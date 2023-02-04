Read full article on original website
Three Arrested After Police Find Meth Following Shooting in Cedartown
Cedartown Police arrested Christopher Fincher, 36 of Cedartown, Kalya Cristina Sprayberry 32 of Cedartown, and Kayla Caroline Ficher, 32 of Atlanta, this week after reports said they found methamphetamine after reports of shots being fired at a home on Irwin Street. Police said that after first arriving at the scene,...
Father shoots son during argument outside Bartow County restaurant, police say
An argument on Saturday evening led to a father shooting his son outside a north Georgia restaurant on Saturday, according to Adairsville police.
3 arrested in Marshall Co., allegedly found in possession of over 70 grams of meth
Three people were arrested during a traffic stop by Albertville Police after officers reportedly found over 70 grams of meth in their possession.
Four Hurt in Friday Afternoon Wreck in Cherokee County
Four people were hurt, in a rather unusual, two-vehicle collision in Cherokee County late Friday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, that wreck took place on County Road 44 at around 4:40pm when a 2017 Dodge Ram struck a parked 2016 Ford F-150 – injuring the driver of Dodge (a female resident of Leesburg) – and three passengers in the vehicle. The parked Ford was reportedly unoccupied.
Rockmart Woman Jailed in Rome when Police Find Stolen Gun, Drugs
Jaweah Labryn Hamilton, 33 of Rockmart, was arrested in Rome after police said they found her in possession of a stolen gun during a traffic stop near the intersection of Lombardy Way and Maple Road. Police said that Hamilton admitted ownership of the gun after being stopped for running a...
Update: Identity Released of Man Shot and Killed on Reservoir Street
According to the Rome Police Department, at around 7:36 p.m. Saturday, a “shots fired” call was reported outside an apartment complex located at Park Homes on Reservior Street. The victim has been indentified as 56 year-old Sam Franklin Jr of Aragon was found outside the building and had suffered a gunshot wound.
CCSO: Man drags ex out of house, fires gun
LEROY TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Authorities in Calhoun County say a man is in custody following a home invasion and reported shooting early Sunday. Sheriff's deputies say the suspect went to a property on B Drive to confront his ex-girlfriend. Deputies say he forced his way in, dragged the woman outside, then fired a shot.
Gadsden police officer rescues child riding toy car on busy highway
A Gadsden policeman is being praised for rescuing a child riding in a toy car who got out onto a busy Gadsden thoroughfare as lunchtime traffic was at its peak. Connor Paulson recounted the story on Facebook, saying that around lunchtime Friday he saw a Gadsden policeman run across oncoming traffic on Rainbow Drive, which is U.S. 411, to grab a child in a toy car who had made it onto the highway.
Mother charged with DUI following wreck that killed 5-year-old, injured infant
Investigators said she went off the road into the grass median. The car then hit a culvert and overturned several times before stopping.
Pisgah Man Charged With Robbery
Staff ReportsAt about noon on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Investigators responded to a Robbery […]. Staff ReportsAt about noon on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Investigators responded to a Robbery call on County Road 778, Pisgah, AL. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that the suspect (Jimmy PEEK, Jr. age 49, of Pisgah, AL.) allegedly went to a neighbor’s residence and forced…
Rome Man Jailed for Yelling Racial Slurs at North Broad St. Store
Barry Lee Weems, 66 of Rome, was arrested on North Broad Street after he was accused of yelling racial slurs in the parking lot of Dollar General. Police added that Weeks was making the slurs in a loud and boisterous manner while disturbing the peace. Weems is charged with city...
Cartersville Woman Steals, Forges and Cashes Check
Dynesha Allisa Moore, 25 of Cartersville, was arrested in Rome after reports said she stole a check, forged it and then cashed it for $500. Reports added that the incident occurred back on October 42022. Authorities went on to add that Moore sent a text to another person admitting the...
Sheriff’s Office Investigator Stepps Arrest 2 in Burglary Case
According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Cherokee County Investigator Jeremy Stepps charged two individuals, on Monday, in connection with a burglary that occurred in the Cloudland community over this past weekend. The two suspects were already being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center as a result of deputies charging them...
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, January 31st
Christopher McGatha, 34 of Centre – UPOM 1st, AWOL/Community Corrections and FTA/Driving Revoked;. James Weaver, 46 of Centre – UPOCS, UPODP, Attempting to Elude and FTA/Probation Revokation (x3);. Kenneth Ferguson, 50 of Centre – FTA/Receiving Stolen Property 1st;. Devan Thornton, 26 of Munford – UPOCS and UPODP...
GSP Release More Details on Saturday’s Fatal Accident on Hwy. 113
According to Georgia State Patrol Reports, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 4:50 a.m., a Trooper was dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Hwy. 113 near Gordon McCormick Road in Taylorsville. The investigation revealed that a Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on Hwy. 113, south of Gordon McCormick Road in the left lane, and was negotiating a slight curve to the right. The driver of the Hyundai failed to maintain her lane to the left and traveled into the grass median. The front of the Hyundai struck a culvert and overturned multiple times before coming to an uncontrolled final rest in the median facing northbound. The rear left backseat passenger, Malich Clark, age 5, succumbed to his injuries on-scene. The driver and a one-year-old infant were transported to Atrium Health Floyd for minor injuries. The driver, Autumn Nicole Teems Clark of Rockmart, was placed under arrest and charged with homicide by vehicle non-habitual violator, driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and seat belt violation involving a child less than 5 years of age. The infant was released to his father.
Two Arrested in Northwest Georgia also Wanted on Outstanding Warrants in Alabama
Two people with active warrants in Alabama were arrested in Summerville this week after they were accused of entering an automobile to commit theft and later stealing a bag of potato chips at a supermarket. Summerville Police say that they received a call and responded to the Circle K gas...
25-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a man dead in Talladega County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Xzavier McGinnis, 25, of Talladega was injured when his Honda Accord collided head on with a Jeep Wrangler on Renfro Road around 6:16 p.m. McGinnis was not using a seat […]
