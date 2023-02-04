ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B102.7

BEST Frozen Pizza For Super Bowl Sunday Makes Minnesota Happy

Driving your cart through the grocery store aisles has become depressing. Empty shelves, short supplies, and higher prices are seen every week. It's seen from the produce department to the frozen food section. There are many ways to save on making dinner for the family including buying individual ingredients and...
MINNESOTA STATE
gotodestinations.com

Breakfast Bliss: Best Breakfast in St. Paul – (With Photos!)

The best breakfast in St. Paul can be found at one of the city’s many fantastic cafes and diners. From cozy, family-owned establishments to bustling eateries, there’s something for every type of breakfast lover in St. Paul. No matter at all if you’re in the mood for a...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Owner laments closing the last video store in the Twin Cities

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Just shy of 3,000,000 people live in the seven-county, Twin Cities metro area. Amongst these, Scott Prost is left standing alone. “Good morning, Video Universe,” Scott says, warmly greeting a customer on the phone. For 40 years, Scott has worked in the video rental business...
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Feb. 10- Feb. 12)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There are plenty of winter events this weekend to keep you entertained as temperatures continue to rise!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Kites on Ice:. Buffalo Lake, Buffalo. February 11. Free admission. See kites of all shapes and sizes...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

With selfless act of love, friend carries baby for Twin Cities family

MINNESOTA, USA — St. Thomas head men's basketball coach Johnny Tauer has been coaching college basketball for the last 23 seasons. "It sounds like a fairytale," said Tauer. He's led the Tommies to a National Championship at the Division III level and is now tasked with guiding the program from Division III to Division I. He's witnessed incredible wins, national title celebrations, and seen pretty much every defense there is in the book. The greatest assist he's ever seen, however, came off-court: It is one he and his wife Chancey were recipients of.
MINNESOTA STATE
97.3 KKRC

Three of Minnesota’s Best Hidden Restaurants

The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes is full of all kinds of unique and delicious restaurants, but some are harder to find than others. In fact, these three eateries are so off the beaten path, Google Maps even has a hard time finding them. 3 Hidden Restaurants in Minnesota. Story...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
thriftyminnesota.com

MN Hunting & Fishing Sporting Collectibles Show

The annual Minnesota Hunting and Fishing Sports Collectibles Show returns to the Medina Ballroom in April!. Do you love the outdoors? Maybe fishing is your hobby or maybe it’s hunting or just maybe you enjoy collecting?. If you answered yes to any of these, the upcoming MN Hunting and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Woman Just Competed on National Game Show

Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

VocalPoint Chorus ends 19-year run with final fundraising concert

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — VocalPoint Chorus just ended its nearly two-decade run over the weekend. Based in Saint Paul, the chorus is a unique blend of singers, musicians and artists who come together to tell meaningful, impactful stories. The chorus partners with a nonprofit each year and uses music and visual arts to celebrate the nonprofit's mission and to great success.
SAINT PAUL, MN
OnlyInYourState

The One Mexican Restaurant In Minnesota With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers

Hamburguesas El Gordo, as its name implies, is a Minnesota Mexican restaurant that serves up not only superb street food but some simply outstanding burgers, as well. Visit Hamburguesas El Gordo’s Facebook page for hours, location information and any special features they may be offering. If it’s nice out, grab your food to go and enjoy it at nearby Minnehaha Regional Park, where you can also visit the state’s tallest urban waterfall.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Saint Paul Winter Carnival includes inaugural Rondo Night

ST PAUL, Minn. — Crisp, quiet air greeted Saint Paul Winter Carnival guests outside Thursday night. Across the street, inside the Landmark Center, the scene was quite the opposite. Music welcomed crowds to Rondo Night for the first time at the Saint Paul Winter Carnival and vendors were eager...
SAINT PAUL, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Minnesota bear stuck in ice freed by DNR

WANNASKA, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Minnesota DNR says the melting snow flooded this bear out of a culvert, and it got stuck in the deep snow and ice. A team of four from the DNR went out to help the bear. Officials used a syringe pole to inject the bear with an anesthetic and the bear was knocked out within 10 minutes.
MINNESOTA STATE
