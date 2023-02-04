Photos: O'Fallon girls beat Cardinal Ritter at O'Fallon Shootout

O'FALLON, Ill. – Shannon Dowell scored 17 points to lead the O'Fallon girls basketball team to a 41-40 win over visiting Cardinal Ritter at the Bank of America Shootout on Friday.

Dowell, a high-scoring senior shooting guard, finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five steals and earned the game's Most Valuable Player award as O'Fallon improved to 26-4. The Panthers are ranked 10th in the SBLive Illinois Power 25 girls basketball rankings .

Haeli Tart, a senior point guard, added 13 points in the win over Cardinal Ritter (12-7).

Here is a look at the game from photographer Ricky Slaughter:

O'Fallon Shootout: Cardinal Ritter vs. O'Fallon girls basketball

Photos from Ricky Slaughter