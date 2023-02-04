Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Districts To Be Consolidated Under Henry County Voting Center Plan
Paris, Tenn.–At a busy special session Monday evening, the Henry County Elections Board unanimously approved a plan to consolidate two voting districts as part of the overall move to Voting Centers by the 2024 election. The Voting Center proposal has evolved over the last couple of years, and has...
thecamdenchronicle.com
Watson Lumber buys Marks Building Materials
The new year came with a change in ownership for one of Benton County’s long-time businesses. Ben Marks, of Marks Building Materials on Hwy. 70 East, has sold the lumberyard to Seth Bennett. Seth is the owner of Watson Lumber Co., in Huntingdon and Bennett Hardware in McKenzie. With...
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Now At $214,837; Rescheduling Announced
Paris, Tenn.–With another big day Monday, the grand total raised so far by the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction is now at $214,837. Bids were often–and very high–Monday as First Christian Church, Habitat for Humanity and the Literacy Council donated 20 slates of items ranging from full meals, pot pies, gumbo, soups, baked goods and more.
radionwtn.com
Benefit For Shannon Bomar Draws 1,000
Paris, Tenn.–Shannon Bomar and his family voiced their appreciation for everyone involved in the planning and coordinating of Saturday’s benefit for he and his family. Some 1,000 people were in attendance at the fund-raising event, which included a meal, live bands and a silent and live auction. Bomar...
radionwtn.com
Fort Donelson To Remove Hazardous Trees
Dover, TN – During the coming weeks, trees identified as potential hazards due to poor health or stability will be removed from areas of Fort Donelson National Battlefield. Of the fourteen trees identified for removal, most are along roadways, earthworks, artillery, or other tourist-heavy areas, and prioritized based on condition. Trees are assessed throughout the year, with any considered of immediate danger or concern removed upon determination.
Humane Society of Dickson County no longer serving in animal control capacity for county
With Dickson County officials looking for alternative solutions with regard to animal control, the Humane Society of Dickson County (HSDC) turned to social media to notify community members about the situation.
WBBJ
Elks Lodge #192 tosses bags for a great cause
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local lodge host a tournament for a good cause. The Elks Lodge #192 located in Jackson held a cornhole tournament on Saturday. Proceeds from the tournament went to the Scarlet Rope Project. There were many people in attendance to participate and also for support of the...
radionwtn.com
Joann Frederickson Thayer
Joann Frederickson Thayer, 81, Puryear, Tennesse, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Henry County Medical Center. She was born Monday, May 5, 1941, in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Wendall Frederickson and Edna West, who both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a brother: Nick Frederickson.
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Radio Auction Now At $205,774
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction topped the $200,000 mark–and then some–Saturday. With items donated by Henry County Medical Center at two auctions Saturday, Helping Hand has now raised $205,774 so far this year. A whopping 28 slates of items were donated by HCMC, ranging...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 2/03/23 – 2/06/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/03/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/06/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
thunderboltradio.com
National Weather Service Release Ic Accumulations From Winter Storm
The National Weather Service has released ice accumulations, that occurred during last week’s winter storm. The released map indicates Trenton received the largest accumulation in West Tennessee, at just over four-tenths of an inch. Other locations receiving higher amounts of ice included Humboldt with almost three-tenths of an inch,...
radionwtn.com
Fort Donelson To Observe 161st Anniversary Of Battles
Dover, Tenn.–Fort Donelson National Battlefield announces a variety of programs and learning opportunities for visitors of all ages. The scheduled offerings are in observance of the 161st anniversary of the campaigns for Fort Henry and Donelson. Events begin on February 4th at 2:00 pm at Fort Heiman. Rangers will...
WBBJ
Info needed to find missing man in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing man. The sheriff’s office says that 45-year-old Brendon Michael Timby was last seen on January 28 in Jackson, and was reported missing by family. The sheriff’s office says he is 5-feet, 10-inches...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local restaurant owner competes in national food competition for a good cause
WATER VALLEY, KY - A friendly food competition in New York City is showcasing a western Kentucky restaurant owner. A normally bustling restaurant is now quiet. All you can hear is the sound of passing cars and birds chirping. Southern Reds is empty and closed in Water Valley but it's...
radionwtn.com
Holy Cross Catholic Church Donates Oktoberfest Proceeds To Helping Hand
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction Volunteer Vicky Sinclair receives a check for $5,000 from Holy Cross Catholic Church at Friday’s auction. The funds were raised as part of Holy Cross’ Oktoberfest celebration. Holy Cross has held Oktoberfest for more than 30 years. This year marks the first time Holy Cross has been able to hold its Oktoberfest celebration since before the pandemic. In photo, from left are: Vicky Sinclair, Linda Haesler, Joe Mahan and Leila Kackley. In the background, the auction was beginning for the day with David Jackson as auctioneer and Rotay members manning the phones. (John Berryman photo).
WBBJ
Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
radionwtn.com
James Joseph “Jay” Svehla
James Joseph “Jay” Svehla, 65, of Springville, Tennessee, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at AHC of Paris. Jay was born Monday, March 11, 1957, in Blue Island, Illinois, to the late James Joseph Svehla, Jr., and the late Patricia Schoeler. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister: Sandy McClain.
WBBJ
Officials talk about recent vacant house fires
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two vacant houses in the City of Jackson both caught fire recently. A fire marshal talked about if there was any relation between the two fires. “The two house fires we had had been the same vicinity in midtown on Dancy Street and Pleasant Street. The one on Dancy, it was boarded up to the best of the owner’s ability, but they still gained entry to it. There was evidence of separate fires being started for warmth on the first floor,” said Jackson Fire Marshal Lamar Childress.
radionwtn.com
Buddy Dwayne Long
Mr. Buddy Dwayne Long, 76, of Troy, passed away 6:55 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, at his home. Buddy was born Monday, April 1, 1946, Troy, son of the late Ben and Katie (DeWitt) Long. He was also preceded in death by his son: Bobby Breeden; and his great-granddaughter: Amora Grace Baker.
