Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
Bulldogs Beat Ravens in Saturday Shoot Out
The south division won the battle Saturday in Kalona as the Mediapolis Bulldogs beat the Hillcrest Academy Ravens 56-40 at Dwight Gingerich Court as part of the Southeast Iowa Superconference Shoot Out boys event. The first half was tight with MEPO on top 18-13 after one quarter and the Ravens trimming it to 31-29 by half. The Bulldog defense clamped down after the break, allowing the Ravens just 11 second half points, while they put up 26 to extend the lead and put the game away. Cole Lipper had a game high 22 points for MEPO. Hillcrest was led by 15 points from Luke Schrock and 12 from Grant Bender. Each team now stands at 10-10 on the year, with the Ravens final tune-up before the playoffs Tuesday at Columbus.
kciiradio.com
Hawks Swept By Regals in Iowa City
On Friday, the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball team’s couldn’t find a way to slow down Iowa City Regina on their senior night, falling to the Regals in both ends of a River Valley Conference doubleheader. In a showdown for a share of first place in the RVC, the Golden Hawk girls were beaten by No. 6 in 2A Regina 75-60. The Regal girls were hot offensively all night, on top 20-8 after one and 40-29 at the break, they extended their lead as large as 20 after half in finishing off the win. Regina shot 51% as a team and knocked down 10 three point goals. They also became the first team to outrebound Mid-Prairie on the sesaon. The Hawks were led by Landry Pacha’s 16 point, 10 rebound double double with 15 points from Amara Jones, and 14 from Nora Pennington. The loss snaps the Hawks 10 game winning streak that dates back to before the holidays, dropping them to 15-6 as they gear up for the playoffs Saturday when they host Prairie City Monroe.
kciiradio.com
WACO Hoops Swept at Super Conference Shootout
It was a rare tough weekend for WACO Warriors basketball, with both teams dropping games at the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Shootout. That included the WACO boys seeing their undefeated season come to a close after a 56-44 loss Saturday against West Burlington. The Warriors, ranked fourth in the state in Class 1A, did not have enough firepower to stop the number-six team in 2A from staying perfect. Instead, WACO is now 19-1 ahead of its regular-season finale tomorrow night against Pekin.
kciiradio.com
Keota Boys’ Hoops Corrals Cardinal for Eighth Straight Win
The Keota Eagles rallied from an early deficit to claim a 70-58 boys’ basketball victory over Cardinal Friday night. Despite trailing 19-11 at the end of the first quarter, Keota flipped the game on its head and were up by five at halftime, ultimately outscoring Cardinal 59-39 from the first period on.
kciiradio.com
Winfield-Mount Union Boys’ Hoops Win by a Point, Girls’ Unbeaten Record Ends
The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves earned a thrilling boys’ basketball victory, 53-52, over Burlington Notre Dame at the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Shootout on Saturday. WMU led 16-13 after one quarter and stayed in front by two at halftime. Notre Dame seized a one-point lead going into the final period, but the Wolves found a way to win a game that came down to the final seconds.
kciiradio.com
Washington Boys’ Hoops Fends Off Ft. Madison
The Washington Demon boys’ basketball team notched a 71-64 win at Fort Madison Friday night, earning back-t0-back wins for just the third time this season. Washington head coach Collin Stark tells KCII Sports his guys weathered a great performance from the opposition to secure the victory. “I think Fort...
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s basketball demolishes Penn State, Caitlin Clark grabs ninth career triple-double
Iowa women’s basketball junior guard Caitlin Clark extended her Big Ten-leading career triple-double mark on Sunday. The reigning Big Ten Player of the Year dropped her ninth-career triple-double in the Hawkeyes’ 95-51 win over Penn State in State College, Pennsylvania. In 31 minutes on the court, Clark totaled...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa hoops drops intense hype video for matchup vs. Illinois
Iowa and Illinois are gearing up for another intense rivalry meeting of the basketball series on Saturday. The two sides are also jockeying for positioning in the B1G behind Purdue. Entering Saturday, Illinois is tied with Rutgers for second in the conference with a 7-4 record in league play. Iowa...
Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is not a popular figure among Hawkeyes fans, but the school is stubbornly standing by him. That said, an adjustment to his contract is a good indicator of how even the administration’s faith in him seems pretty limited. On Monday, Iowa announced modifications to Ferentz’s contract for 2023. His salary... The post Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thechampaignroom.com
‘We just weren’t disciplined enough’: Iowa hits shots late, takes down Illinois
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Orange Krush did not get justice for what went down this past week. Not only was Saturday afternoon’s matchup at Carver Hawkeye Arena big for conference standings, but after all the drama revolving around the Orange Krush and the Iowa athletics department, this one felt that much more important.
Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes
Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Samantha Meyer
On today’s program, we are talking with Main Street Washington Executive Director Samantha Meyer, about Main Street Washington February Events.
kciiradio.com
IHSSA State Large Group Speech Preview
Cedar Rapids Washington High School is the site of today’s Iowa High School Speech Association’s State Large Group Contest. Multiple area schools had teams qualify for the competition by receiving a Division 1 rating at their respective district contests two weeks ago. Twenty-six Washington High School students are...
KBUR
Southeast Iowa man dies in logging accident
Putnam County, MO.- An Amish man from Southeast Iowa was killed Saturday, February 4th, in a logging accident in Putnam County, Missouri. TV Station KTVO reports that a 911 call was received at about 12:22 PM about a man who had been struck during a logging accident near 135th street, north of Livonia.
kciiradio.com
Laverne Messer
Funeral service for 79-year-old Laverne Messer of Wayland will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mount Pleasant. Burial will follow in the Cottonwood Cemetery near Wayland. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 7, at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel. The family will be present to greet friends from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. A Masonic Service and Eastern Star Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. A memorial fund has been established for C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors), Kids Cancer Charity, and Cottonwood Cemetery. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel is caring for Laverne and his family.
iheart.com
Orange Krush Issues Apology For "Poor Judgement"
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Orange Krush, the Illinois student spirit group who falsely claimed they were an Illinois chapter of the Boys and Girls Club, has issued an apology. The Iowa Athletic Department voided 200 tickets to the group, who planned on going to the men’s basketball game in Iowa City Saturday.
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County
At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
kciiradio.com
Keota Schools Names New Superintendent/High School Principal
The Keota School Board has named Lisa Brenneman as the district’s new superintendent and high school principal. Brenneman had previously served as the PK-12 principal of the Keota Community School District for nine years. She is currently finishing out her role as the district online learning specialist in the Iowa City Community School District. She is professionally trained as a certified online development specialist, with additional experience with professional learning communities.
kciiradio.com
Work Begins On West Chester Heritage Building
Renovations are underway on the roof of the West Chester Heritage Building, the century-old landmark located at 510 Main Street. The building, a former school, has long had a need for a new roof membrane, repairs to the water-drainage system, and new rafters to replace broken and rotting ones. The project is expected to cost approximately $40,000, with funding received from the Heritage Society’s “Raise the Roof” campaign, as well as a $20,000 grant from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation last November.
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
Comments / 0