Bellator 290 predictions -- Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko: Fight card, odds, prelims, preview, expert picks

Ryan Bader was okay with giving Fedor Emelianenko all of the spotlight in the leadup to their rematch at Bellator 290, but come fight night, “Darth” was all business. From the jump, the two came out swinging and Bader tagged Fedor early. As the round progressed, Emelianenko tried to be aggressive but Bader was up for the task. During an exchange, Bader clipped the former PRIDE FC champion, sending him tumbling to the canves.

2 DAYS AGO