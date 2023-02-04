Read full article on original website
Related
Houston man killed after crashing into ditch during street race in Chambers County, deputies say
Deputies say a street race turned deadly when several sports cars were driving on I-10, and one of those drivers crashed to his death into a ditch in Chambers County.
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Constable fires weapon on 1 carjacking suspect, search continues for others involved
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating after a Harris County Constable Deputy fired his weapon at a carjacking suspect. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, a constable deputy was pursing a stolen vehicle that was taken...
Click2Houston.com
Woman wakes up to find burglary suspect in her bed at north Harris County home, deputies say
HOUSTON – Imagine waking up the next day to a stranger in your bed, well that nightmare came true for a woman in north Harris County on Feb. 2. The victim said she woke up to a man who broke into her home, located in the 22900 block of Twisting Maple Drive, and laid in bed with her while she was asleep, according to Pct. 4 deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.
3 young men found after going missing at off-road park in Crosby, Harris County sheriff says
About 45 minutes after announcing the disappearance Sunday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the three had been found safe.
2 hospitalized after leading Brazoria Co. deputies on high-speed chase and crashing in Galveston
Deputies said they recovered an undetermined amount of drugs from the car. The suspect behind the wheel and a passenger were taken to the hospital, and a puppy in the car remained unharmed.
Neighbors reported hearing gunshots, woman screaming before murder-suicide in San Leon, deputies say
Officials spent hours outside the mobile home, trying to get a response. Eventually, a drone was sent inside and a man and woman were found dead.
1 person killed after fiery crash closed lanes on Beaumont Highway, HCSO says
Although details are limited, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one person died at the scene, and a second person was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.
Police take down person behind wheel of stolen Houston Fire ambulance
At one point, the fire department warned the public of the untracked, white emergency vehicle before officers followed it and stopped the suspect.
Click2Houston.com
2 brothers shot by masked gunman while leaving convenience store in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two brothers were shot while leaving a convenience store in southeast Houston Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Police received reports about a shooting in the 8500 block of Broadway Street around 2:13 a.m. Officers said they located two men...
KHOU
Robber hits ATM technician in face during incident caught in dash cam, HPD says
HOUSTON — Houston Police’s Robbery Division is asking for help in identifying a man wanted in a robbery of an ATM technician caught on dashcam in January. This happened on Jan. 13 at around 11 a.m. in a parking lot on Fountain View near Fairdale Lane just south of Westheimer Road.
Click2Houston.com
Metro police investigate stabbing on bus
HOUSTON – Metro police are investigating the stabbing of a bus patron. The assault occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Monday as the bus was traveling near the intersection of Scott and Blodgett streets. A woman stabbed a man then fled the scene. The department said the victim was taken...
Houston lawyer killed after confronting homeowners about truck in Smith County, deputies say
TYLER, Texas — A Houston lawyer who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Smith County, Texas, last weekend appeared to be having a mental breakdown at the time, according to authorities. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies, Mark Anthony Correro, 50, entered a house on...
Click2Houston.com
Man in custody after firing shots at deputies from his home near Humble, prompting SWAT standoff, Harris County Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – A man is taken into custody after authorities say he fired several gunshots at deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office from his home, prompting a standoff. It happened in the 6900 block of Foxbrook Drive near Fox Trail near Humble early Saturday. Details on...
Video from Texas DPS shows 5 alleged undocumented immigrants being smuggled in Houston driver's car
A total of five undocumented immigrants were escorted out of the vehicle, including an Iranian National who was found hiding inside the trunk, according to Texas DPS.
cw39.com
DA: Houston man gets 38 years in prison for staging crime scene after killing wife
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison after being convicted of murder for killing his wife in 2019, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. Mark Anderson, 36, of Houston, was sentenced Friday after a weeklong trial for the murder of 34-year-old Tiereney...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize him? Houston police searching for man accused of breaking into building, stealing more than $2,000 in electronics
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with finding the man who was caught on video burglarizing a building in west Houston last year. On Saturday, July 16, Houston police said an unknown suspect was caught on camera burglarizing a building located in the 1 block of Riverway Drive.
Store clerk shot after telling attempted robbers he couldn't open cash drawer, HPD says
Houston police said the two suspects got inside after hours by propping a door open. When the clerk couldn't meet their demands, they shot him once in the leg, officers said.
Click2Houston.com
Wife held on $5M bond after husband dies in the ER following ‘suspicious illness’, deputies say
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been arrested after deputies say they were called to the hospital when her husband went to the hospital with a suspicious illness. According to deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to Baytown Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 7 at around 6:30 p.m. in reference to a suspicious illness in the emergency room. Officials say the patient was transported via ambulance from Beach City in Chambers Co.
Man shoots at deputies from his home north of Bush airport, prompting SWAT standoff, officials say
Investigators said what started as a domestic violence call turned into a standoff with SWAT after a man began firing shots at deputies, striking a patrol vehicle, from his home.
2 brothers shot multiple times by masked gunman outside convenience store, HPD says
One brother was shot four times and the other was shot once, police said. The brother who was shot once managed to run home and call for help.
Comments / 1