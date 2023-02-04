ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'fallon, IL

Photos: O'Fallon girls beat Cardinal Ritter at O'Fallon Shootout

By Nate Latsch
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XyCCW_0kcTCZ0D00

O'FALLON, Ill. – Shannon Dowell scored 17 points to lead the O'Fallon girls basketball team to a 41-40 win over visiting Cardinal Ritter at the Bank of America Shootout on Friday.

Dowell, a high-scoring senior shooting guard, finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five steals and earned the game's Most Valuable Player award as O'Fallon improved to 26-4. The Panthers are ranked 10th in the SBLive Illinois Power 25 girls basketball rankings .

Haeli Tart, a senior point guard, added 13 points in the win over Cardinal Ritter (12-7).

IHSA GIRLS BASKETBALL | GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Here is a look at the game from photographer Ricky Slaughter:

O'Fallon Shootout: Cardinal Ritter vs. O'Fallon girls basketball

Photos from Ricky Slaughter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wXUzA_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Se3K7_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QrIEL_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G7wYF_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CagsK_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HkKAs_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YvCZm_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FpTtA_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CEjWq_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BMj93_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=216V1P_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZUssR_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32UPCQ_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLvrG_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ED8rt_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JngsT_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bH1mU_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nY4G2_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dGrPl_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nO9T5_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CQUML_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e0gj9_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iKUui_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WroQb_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sr98r_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xehu6_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cBoJn_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dvjtT_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWUbl_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xr2XI_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CQDHP_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UxBwt_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ktb5j_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HuBA1_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LOaWb_0kcTCZ0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x4vMi_0kcTCZ0D00

