ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Beautiful Sunday weather!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pretty much perfect weather once again! After a cool, crisp start we will warm up rapidly and highs will hit the mid to upper 60s across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny and there’s no chance of rain. The Massacre Island Secret Society rolls...
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Watch vs Warning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Let’s talk about the differences between watches and warnings. One of the best analogies is the taco analogy. When you have a “taco watch” you have all the ingredients for a taco, but you do not have a taco yet. When you have a...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope Chocolate is ready for Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope Chocolate is a high-end chocolate shop which has grown into a Gelateria, full coffee bar, bakery, pastries, cakes, pies, breakfast, lunch, wine, beer, and fabulous monthly events. Much of their product is handmade using European pastry methods and authentic gelato recipes and equipment. They have...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Nothing Bundt Cakes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surprise your special someone this Valentine’s Day with one of Nothing Bundt Cakes’ wide selection of lovable treats including the new ‘Red Rose’ Decorated Bundt Cake. Sharable Bundtinis with the new ‘Conversation Hearts’ and ‘Roses’ Toppers are also available to order by the dozen and are perfect for Galentine’s Day celebrations or as a sweet gift for your valentine.
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Mardi Gras turns sinister with Slaughter Gras at OWA

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA is opening its newest haunted house Slaughter Gras to put some fear and fright into the Mardi Gras season. Those brave enough to enter can face their fears this Mardi Gras season with four different scare zones all within one terrifying haunted attraction. The terror begins on February 10 and continues on weekends through March 5.
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacon celebrating 10 years

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pensacon is celebrating 10 years as the Gulf Coast’s premier pop culture gathering, taking over downtown Pensacola Feb. 24-26. Events take place at multiple venues across the downtown area, including the Pensacola Bay Center, The Wright Place, The Center, The Rex Theater and the Pensacola Museum of Commerce. More than 150 celebrities, authors, artists and guests are scheduled to meet fans, sign autographs, pose for photos and discuss their work on panels. Dozens of unique vendors will sell collectibles, original art, games, comics, toys and more on our vendor floor. Live entertainment takes place throughout the day on the Poseidon’s Bay stage in front of the Pensacola Bay Center. Pensacon also offers fans a chance to come together and enjoy the fellowship of fellow fans and to express their creativity and enthusiasm. Cosplay is not required but is encouraged.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

City gives walking tour to highlight Brookley by the Bay plans

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Earlier this week we saw the future plans for Brookley by the Bay and on Saturday the public got a walking tour of the site. It comes after months to create a master plan for the 98-acre park just beyond Brookley Aeroplex. It’s all designed to...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bullet hits Fairhope home, grazing dining room table

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a bullet struck a family’s home east of Fairhope. The bullet, which pierced through a kitchen window, left a hole in the blinds before grazing the dining room table and landing several feet away. The homeowner told us her family spends a lot […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

19-year-old killed in collision with a train in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - Atmore PD said a 19-year-old was killed after his vehicle was struck by a train on Sunday night. Police said they responded to the railroad crossing at Martin Luther King and East Nashville Avenue at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a vehicle struck. Officers...
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard Community Center set for reopening

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Community Center, located at 2500 West Main Street, is having a ceremony tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate the reopening. The free public facility will provide programs and activities for the older community of Prichard with fitness classes, recreational activities and educational programs. Activities...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Friday night was the first big event in downtown Mobile since the New Year’s Eve mass shooting. Thousands of people also packed the streets for the city’s first Mardi Gras parade of the season. There was a huge show of force Friday from Mobile Police.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile ranked among the neediest cities in 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report from WalletHub has ranked Mobile as one of the neediest cities in the U.S. in 2022. WalletHub took 180 U.S. cities and compared them to each other using 28 different factors. Some of those factors included child poverty, food insecurity and uninsured rates. Out of all 180 cities Mobile […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Amtrak making progress in returning to Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re starting to see real signs of passenger rail service returning to the Coast. Amtrak sings are now up in Downtown Gulfport at the site of the planned train stop, the depot near the Hancock Whitney building. The platforms are also now complete for the...
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Man injured in shooting Friday night on Ralston Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is recovering from a gunshot wound and Mobile Police say the man who allegedly shot him left this scene. This happened Friday night in midtown Mobile. Mobile Police say they responded to a call for a shooting at about 11 Friday night in the 2000 block of Ralston Road. […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy