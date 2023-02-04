ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, VA

WOWK 13 News

3 Virginia college students killed in West Virginia crash

MATHIAS, W.Va. (AP) — Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday. The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. There were five men […]
HARRISONBURG, VA
RICHMOND, VA
WSLS

FBI Richmond Teen Academy registration opens

RICHMOND, Va. – The FBI has opened registration for their 2023 Teen Academy in Richmond. The FBI Richmond Teen Academy is held at the FBI Richmond field office in June, and gives high school students in the Commonwealth the chance to get an inside look at the work of the FBI, according to the site.
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Richmond: Police seeking second suspect in September double shooting

Richmond Police have a suspect in custody in a September double shooting on Laurel Street. Anthony Ford Jr., 29, of Richmond, was arrested Wednesday morning in Richmond without incident. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
RICHMOND, VA

