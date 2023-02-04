Read full article on original website
BEST Frozen Pizza For Super Bowl Sunday Makes Minnesota Happy
Driving your cart through the grocery store aisles has become depressing. Empty shelves, short supplies, and higher prices are seen every week. It's seen from the produce department to the frozen food section. There are many ways to save on making dinner for the family including buying individual ingredients and...
Breakfast Bliss: Best Breakfast in St. Paul – (With Photos!)
The best breakfast in St. Paul can be found at one of the city’s many fantastic cafes and diners. From cozy, family-owned establishments to bustling eateries, there’s something for every type of breakfast lover in St. Paul. No matter at all if you’re in the mood for a...
Owner laments closing the last video store in the Twin Cities
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Just shy of 3,000,000 people live in the seven-county, Twin Cities metro area. Amongst these, Scott Prost is left standing alone. “Good morning, Video Universe,” Scott says, warmly greeting a customer on the phone. For 40 years, Scott has worked in the video rental business...
What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Feb. 10- Feb. 12)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There are plenty of winter events this weekend to keep you entertained as temperatures continue to rise!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Kites on Ice:. Buffalo Lake, Buffalo. February 11. Free admission. See kites of all shapes and sizes...
One Of The 'Quietest Places In The World' Is Right Here In Minnesota
In a lab, to be specific.
With selfless act of love, friend carries baby for Twin Cities family
MINNESOTA, USA — St. Thomas head men's basketball coach Johnny Tauer has been coaching college basketball for the last 23 seasons. "It sounds like a fairytale," said Tauer. He's led the Tommies to a National Championship at the Division III level and is now tasked with guiding the program from Division III to Division I. He's witnessed incredible wins, national title celebrations, and seen pretty much every defense there is in the book. The greatest assist he's ever seen, however, came off-court: It is one he and his wife Chancey were recipients of.
14 Quirky Facts About Minnesota That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
The Land of 10,000 Lakes is a pretty fascinating place, but those unfamiliar with it may not be aware of some of the most interesting Minnesota facts. Here are a few that we thought folks might like to know about. Did anything on this list surprise you? What are some...
Three of Minnesota’s Best Hidden Restaurants
The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes is full of all kinds of unique and delicious restaurants, but some are harder to find than others. In fact, these three eateries are so off the beaten path, Google Maps even has a hard time finding them. 3 Hidden Restaurants in Minnesota. Story...
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MN Hunting & Fishing Sporting Collectibles Show
The annual Minnesota Hunting and Fishing Sports Collectibles Show returns to the Medina Ballroom in April!. Do you love the outdoors? Maybe fishing is your hobby or maybe it’s hunting or just maybe you enjoy collecting?. If you answered yes to any of these, the upcoming MN Hunting and...
Minnesota Woman Just Competed on National Game Show
Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
VocalPoint Chorus ends 19-year run with final fundraising concert
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — VocalPoint Chorus just ended its nearly two-decade run over the weekend. Based in Saint Paul, the chorus is a unique blend of singers, musicians and artists who come together to tell meaningful, impactful stories. The chorus partners with a nonprofit each year and uses music and visual arts to celebrate the nonprofit's mission and to great success.
3rd Annual Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby brings a piece of the past to Excelsior
EXCELSIOR, Minnesota — This weekend's Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby is a relatively new event, with this being its third running. But, for Excelsior, the race is bringing back a piece of history. The dog sled race is a competition that attracts tens of thousands of people to Excelsior,...
As baby faces rare genetic disorder, Minnesota family raises $70K for therapy
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - At almost one year old, Megan And Charlie Hieb’s daughter Lucy faces unique challenges brought on by CTNNB1. The rare genetic syndrome affects just a few hundred people in the world, but its effects are life changing. "Intellectual delay, cognitive delay, developmental delay," Megan said....
The One Mexican Restaurant In Minnesota With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Hamburguesas El Gordo, as its name implies, is a Minnesota Mexican restaurant that serves up not only superb street food but some simply outstanding burgers, as well. Visit Hamburguesas El Gordo’s Facebook page for hours, location information and any special features they may be offering. If it’s nice out, grab your food to go and enjoy it at nearby Minnehaha Regional Park, where you can also visit the state’s tallest urban waterfall.
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Minnesota Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
In recent years, in particular, barbecue has become a staple of the food landscape in the North Star State, and you’ll find some of the best barbecue in Minnesota at the unassuming BBQ Smokehouse in the small town of Wadena. It’s a local favorite that should definitely be on your barbecue to-do list.
Saint Paul Winter Carnival includes inaugural Rondo Night
ST PAUL, Minn. — Crisp, quiet air greeted Saint Paul Winter Carnival guests outside Thursday night. Across the street, inside the Landmark Center, the scene was quite the opposite. Music welcomed crowds to Rondo Night for the first time at the Saint Paul Winter Carnival and vendors were eager...
Minnesota bear stuck in ice freed by DNR
WANNASKA, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Minnesota DNR says the melting snow flooded this bear out of a culvert, and it got stuck in the deep snow and ice. A team of four from the DNR went out to help the bear. Officials used a syringe pole to inject the bear with an anesthetic and the bear was knocked out within 10 minutes.
