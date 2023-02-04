ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woman wakes up to find burglary suspect in her bed at north Harris County home, deputies say

HOUSTON – Imagine waking up the next day to a stranger in your bed, well that nightmare came true for a woman in north Harris County on Feb. 2. The victim said she woke up to a man who broke into her home, located in the 22900 block of Twisting Maple Drive, and laid in bed with her while she was asleep, according to Pct. 4 deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Metro police investigate stabbing on bus

HOUSTON – Metro police are investigating the stabbing of a bus patron. The assault occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Monday as the bus was traveling near the intersection of Scott and Blodgett streets. A woman stabbed a man then fled the scene. The department said the victim was taken...
HOUSTON, TX
Wife held on $5M bond after husband dies in the ER following ‘suspicious illness’, deputies say

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been arrested after deputies say they were called to the hospital when her husband went to the hospital with a suspicious illness. According to deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to Baytown Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 7 at around 6:30 p.m. in reference to a suspicious illness in the emergency room. Officials say the patient was transported via ambulance from Beach City in Chambers Co.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX

