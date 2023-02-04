Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Joey Logano takes blame for getting into Kyle Busch at Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum | NASCAR on FOX
Joey Logano took blame for getting into Kyle Busch at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. He was glad that Busch was able to make another run at the front.
Clash Qualifying Results: February 4, 2023 (NASCAR Cup Series)
Tomorrow, the NASCAR season begins at the LA Coliseum. Today, the field takes to the track for qualifying on the 1/4-mile bullring. View Clash qualifying results below. TV Schedule / Format | Prac | Qual | Starting Lineup | Race. For qualifying, drivers get one warm up lap which is...
tvinsider.com
2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports
Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Announcing News
A big name is coming to the NASCAR booth in 2024. NASCAR announced on Sunday evening that Kevin Harvick will be joining the booth next year. Harvick will be joining the NASCAR On FOX booth. That will be fun. "LOVE THIS! He’s going to be great!" one fan wrote. "Let’s go racing Boys in 2023!!" one ...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Truex wins NASCAR’s sloppy return to Los Angeles Coliseum
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. won NASCAR’s return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for its season-opening exhibition race — a sloppy Sunday night extravaganza in which the Wiz Khalifa halftime show might have been the most entertaining part of the event. Truex took the...
FOX Sports
NASCAR Champion Kevin Harvick Joins FOX NASCAR Broadcast Booth Full-Time Beginning in 2024
Veteran Driver to Call All FOX NASCAR Cup Series Races Alongside Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer. Harvick Joins FS1 Booth This Season for Four NASCAR Xfinity Series and Three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Races. CHARLOTTE, N.C. – NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick joins the FOX NASCAR broadcast booth full-time to call...
Martin Truex Jr. wins season-opening Clash at the Coliseum
Martin Truex Jr. passed Ryan Preece with 25 laps to go in the season-opening Clash at the Coliseum and held
Ross Chastain Has Incredible Reaction To NASCAR's Latest Ban
Earlier this week, NASCAR announced that drivers will not be allowed to run against the wall to gain speed. NASCAR said there will be a time penalty for those who use wall to gain speed at any and all tracks this season. Ross Chastain benefited from this move during the Martinsville Cup ...
NASCAR drivers discuss if the Clash at the Coliseum should become a points race in 2024
NASCAR drivers argue against the Clash at the Coliseum becoming a points race in place of Auto Club Speedway during the 2024 season.
NBC Sports
NASCAR will not race at Auto Club Speedway in 2024
LOS ANGELES — Auto Club Speedway will not host a NASCAR race next year because of plans to convert the 2-mile speedway into a short track. It will mark only the second time the Cup Series has not raced at the Southern California track since first competing there in 1997. Cup did not race at the track in 2021 because of the pandemic.
NBC Sports
What NASCAR Cup Series drivers said about The Clash at the Coliseum
Here is what NASCAR Cup Series drivers had to say after Sunday’s Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where Martin Truex Jr. was the winner and was awarded the gold medal (for results and stats, click here):. Martin Truex Jr. — winner: “Really good...
FOX Sports
NASCAR takeaways: Martin Truex Jr. back in win column after caution-filled Clash
LOS ANGELES – Martin Truex Jr. emerged as the survivor of the Clash, an exhibition race riddled with spins Sunday night as drivers tried to navigate the temporary quarter-mile oval built inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The keyword: tried. The drivers never got in a rhythm as they...
Tri-City Herald
How to watch the Monday finish at 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
It’s the first unplanned Monday finish on the PGA Tour since the 2022 Players Championship. Wind gusts as high as 32 MPH on Saturday at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula wiped out a good chunk of the third round, forcing tournament officials to call it for the day. That pushed the tournament to a Monday finish, the first at Pebble since 2019.
Tri-City Herald
Did Tom Brady crack the door to playing again? ‘The future is always hard to predict.’
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady said he decided only last week to retire from the NFL after 23 seasons. But when asked Monday if there is a 1% chance he could resume his playing career, he deftly sidestepped the question. In fact, Brady said he won’t begin his job...
Kevin Harvick to join Fox booth as NASCAR analyst in 2024
Kevin Harvick, who is retiring from NASCAR competition at the end of the 2023 season, will join Fox's broadcast booth when his driving days are over.
Clash at the Coliseum: NASCAR Runs the Risk of an Old Problem With the Expanded Field
The inaugural Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race a year ago was special in several ways. But some of that uniqueness will fade in the second running Sunday simply because of a decision that might help sponsors but hurts the overall product. In addition to the novelty of the idea...
Tri-City Herald
Super Bowl notebook: QBs proud to be in historic matchup
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are days away from being part of a momentous occasion. Mahomes and Hurts are slated to become the first pair of Black quarterbacks to start in the same Super Bowl when they lead the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively, into action on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
