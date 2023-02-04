ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Area in SC Was Named the “Top Emerging Luxury Housing Market” in America - Here's Why

Although the housing market has been brutal for the last few years for the majority of the country, that is not the case everywhere. As a matter of fact - the housing market has been on fire in several parts of the country and shows no signs of slowing down! A major national publication just recently published an article listing the "Top Emerging Luxury Housing Markets" in America, and an area in SC came in at #1! Not only that, but another area in SC made the list as well! In this article, we will take a look at which major publication made the list, which area in SC made the list, as well as other areas in the country that made the list as well!
Moon halos spotted in South Carolina sky

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you were looking at the sky Saturday night, chances are you saw halos around the moon!. FOX Carolina meteorologist Chrissy Kohler says moon halos are caused by ice crystals in the atmosphere. When the air in the upper atmosphere drops below a certain temperature,...
Messer expands to South Carolina, opens 11th regional office

Cincinnati-based Messer Construction Co. is expanding into South Carolina with the opening of its 11th regional office, the company announced on Feb. 1. The office is located in downtown Greenville and also serves Spartanburg and Anderson, as well as surrounding counties. The Top 100 contractor had overall revenue of $1.35...
Rather than relying on tradition, Democrats decided to move South Carolina up to the beginning of the 2024 presidential campaign season in order to promote diversity and moderation.

Caucusgoers stand beneath the sign for the South Carolina delegation at the Democratic National Convention. Bill Clark /CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images. The Democratic National Committee approved a proposal on Feb. 4, 2023, that puts South Carolina first on the party’s presidential nominating calendar, upending 50 years of tradition. For the first time, voters of color, moderates, hourly workers – and Southerners – will have the first say in choosing the party’s nominee.
South Carolina Sheriff promoted to state major general

Leon Lott serves as Richland County sheriff and S.C. State Guard commander — Sheriff Leon Lott, who in addition to serving as sheriff of Richland County, S.C., serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
SC population changes impacting income levels

Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John talks about state population demographics and their importance to income levels and the state economy and educational attainment. Census data by city and county in SC can be found here: https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/SC/DIS010221. After almost 20...
South Carolina Has One of the Best Cheap Summer Vacation Destinations

I know, we’re all cold and thinking about the warmer weather. Trust me, I have never wanted summer to come here as much as I have this year. For some reason this year the cold weather is really getting to me. All I can think about is how fun it would be to be in shorts, a tank top, or even a bathing suit laid up by my pool. Yes, I can see the vision!
NEW for 2/3: SCETV opening; Judges’ selection; Murdaugh case

NEWS BRIEFS: S.C. Senate supports school voucher program. COMMENTARY, Brack: Tweak way of picking judges in South Carolina. MY TURN, Woodrum: Murdaugh trial doesn’t represent S.C.’s legal system. FEEDBACK: Send us your thoughts. MYSTERY PHOTO: Odd sign. Padgett steps down from SCETV’s top post. Staff reports |...
Jobs report shows business is booming in Lowcountry, across county

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Even though the country saw massive layoffs from technology companies last month, the absence of layoffs from small and medium-sized local businesses mean that business is booming in the Lowcountry. Steve Stanec is getting ready to open Stones Throw Brewing Company in Goose Creek. He’s...
There’s A Lake Hiding In A South Carolina State Park Where You Can Camp Year-Round

Visitors to South Carolina tend to focus on the Palmetto State’s coast, hitting hot spots such as Myrtle Beach, Charleston, and Hilton Head Island. What many people may not realize is that dotted around the state’s 32,000 square miles of the interior are several outstanding lakes, each surrounded by a number of dedicated campgrounds. If sparkling blue-green water and picture-perfect waterfalls sound enticing, pack your tent and sleeping bag and head to Lake Jocassee for camping in South Carolina.
