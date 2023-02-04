ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
New York Post

Memphis cop Demetrius Haley, who was charged in Tyre Nichols’ death, previously beat up inmate, ex-prisoner alleges

One of the five former Memphis police officers accused of murdering Tyre Nichols allegedly beat up an inmate nearly eight years ago, according to his victim, who told The Post on Saturday, “That could have been me.” “I could be dead. As it is, my body still hurts from the beating. It’s gonna hurt for life,” Cordarlrius Sledge told The Post. Sledge, 34. alleged in a 2016 lawsuit that ex-Memphis cop Demetrius Haley, 30, who then worked as a correction officer, took part in the May 16, 2015 beatdown inside the Shelby County Division of Corrections. Sledge, who was serving a three-year sentence for aggravated assault,...
MEMPHIS, TN
102.5 The Bone

Police arrest 3 in connection with death of 11-year-old girl in New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police announced Friday a third person has been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl in Syracuse, New York. In a news release from the Syracuse Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting on Jan. 16 just before 8 p.m. near the 400 block of Oakwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one victim who was identified as Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, with a gunshot wound. First responders provided first aid at the scene. She was transported to the hospital.
SYRACUSE, NY
TheDailyBeast

Feds Beg for Patience as Family Autopsy Says Tyre Nichols Suffered ‘Severe Beating’ by Cops

As brutal details continued to filter out about the death of Tyre Nichols following his arrest by Memphis police after a traffic stop, representatives from the Department of Justice held a briefing on Wednesday morning to reassure the public and ask for calm.“I want this city to be a place where justice is done,” said United States Attorney Kevin Ritz. “The United States is committed to following the facts and the law, guided by principles of justice every step of the way.”Ritz called for peace and patience as an edgy public anticipates the looming release of a video of...
MEMPHIS, TN
TheDailyBeast

Two Men Say Cop in Tyre Nichols Case Once Threatened to ‘Blow’ Their Faces Off

One of the Memphis cops arrested for the murder of Tyre Nichols had pulled a gun out and threatened to shoot two other residents in the face two years earlier, the pair recalled. Brothers Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, said they were standing outside a gas station in August 2020 when police cars surrounded them. The brothers, who had been smoking weed, got into Harris’ car in fear and tried to drive away before police caught up to them two miles down the road. Now-former Memphis cop Emmitt Martin III grabbed Harris as he got out of the car after crashing it. Harris tried to run but Martin pinned him to the pavement and pulled out his gun, according to Harris. “I’ll blow your face off,” Martin said, according to Harris. He also threatened to shoot Hervey in the face, and Harris’ mother said she was called just hours after the incident and heard the same. Harris reported the incident to an attorney days later, who told NBC News he’d spoken to Harris and told him internal affairs “probably wouldn’t do anything” about Martin.Read it at NBC News
MEMPHIS, NY
People

Ohio College Student Found Dead Along with His Parents in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Officers responding to a welfare check at a Dublin, Ohio, home discovered the bodies of Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19; along with his parents, Rajan Rajaram, 54; and Santhalatha Rajaram, 51 An Ohio family of three, including their college student son, is dead in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide. On Jan.18, officers responding to a welfare check at a Dublin, Ohio, home discovered Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19; along with his parents, Rajan Rajaram, 54; and Santhalatha Rajaram, 51; dead from gunshot wounds, a news release reads. Police believe the...
DUBLIN, OH
The Independent

Van driver who skipped red light causing deadly crash tells police: ‘I hope I killed someone’

A van driver has been heard on camera saying “I hope I killed someone”, after being arrested for causing the death of a teenager in a horror crash.Luke Hawkes, 28, skipped a red light at high speed in Bridgwater, Somerset, when he collided with 19-year-old Bethany Branson, who was killed instantly.“Oh well, you know what, I will get three, four, five years. Hopefully I killed them”, says in the body cam clip.He was jailed for 10 years and handed a 12 years and seven-month driving disqualification.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Succession season four trailer teases more family fightingReporter who lost an eye, leg and feet in Ukraine missile strike returns to TVRegional airline Flybe collapses for second time in three years
The Independent

Memphis police officer seemingly calls Tyre Nichols beating ‘fun’ in body cam clip

A Memphis police officer can be heard seemingly calling the beating of Tyre Nichols “fun” after the 29-year-old was left laying lifeless on the ground.Bodycam footage of the extensive attack was published last night (27 January), showing the extent of the attack.Nichols died in hospital on 10 Jan from his injuries.Protests erupted across the country following the release of the disturbing footage. Five officers have been fired and charged with murder.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Tyre Nichols video shows officers boasting as he lies motionless: ‘Hitting him with straight haymakers, dog’

Video shows officers boasting about punching Tyre Nichols as he lies close to them motionless and hunched over.After authorities released a series of videos captured by police in Memphis when they beat and kicked the 29-year-old as they detained him earlier this month, officers can be heard laughing and bragging as the young man lies on the ground next to them.He would die in hospital several days later.“I was hitting him with straight haymakers, dog” says one officer.Another is heard to say: “I jumped in, started rocking him.”One video clip shows officers dragging Mr Nichols from the driver’s seat...
MEMPHIS, TN
HipHopDX.com

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Released From Jail As Fellow Suspects Face New Charge

Young Dolph murder suspect Shundale Barnett has walked out of a Ft. Worth, Texas jail where he was being held on an undisclosed charge. According to Fox 13 Memphis, the man bonded out of the Tarrant County Jail on December 24, 2022. HipHopDX was not able to confirm Barnett’s exact release date, but a representative at the jail said that he likely would not have been held for an extended period of time beyond having paid his bond.
MEMPHIS, TN

