list. It was also Kane's 200th Premier League goal and did neighbours Arsenal a favour in the race for this season's title.
Barcelona troll Real Madrid with Xavi photo and emoji after Los Blancos lose to Mallorca
Barcelona have poked fun at fierce rivals Real Madrid on Twitter after Los Blancos were beaten by Mallorca in LaLiga on Sunday
Carlo Ancelotti defends Vinivius Junior following Mallorca loss
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has defended Vinicius Junior following their bruising 1-0 defeat at Mallorca. Nacho Fernandez’s bizarre own goal secured a second La Liga defeat of 2023 for the defending champions as they lost more ground to league leaders Barcelona. Los Blancos struggled to make an impact...
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals joy at first Al-Nassr goal after ex-Man Utd star grabbed ball off team-mate to take penalty
CRISTIANO RONALDO shared his happiness on social media after scoring a first goal for new club Al-Nassr. The former Man Utd and Real Madrid star, 37, joined the Saudi Arabian side in a staggering £173million-a-year deal in December. He failed to hit the back of the net in either...
Madrid's Benzema and Courtois not going to Club World Cup
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid go to the Club World Cup without six injured players, including striker Karim Benzema and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Also not going to Morocco are defenders Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vázquez and forward Eden Hazard.
Lionel Messi Scores 10th Ligue 1 Goal Of The Season With Crisp Long-Range Finish
Lionel Messi scored his 10th Ligue 1 goal of the season in Paris Saint-Germain's game against Toulouse on Saturday. The 35-year-old was without his famous co-stars for the game at the Parc des Princes as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both missed out through injury. Branco van den Boomen gave Toulouse...
Why did Leeds United sack Jesse Marsch? Premier League club fires American manager amidst poor form
American coach Jesse Marsch is out as manager of Leeds United after less than a year in charge. The 49-year-old took over at the Premier League club after the dismissal of Marcelo Bielsa in late February, 2022. At the time, Marsch was considered an apt replacement due to his European success at RB Salzburg and his deployment of a high-press tactical approach that fit with Bielsa's style, lending to a seamless transition from one coach to the other.
Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace: Reds hold on after Casemiro sees red
Manchester United held on to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in what turned out to be a much more dramatic finish than it seemed after an hour or so of play. Casemiro’s sending off complicated matters and handed Patrick Vieira’s side momentum, but in the end a strong defensive and time killing performance got them through.
What the Premier League’s FFP Charges Mean for Man City
A drawn-out process awaits, but what’s clear is that the league has made a loud statement by opposing its most successful club of the last decade.
Martínez scores again as Inter beats Milan in Serie A derby
MILAN (AP) — World Cup winner Lautaro Martínez continued his roaring start to the year as he set Inter Milan on its way to a 1-0 victory over AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday. Martínez has been in fantastic form since helping Argentina win the...
Carlo Ancelotti discusses title race after Real Madrid defeat
Carlo Ancelotti discusses title race after Real Madrid defeat.
Manchester City Charged With Breaching Premier League Financial Rules More Than 100 Times
The EPL claims that City failed to provide "a true and fair view of the club's financial position, in particular with respect to its revenue (including sponsorship revenue), its related parties and its operating costs".
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti defends Vinicius Jr. over 'role model' criticism
Mallorca captain Antonio Raillo had said Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior was not a suitable role model for children.
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Instant Reaction | A win made in Burnley
Everton started the Sean Dyche era at home against Premier League leaders Arsenal in a 4-5-1 formation with the back four unchanged, with from left to right Iwobi - Onana - Gueye - Doucoure - McNeil in midfield and Calvert-Lewin up top. There was plenty of discipline on show from...
Romelu Lukaku Could Start Inter Milan Vs Sampdoria Serie A Clash, Italian Media Report
Inter striker Romelu Lukaku stands a good chance of starting for the Nerazzurri in next Monday’s Serie A match away to Sampdoria. This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who report that the Belgian is a real candidate to start against the Blucerchiati after the flashes that he has shown in recent matches against Atalanta and AC Milan.
Barcelona Move EIGHT Points Clear Of Real Madrid In La Liga Title Race
Second-half goals from Jordi Alba, Gavi and Raphinha saw Barca beat Sevilla 3-0 at the Camp Nou on Sunday night.
