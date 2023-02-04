On Friday, the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball team’s couldn’t find a way to slow down Iowa City Regina on their senior night, falling to the Regals in both ends of a River Valley Conference doubleheader. In a showdown for a share of first place in the RVC, the Golden Hawk girls were beaten by No. 6 in 2A Regina 75-60. The Regal girls were hot offensively all night, on top 20-8 after one and 40-29 at the break, they extended their lead as large as 20 after half in finishing off the win. Regina shot 51% as a team and knocked down 10 three point goals. They also became the first team to outrebound Mid-Prairie on the sesaon. The Hawks were led by Landry Pacha’s 16 point, 10 rebound double double with 15 points from Amara Jones, and 14 from Nora Pennington. The loss snaps the Hawks 10 game winning streak that dates back to before the holidays, dropping them to 15-6 as they gear up for the playoffs Saturday when they host Prairie City Monroe.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO