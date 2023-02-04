Although the housing market has been brutal for the last few years for the majority of the country, that is not the case everywhere. As a matter of fact - the housing market has been on fire in several parts of the country and shows no signs of slowing down! A major national publication just recently published an article listing the "Top Emerging Luxury Housing Markets" in America, and an area in SC came in at #1! Not only that, but another area in SC made the list as well! In this article, we will take a look at which major publication made the list, which area in SC made the list, as well as other areas in the country that made the list as well!

18 HOURS AGO