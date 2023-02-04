Bellator 290 predictions -- Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko: Fight card, odds, prelims, preview, expert picks

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This SummerOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys for the most wins by an artist.Tina HowellLos Angeles, CA
Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite BacklashTech ReviewedLos Angeles, CA
Related
UFC Fight Night 218 results: Serghei Spivac dominates Derrick Lewis, calls out Jon Jones
With three straight stoppage wins in less than a year, the UFC might have a new heavyweight contender on its hands. Serghei Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) made easy work of two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) with a first-round submission Saturday in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Then he said he wants the winner of the upcoming vacant heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane – and hopes it’s Jones.
Dana White reacts after Fedor Emelianenko suffers first-round TKO loss in retirement fight: “He probably should’ve hung it up a few years ago”
Dana White is reacting after Fedor Emelianenko suffered a first-found TKO loss in his retirement fight. The Bellator 290 main event took place this past Saturday, February 4th at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. It was Fedor Emelianenko (40-7 MMA) who took on Ryan Bader (31-7 MMA) in the...
Bellator MMA 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2, live stream, TV channel, time, how to stream
An MMA great will make his last stand on Saturday, February 4. Fedor Emelianenko challenges Ryan Bader for the Bellator heavyweight title at Bellator 290. Bellator 290 takes place inside the Kia Forum in California. It will be the last fight of Fedor’s career. When is Bellator 290: Ryan...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
MMAmania.com
UFCs first-ever female commentator Laura Sanko responds to gross rumors, sexist social media treatment | Video
Laura Sanko will make history later today (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) as she becomes the first-ever female broadcaster to call a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event live. She will do so this evening at UFC Vegas 68 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 68...
Dana White: Derrick Lewis' roster spot safe despite being 'manhandled' at UFC Fight Night 218
LAS VEGAS – Dana White says Derrick Lewis’ position on the UFC roster is not in jeopardy despite being dominated by Serghei Spivac UFC Fight Night 218. After two-time UFC title challenger Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) suffered a third consecutive loss with a first-round submission defeat to Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) in Saturday’s heavyweight headliner at the UFC Apex, the UFC president doesn’t see “The Black Beast” at a career crossroads.
Bellator 290: ‘Bader vs. Fedor 2’ Live Results and Highlights
The cage returns to Inglewood, California, for tonight’s Bellator 290 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2. The MMA legend and arguably greatest heavyweight of all time, Emelianenko (40-6 MMA), will be making his final cage appearance this evening. ‘The Last Emperor‘ is coming off back-to-back first-round knockout victories over Timothy Johnson and Quinton Jackson in his most recent efforts. Those wins were preceded by a TKO loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 214, in a bout that lasted just 35-seconds.
calfkicker.com
Joe Rogan doubles down after Helwani calls him Dana’s boy: “I’ll never say a bad word about (Dana)”
Joe Rogan is one of the pioneers of the podcasting genre, but MMA fans largely know him as one of the voices of the UFC. Not only is he a color commentator, but he’s also responsible for most of the octagon interviews on the company’s pay-per-views. Rogan has...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Ryan Bader sends Fedor Emelianenko into retirement with first-round TKO loss | Bellator 290
Ryan Bader was okay with giving Fedor Emelianenko all of the spotlight in the leadup to their rematch at Bellator 290, but come fight night, “Darth” was all business. From the jump, the two came out swinging and Bader tagged Fedor early. As the round progressed, Emelianenko tried to be aggressive but Bader was up for the task. During an exchange, Bader clipped the former PRIDE FC champion, sending him tumbling to the canves.
BBC
Bellator 290: Fedor Emelianenko beaten by Ryan Bader in final fight of legendary career
Fedor Emelianenko's distinguished 23-year career ended in defeat as Ryan Bader secured a first-round stoppage to retain his heavyweight title at Bellator 290 in Inglewood, California. American Bader, 39, dropped Russia's Emelianeko, 46, with a right hand before finishing the contest with ground and pound. Emelianeko is regarded by many...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Michael Chandler, Jorge Masvidal, Ryan Bader, Chris Weidman, Johnny Eblen, and Brennan Ward
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We recap another wild weekend in combat sports. 1:30 p.m.: Michael Chandler returns to...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, highlights: Live recap, grades as Becky Lynch and Bayley battling inside a steel cage
Bayley managed to dodge the first time she was set to face Becky Lynch in a steel cage match. That match, which was set to take place at Raw is XXX, never got started after Bayley's Damage CTRL teammates attacked Lynch and laid her out as she made her way to the cage. On Monday night, Lynch will finally get her chance to be locked up with Bayley as the steel cage match goes down on Raw.
sportszion.com
“100% winner takes all, ZERO to the loser” Jake Paul agrees to face Logan Paul’s business partner KSI in boxing ring with new demands
Both KSI and Jake Paul have been talking about fighting in a boxing bout for a long time, but it appears this time it’s actually going to happen. There has been a growing trend among celebrities and those with a lot of influence on social media to participate in combat sports. From YouTube, examples of two well-known boxing figures are KSI and Jake Paul, who helped establish the trend.
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Says Logan Paul Doesn’t Want To Be A Pro Wrestler, He Wants To Be Famous
The WWE Universe was shocked to see Logan Paul back in the ring just three months after suffering multiple serious knee injuries in his WWE Universal Title match with Roman Reigns at the 2022 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Seth Rollins, who spent 37 minutes in the ring before...
UFC Fight Night 218 video: Rinya Nakamura scores vicious 33-second KO to win 'Road to UFC' tournament
LAS VEGAS – Rinya Nakamura locked up his “Road to the UFC” bantamweight tournament win with a brutal one-punch knockout of Toshiomi Kazama at UFC Fight Night 218. After going through the eight-man tournament field in 2022, Nakamura (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) closed out his run in spectacular fashion with a 33-second finish of Kazama (10-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) at the UFC Apex.
calfkicker.com
Dustin Poirier had a field day after UFC announced McGregor vs Chandler on TUF
Dustin Poirier is having fun and gloating after his performances against both Michael Chandler and McGregor. Poirier did so in response to the announcement that Conor McGregor will be returning against Michael Chandler. Three months ago at UFC 281, Poirier last appeared in the cage against Chandler. The bout is...
sportszion.com
It’s embarrassing, full stop, to lose to Jake” Eddie Hearn forecasts Jake Paul will knock out Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia
The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight is approaching soon and tensions are building up all over. Many industry veterans and officials are now coming forward with their opinions concerning the fight. There is glory to be achieved, and money to be made and promoter Eddie Hearn has his share to say.
Scott Coker Recognizes Fedor Emelianenko As ‘GOAT’: ‘Nobody Has Had A Run Like That’
Unlike Dana White, Scott Coker dubs Fedor Emelianenko as the heavyweight GOAT. At 46 years old, ‘The Last Emperor’ had his last dance at Bellator 290 where he faced heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in a rematch. Unfortunately, Fedor fell short once again, being TKO’ed by Bader in the opening round. Despite the loss, Fedor would ride off into the sunset, retiring right next to a star-studded lineup of other MMA legends.
sportszion.com
“You’ll never set foot in a boxing ring again!” Tommy Fury sends brutal warning to Jake Paul ahead of their clash on Feb 26
Who would’ve thought that in the same month when Islam Makhachev will be taking on Alexander Volkanovski for the P4p number 1 ranking in Perth, we would see another high stake matchup like Fury vs Paul?. That dream is close to becoming a reality and Tommy Fury has issued...
Comments / 0