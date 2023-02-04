ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Racing News

Clash Qualifying Results: February 4, 2023 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Tomorrow, the NASCAR season begins at the LA Coliseum. Today, the field takes to the track for qualifying on the 1/4-mile bullring. View Clash qualifying results below. TV Schedule / Format | Prac | Qual | Starting Lineup | Race. For qualifying, drivers get one warm up lap which is...
tvinsider.com

2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports

Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Major Announcing News

A big name is coming to the NASCAR booth in 2024. NASCAR announced on Sunday evening that Kevin Harvick will be joining the booth next year. Harvick will be joining the NASCAR On FOX booth. That will be fun. "LOVE THIS! He’s going to be great!" one fan wrote. "Let’s go racing Boys in 2023!!" one ...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
NBC Sports

NASCAR will not race at Auto Club Speedway in 2024

LOS ANGELES — Auto Club Speedway will not host a NASCAR race next year because of plans to convert the 2-mile speedway into a short track. It will mark only the second time the Cup Series has not raced at the Southern California track since first competing there in 1997. Cup did not race at the track in 2021 because of the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

What NASCAR Cup Series drivers said about The Clash at the Coliseum

Here is what NASCAR Cup Series drivers had to say after Sunday’s Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where Martin Truex Jr. was the winner and was awarded the gold medal (for results and stats, click here):. Martin Truex Jr. — winner: “Really good...
FOX Sports

NASCAR takeaways: Martin Truex Jr. back in win column after caution-filled Clash

LOS ANGELES – Martin Truex Jr. emerged as the survivor of the Clash, an exhibition race riddled with spins Sunday night as drivers tried to navigate the temporary quarter-mile oval built inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The keyword: tried. The drivers never got in a rhythm as they...
Tri-City Herald

How to watch the Monday finish at 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

It’s the first unplanned Monday finish on the PGA Tour since the 2022 Players Championship. Wind gusts as high as 32 MPH on Saturday at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula wiped out a good chunk of the third round, forcing tournament officials to call it for the day. That pushed the tournament to a Monday finish, the first at Pebble since 2019.
Tri-City Herald

Super Bowl notebook: QBs proud to be in historic matchup

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are days away from being part of a momentous occasion. Mahomes and Hurts are slated to become the first pair of Black quarterbacks to start in the same Super Bowl when they lead the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively, into action on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
KANSAS CITY, MO

