The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in a Millsboro parking lot on Friday afternoon. On February 3, 2023, at approximately 12:44 p.m., a white 2013 Jeep Wrangler had come to stop at a stop sign in the parking lot of the Back Bay Shopping Center, located at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway and Bay Farm Road. At this time, a woman walked in front of the Jeep just as the driver began moving forward from the stop sign. As a result, the front of the Jeep struck the woman at a very low speed, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

MILLSBORO, DE ・ 12 HOURS AGO