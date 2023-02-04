ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Oklahoma

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 2 days ago

Can the Mountaineers finally break the losing skid to the Sooners?

Here of late, the Oklahoma Sooners have had West Virginia's number. They've won seven straight in the series with WVU's last win coming in the Big 12 Conference tournament in 2019. In that span, OU has won by an average of 7.1 points per game including four double-digit victories.

In the first matchup between the two earlier this season, Oklahoma led wire to wire but never led by more than nine. The free throw shooting in this one cost the Mountaineers, shooting just 8/16 (50%) as a team.

Grant Sherfield led all scorers with 22 points and hit three of Oklahoma's nine triples to help win them the game. With 18 seconds left and down two, Bob Huggins drew up a play for Erik Stevenson but it was covered extremely well. Stevenson put the shot up anyways, missing badly. The Sooners knocked down a couple free throws to lock up the W.

Since that win over West Virginia, Oklahoma has been scuffling losing four of its last five. Its one win, though, came against No. 2 Alabama 93-69. The four losses? Oklahoma State (x2), Baylor, and TCU.

According to the ESPN BPI , West Virginia has a 84.3% chance to win while Oklahoma has a 15.7% chance,

