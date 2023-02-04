According to Georgia State Patrol Reports, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 4:50 a.m., a Trooper was dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Hwy. 113 near Gordon McCormick Road in Taylorsville. The investigation revealed that a Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on Hwy. 113, south of Gordon McCormick Road in the left lane, and was negotiating a slight curve to the right. The driver of the Hyundai failed to maintain her lane to the left and traveled into the grass median. The front of the Hyundai struck a culvert and overturned multiple times before coming to an uncontrolled final rest in the median facing northbound. The rear left backseat passenger, Malich Clark, age 5, succumbed to his injuries on-scene. The driver and a one-year-old infant were transported to Atrium Health Floyd for minor injuries. The driver, Autumn Nicole Teems Clark of Rockmart, was placed under arrest and charged with homicide by vehicle non-habitual violator, driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and seat belt violation involving a child less than 5 years of age. The infant was released to his father.

TAYLORSVILLE, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO