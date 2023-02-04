Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant opening another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Changes at Richmond bus station has impact on homeless.The News&StuffRichmond, VA
A dog found starving in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia tops the list for the best city for datingMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
Police: Estranged husband dead after fatally shooting wife in Chesterfield
A shooting left one person dead and two people injured Sunday night in the northern part of Chesterfield County, police said.
Violent week in Chesterfield: Two deadly shootings in three days
Within the past week, two people have been killed in two separate shootings in Chesterfield. The shootings took place just three days apart.
One injured, 1 charged in domestic-related stabbing near Henrico High School
One person is in the hospital and another person has been charged in connection to a stabbing that took place in a neighborhood near Henrico High School.
Chesterfield Police: Man tried to cash fraudulent check for more than $4,500
The man was described by police as a white man between 25 and 30 years of age with a stocky build. He was wearing a gray jacket, burgundy shirt, blue jeans, and a gray and white ballcap.
Vigil honors Chesterfield man slain near apartment
A candlelight vigil was held for the 24-year-old man who was shot and killed just a few hundred feet from his apartment door.
Police: Man who tried to 'peer into windows' also wanted for other incidents
Authorities are warning the public that there has been a new sighting of a man wanted for peeping into the windows in a Richmond neighborhood.
Three vehicles involved in crash on Huguenot Road in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash in the Bon Air area of Chesterfield County involved three vehicles, one of which ended up on its side. According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the crash took place at the intersection of Huguenot Road and Cranbeck Road on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 6. Police responded […]
‘It sounded really loud, really close’: Neighbor reacts to officer-involved shooting in Goochland
A neighbor heard gunfire from office-involved shooting in Goochland.
Vehicle hits, kills man on bicycle in Newport News
Police in Newport News say the incident happened on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and Thimble Shoals Boulevard around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Virginia police seeking public's help after unidentified body found at Williamsburg pond
Authorities are requesting help in identifying a body that was found in a Williamsburg retention pond on Jan. 25. The individual's cause of death was not released.
3 Virginia college students killed in West Virginia crash
MATHIAS, W.Va. (AP) — Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday. The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. There were five men […]
JMU IDs Three Virginia Students Killed In Crash
Officials at James Madison University have identified the three Virginia students who were killed in a West Virginia crash last week.John “Luke” Fergusson, of Richmond, Nicholas Troutman, of Richmond, and Joshua Mardis, of Williamsburg, all died in the Thursday, Feb. 2 crash, when the driver lost c…
Richmond residents calls for safety after second pedestrian accident in one week on VCU campus
A woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a car on VCU's campus on Thursday evening. This happened just one week after another pedestrian crash on campus resulted in a student's death.
WSLS
FBI Richmond Teen Academy registration opens
RICHMOND, Va. – The FBI has opened registration for their 2023 Teen Academy in Richmond. The FBI Richmond Teen Academy is held at the FBI Richmond field office in June, and gives high school students in the Commonwealth the chance to get an inside look at the work of the FBI, according to the site.
Augusta Free Press
Richmond: Police seeking second suspect in September double shooting
Richmond Police have a suspect in custody in a September double shooting on Laurel Street. Anthony Ford Jr., 29, of Richmond, was arrested Wednesday morning in Richmond without incident. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
13newsnow.com
Body identified after being found in James City County retention pond
Police say the body was found on Jan. 25. Foul play is not suspected right now.
Local JMU alumnus devastated to hear about crash that killed three students
People across the Commonwealth remain in mourning after a car crash Thursday night claimed the lives of three James Madison University sophomores and sent two, including the driver, to the hospital in critical condition.
Man killed in Chesterfield neighborhood remembered as 'helpful, uplifting'
Police have identified the man killed early Thursday morning in Chesterfield as 24-year-old Jonathan O. Starks.
FBI Richmond offering summer academy program to Virginia teens
The FBI Richmond Teen Academy will be available this summer to Virginia teens with an interest in the FBI.
Westbound lanes of West Broad Street closing in Scott’s Addition this weekend
According to the City of Richmond Department of Public Works, the westbound lanes of West Broad Street between North Sheppard Street and North Arthur Ashe Boulevard will be closed from 4 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.
Comments / 0