LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Oklahoma

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s blowout victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, the Mountaineers moved to 14-9 overall and 3-7 in the Big 12 Conference. Although that is far from a spectacular record, the Big 12 is by far the most challenging conference in the nation and West Virginia has one of the hardest schedules in the college basketball.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO