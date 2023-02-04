ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Bellator 290 predictions -- Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko: Fight card, odds, prelims, preview, expert picks

By Brent Brookhouse
CBS Sports
 2 days ago
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 218 results: Serghei Spivac dominates Derrick Lewis, calls out Jon Jones

With three straight stoppage wins in less than a year, the UFC might have a new heavyweight contender on its hands. Serghei Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) made easy work of two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) with a first-round submission Saturday in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Then he said he wants the winner of the upcoming vacant heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane – and hopes it’s Jones.
LAS VEGAS, NV
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White: Derrick Lewis' roster spot safe despite being 'manhandled' at UFC Fight Night 218

LAS VEGAS – Dana White says Derrick Lewis’ position on the UFC roster is not in jeopardy despite being dominated by Serghei Spivac UFC Fight Night 218. After two-time UFC title challenger Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) suffered a third consecutive loss with a first-round submission defeat to Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) in Saturday’s heavyweight headliner at the UFC Apex, the UFC president doesn’t see “The Black Beast” at a career crossroads.
bjpenndotcom

Bellator 290: ‘Bader vs. Fedor 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The cage returns to Inglewood, California, for tonight’s Bellator 290 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2. The MMA legend and arguably greatest heavyweight of all time, Emelianenko (40-6 MMA), will be making his final cage appearance this evening. ‘The Last Emperor‘ is coming off back-to-back first-round knockout victories over Timothy Johnson and Quinton Jackson in his most recent efforts. Those wins were preceded by a TKO loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 214, in a bout that lasted just 35-seconds.
INGLEWOOD, CA
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Ryan Bader sends Fedor Emelianenko into retirement with first-round TKO loss | Bellator 290

Ryan Bader was okay with giving Fedor Emelianenko all of the spotlight in the leadup to their rematch at Bellator 290, but come fight night, “Darth” was all business. From the jump, the two came out swinging and Bader tagged Fedor early. As the round progressed, Emelianenko tried to be aggressive but Bader was up for the task. During an exchange, Bader clipped the former PRIDE FC champion, sending him tumbling to the canves.
CBS Sports

WWE Raw results, highlights: Live recap, grades as Becky Lynch and Bayley battling inside a steel cage

Bayley managed to dodge the first time she was set to face Becky Lynch in a steel cage match. That match, which was set to take place at Raw is XXX, never got started after Bayley's Damage CTRL teammates attacked Lynch and laid her out as she made her way to the cage. On Monday night, Lynch will finally get her chance to be locked up with Bayley as the steel cage match goes down on Raw.
sportszion.com

“100% winner takes all, ZERO to the loser” Jake Paul agrees to face Logan Paul’s business partner KSI in boxing ring with new demands

Both KSI and Jake Paul have been talking about fighting in a boxing bout for a long time, but it appears this time it’s actually going to happen. There has been a growing trend among celebrities and those with a lot of influence on social media to participate in combat sports. From YouTube, examples of two well-known boxing figures are KSI and Jake Paul, who helped establish the trend.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 218 video: Rinya Nakamura scores vicious 33-second KO to win 'Road to UFC' tournament

LAS VEGAS – Rinya Nakamura locked up his “Road to the UFC” bantamweight tournament win with a brutal one-punch knockout of Toshiomi Kazama at UFC Fight Night 218. After going through the eight-man tournament field in 2022, Nakamura (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) closed out his run in spectacular fashion with a 33-second finish of Kazama (10-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) at the UFC Apex.
LAS VEGAS, NV
calfkicker.com

Dustin Poirier had a field day after UFC announced McGregor vs Chandler on TUF

Dustin Poirier is having fun and gloating after his performances against both Michael Chandler and McGregor. Poirier did so in response to the announcement that Conor McGregor will be returning against Michael Chandler. Three months ago at UFC 281, Poirier last appeared in the cage against Chandler. The bout is...
MiddleEasy

Scott Coker Recognizes Fedor Emelianenko As ‘GOAT’: ‘Nobody Has Had A Run Like That’

Unlike Dana White, Scott Coker dubs Fedor Emelianenko as the heavyweight GOAT. At 46 years old, ‘The Last Emperor’ had his last dance at Bellator 290 where he faced heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in a rematch. Unfortunately, Fedor fell short once again, being TKO’ed by Bader in the opening round. Despite the loss, Fedor would ride off into the sunset, retiring right next to a star-studded lineup of other MMA legends.

