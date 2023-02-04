ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, DE

State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision

The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in a Millsboro parking lot on Friday afternoon. On February 3, 2023, at approximately 12:44 p.m., a white 2013 Jeep Wrangler had come to stop at a stop sign in the parking lot of the Back Bay Shopping Center, located at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway and Bay Farm Road. At this time, a woman walked in front of the Jeep just as the driver began moving forward from the stop sign. As a result, the front of the Jeep struck the woman at a very low speed, causing the victim to fall to the ground.
MILLSBORO, DE
Troopers Arrest Three Suspects in Stolen Vehicle During Traffic Stop

Delaware State Police have arrested Alton Jones, 71, of Seaford, DE, Daveon Showell, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile male both of Bridgeville, DE, in connection with a stolen motor vehicle after a traffic stop Saturday morning. On February 4, 2023, at approximately 9:15 a.m., a trooper on patrol in the...
BRIDGEVILLE, DE

