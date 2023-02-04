Read full article on original website
WACO Hoops Swept at Super Conference Shootout
It was a rare tough weekend for WACO Warriors basketball, with both teams dropping games at the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Shootout. That included the WACO boys seeing their undefeated season come to a close after a 56-44 loss Saturday against West Burlington. The Warriors, ranked fourth in the state in Class 1A, did not have enough firepower to stop the number-six team in 2A from staying perfect. Instead, WACO is now 19-1 ahead of its regular-season finale tomorrow night against Pekin.
Hawks Swept By Regals in Iowa City
On Friday, the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball team’s couldn’t find a way to slow down Iowa City Regina on their senior night, falling to the Regals in both ends of a River Valley Conference doubleheader. In a showdown for a share of first place in the RVC, the Golden Hawk girls were beaten by No. 6 in 2A Regina 75-60. The Regal girls were hot offensively all night, on top 20-8 after one and 40-29 at the break, they extended their lead as large as 20 after half in finishing off the win. Regina shot 51% as a team and knocked down 10 three point goals. They also became the first team to outrebound Mid-Prairie on the sesaon. The Hawks were led by Landry Pacha’s 16 point, 10 rebound double double with 15 points from Amara Jones, and 14 from Nora Pennington. The loss snaps the Hawks 10 game winning streak that dates back to before the holidays, dropping them to 15-6 as they gear up for the playoffs Saturday when they host Prairie City Monroe.
Keota Boys’ Hoops Corrals Cardinal for Eighth Straight Win
The Keota Eagles rallied from an early deficit to claim a 70-58 boys’ basketball victory over Cardinal Friday night. Despite trailing 19-11 at the end of the first quarter, Keota flipped the game on its head and were up by five at halftime, ultimately outscoring Cardinal 59-39 from the first period on.
Winfield-Mount Union Boys’ Hoops Win by a Point, Girls’ Unbeaten Record Ends
The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves earned a thrilling boys’ basketball victory, 53-52, over Burlington Notre Dame at the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Shootout on Saturday. WMU led 16-13 after one quarter and stayed in front by two at halftime. Notre Dame seized a one-point lead going into the final period, but the Wolves found a way to win a game that came down to the final seconds.
Bulldogs Beat Ravens in Saturday Shoot Out
The south division won the battle Saturday in Kalona as the Mediapolis Bulldogs beat the Hillcrest Academy Ravens 56-40 at Dwight Gingerich Court as part of the Southeast Iowa Superconference Shoot Out boys event. The first half was tight with MEPO on top 18-13 after one quarter and the Ravens trimming it to 31-29 by half. The Bulldog defense clamped down after the break, allowing the Ravens just 11 second half points, while they put up 26 to extend the lead and put the game away. Cole Lipper had a game high 22 points for MEPO. Hillcrest was led by 15 points from Luke Schrock and 12 from Grant Bender. Each team now stands at 10-10 on the year, with the Ravens final tune-up before the playoffs Tuesday at Columbus.
Columbus Girls’ Hoops Downed by Danville
The Columbus Wildcat girls’ basketball team came up short in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Shootout, falling 72-33 versus Danville Friday night. Columbus only trailed by seven at the end of the first quarter, but being outscored 54-20 over the next two periods proved to be the Wildcats’ downfall. Sophomore Lily Coil led Columbus with 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals, while senior Victoria Howell added five points and five rebounds. Columbus falls to 7-14. The Wildcats will complete the regular season Tuesday evening when they host English Valleys.
Thursday Will Be ‘First Time Ever’ Day For Iowa Men & Women’s Hoops
What's going to happen on Thursday night has never occurred for both the Iowa women's and men's basketball teams on a single night. It will be a historic night and one that's full of opportunity. The Iowa women's basketball team upped their record to 19-4 on Sunday, with a 95-51...
Caitlin Clark makes more history with her latest triple-double for Iowa
Caitlin Clark is a superstar for the Iowa Hawkeyes, and she continues to make noise for her squad. On Sunday, in a 95-51 road win over Penn State, Clark was magnificent once again, posting 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. That was Clark’s 9th career triple-double, which means she...
Iowa hoops drops intense hype video for matchup vs. Illinois
Iowa and Illinois are gearing up for another intense rivalry meeting of the basketball series on Saturday. The two sides are also jockeying for positioning in the B1G behind Purdue. Entering Saturday, Illinois is tied with Rutgers for second in the conference with a 7-4 record in league play. Iowa...
Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is not a popular figure among Hawkeyes fans, but the school is stubbornly standing by him. That said, an adjustment to his contract is a good indicator of how even the administration’s faith in him seems pretty limited. On Monday, Iowa announced modifications to Ferentz’s contract for 2023. His salary... The post Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
4-H 7th-8th grade Intermediate Trip to Des Moines April 14
Washington County 7th-8th grade 4-H members are invited to attend the Region 19 4-H Trip to Des Moines on April 14. 4-H’ers will have a full experience with a tour of the Iowa State Capitol, exploring at the Historical Building, tour of Des Moines Area Community College, and ending the day with Disney’s The Lion King musical at the Des Moines Civic Center. To accommodate these trips, registration is accepted online on a first-come, first serve basis. Registration is accepted until the allotted Washington spaces are filled or March 1. If the trip is full at online registration, please contact the Washington County Extension Office at 319-653-4811 to be on a waiting list. The $135 registration fee will cover tickets, transportation, insurance, and meals. This trip has been reduced by $40 for all Washington County 4-H participants, with proceeds from the 2022 4-BIG LUCKY CLOVER Raffle success. The group will travel on a charter bus leaving early on April 14th and returning late the same evening. Find a link to register for this trip with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 580 | Illini run afoul at Iowa
Illini Inquirer's Derek Piper and Jeremy Werner react to Illinois basketball's 81-79 loss at Iowa. The guys discuss the Illini's foul issues, experience in a close game, big performances from Matthew Mayer and Jayden Epps, an exciting freshman class, a fun rivalry and the week ahead with two home games.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH CHRISTINE YANCEY
On today’s program, we’re talking with Christine Yancey, former Riverside City Administrator, about her time in the position and plans for retirement.
Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes
Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
Wapello Senior Crowned Miss Mount Pleasant Outstanding Teen
As part of the 2023 Miss Mount Pleasant event on Saturday, January 28, the Miss Mount Pleasant Outstanding Teen competition was held for candidates between 13 and 18 years old. Wapello native, Elizabeth Maine, was crowned as this year’s winner. Maine, a senior at Wapello High School, aspires to...
IHSSA State Large Group Speech Preview
Cedar Rapids Washington High School is the site of today’s Iowa High School Speech Association’s State Large Group Contest. Multiple area schools had teams qualify for the competition by receiving a Division 1 rating at their respective district contests two weeks ago. Twenty-six Washington High School students are...
Southeast Iowa man dies in logging accident
Putnam County, MO.- An Amish man from Southeast Iowa was killed Saturday, February 4th, in a logging accident in Putnam County, Missouri. TV Station KTVO reports that a 911 call was received at about 12:22 PM about a man who had been struck during a logging accident near 135th street, north of Livonia.
OSBORN TO LEAD IOWA NATIONAL GUARD
GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SELECTED BRIGADIER GENERAL STEPHEN OSBORN AS THE 28TH ADJUTANT GENERAL OF THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD. OSBORN IS A NATIVE OF DAVENPORT, IOWA. HE ENLISTED IN THE ARMY IN JULY 1984 AND TRANSFERRED TO THE IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD IN 1992 AND HAS SERVED IN A VARIETY OF COMMAND AND STAFF POSITIONS.
Laverne Messer
Funeral service for 79-year-old Laverne Messer of Wayland will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mount Pleasant. Burial will follow in the Cottonwood Cemetery near Wayland. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 7, at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel. The family will be present to greet friends from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. A Masonic Service and Eastern Star Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. A memorial fund has been established for C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors), Kids Cancer Charity, and Cottonwood Cemetery. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel is caring for Laverne and his family.
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County
At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
