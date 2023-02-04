Read full article on original website
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
William Lucas and the Accidental Drive Over the Smith Avenue High Bridge (January 23, 1962)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Two Best Buy Locations Merging Into a Single Outlet Store as One Permanently Closes on March 4Joel EisenbergShakopee, MN
NBA Makes Major Announcement After BrawlOnlyHomersOrlando, FL
fox9.com
New Uptown music venue hopes to buck recent trends
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As the Uptown area of Minneapolis has seen a number of closures over recent years, the manager of a new concert venue is hoping to breathe new life into the neighborhood. The Green Room took over the former site of the Pourhouse Uptown at Lagoon and...
One Of The 'Quietest Places In The World' Is Right Here In Minnesota
In a lab, to be specific.
From Beyoncé to Taylor Swift, how does Minnesota pull in the biggest musical acts?
MINNEAPOLIS – You don't have to go far to hear most of the artists you saw Sunday night on the Grammy Awards.Whether it's Beyoncé, George Strait, or the Rolling Stones, the Twin Cities get the big shows. And they're greeted with big enthusiasm because Minnesotans love their melodies.Legendary Minneapolis record shop Electric Fetus is a store that legends themselves have frequented."Prince was a regular shopper, Joe Walsh, Sting, Shaggy," said store owner Keith Covart.Ringo Starr even repped the store at the 2009 Grammy's. While there's a shared love of records at this famous shop, there's another preferred way to consume...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
North Minneapolis ALDI closing Feb. 12
MINNEAPOLIS — An ALDI spokesperson confirmed Monday that the grocery chain's location in the Jordan neighborhood of north Minneapolis will close later this month. In a statement, ALDI said that the company made the decision to close the store at 3120 Penn Avenue N. in Minneapolis "due to the inability to renovate the store to accommodate our larger product range and our current lease term expiring... We thank our customers for their years of loyalty at this location and look forward to seeing them in nearby stores soon."
Wearing her own paintings, artist to showcase for the first time publicly at 'Sonder'
MINNEAPOLIS — Standing in front of her paintings, dressed in a bespoke suit made of a material featuring her same artwork, Sarah Edwards appears to have made an unapologetic entrance into the public art world. However, she says she's feeling quite vulnerable. And though only she and I stood...
Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America
Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
southsidepride.com
Openings and closings, James Beard finalists, mall doughnuts, brunch at Barbette and an amari tasting
Here is a rapid list of closings, far from comprehensive, but the ones I think you might most care about: Khyber Pass, Stella’s Fish Cafe, Red Stag Supperclub, Common Roots and Bad Waitress. Openings have been slightly more numerous. Again, I won’t even try to be complete. Khue’s Kitchen...
onekindesign.com
Peek inside this charming and timeless shingle style house in Minnesota
This timeless shingle-style house was designed by Charlie & Co. Design in collaboration with Streeter Custom Builder, located in Edina,. Minnesota. Asymmetrical balance, natural materials, and subtle detailing create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for this newly constructed residence. The exterior of this dwelling offers gorgeous curb appeal. A classic...
Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota
A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
Black History Month 2023: Local events and activities
MINNEAPOLIS — February is Black History Month, a time to celebrate and honor the contributions made by generations of African American men and women to culture, politics, and civil rights in this country. It's also a time to study and recognize the struggle for racial justice Black Americans have fought to achieve for decades.
tourcounsel.com
Gaviidae Common | Shopping mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Gaviidae Common is a mixed-use shopping mall and office complex on Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The first phase of the mall, Gaviidae Common I, opened in 1989 and is adjoined to Gaviidae Common II by a series of skyways. Phase II opened in 1991. A joint venture designed by Argentine American architect César Pelli and Chicago-based Lohan Associates, the mall occupies 443,000-square-foot (41,000 m2) of retail and office space spread across five floors.
thriftyminnesota.com
MN Hunting & Fishing Sporting Collectibles Show
The annual Minnesota Hunting and Fishing Sports Collectibles Show returns to the Medina Ballroom in April!. Do you love the outdoors? Maybe fishing is your hobby or maybe it’s hunting or just maybe you enjoy collecting?. If you answered yes to any of these, the upcoming MN Hunting and...
Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In
All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
OnlyInYourState
The One Mexican Restaurant In Minnesota With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Hamburguesas El Gordo, as its name implies, is a Minnesota Mexican restaurant that serves up not only superb street food but some simply outstanding burgers, as well. Visit Hamburguesas El Gordo’s Facebook page for hours, location information and any special features they may be offering. If it’s nice out, grab your food to go and enjoy it at nearby Minnehaha Regional Park, where you can also visit the state’s tallest urban waterfall.
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference
You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
Minneapolis Tree Sale coming this spring
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis 2023 Tree Sale will be held this spring for all those interested in getting a good deal on a shrub. To participate in the program and to get the chance to purchase a tree for $30, you must enter a lottery anytime between Feb. 1 and March 31. People selected to participate in the sale will be notified on April 5, according to the Minneapolis Health Department (MHD).
Sippin' on the Big Guys' BBQ Bloody Mary
HUDSON, Wis. — Right on the other side of the St. Croix River, there's a roadhouse that's making a name as a truly family-friendly spot for barbecue, sports, and fun. Big Guy's BBQ Roadhouse, north of Hudson, is gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday. Owners Jethro and Amy Lund...
