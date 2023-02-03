ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

tourcounsel.com

Cedar Hills Crossing | Shopping mall in Beaverton, Oregon

Cedar Hills Crossing, formerly Beaverton Mall, is a retail shopping center in the city of Beaverton, Oregon, United States. The center is notable in that it was the prior site of a historic airport, Bernard's Airport, where many of the early aircraft innovations of the 1920s and 1930s occurred. Cedar...
BEAVERTON, OR
thereflector.com

La Center man arrested by SWAT team after assault

A La Center man is in custody after he alleedly assaulted an elderly family member and fired shots. At about 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 2, deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault on rural property in the 34600 block of Northeast 127th Avenue in La Center, according to a sheriff’s office release. A woman called 911 to report her relative had punched an older family member in the face and knocked him to the ground. The caller believed the subject was drunk and possibly suicidal.
LA CENTER, WA
thereflector.com

Vancouver man charged in Salmon Creek motel murder

A Vancouver man faces a murder charge in the death of another man at a Salmon Creek motel. On Jan. 30, Jonathan Smith, 39, made his first appearance in Clark County Superior Court. He faces one charge of second-degree murder stemming from the death of Roger Hudyma, 58, late last month.
VANCOUVER, WA
Chronicle

Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Yahoo!

Meet Rocky, a Keizer pit bull that rescued a child from drowning at the Oregon Coast

A pit bull saves a toddler from drowning in the surf on the Oregon Coast. It should have made front-page headlines. But those involved didn't blast what happened on social media, and no bystanders captured video of the dog sprinting across a Lincoln City beach, dunking his head in the ocean, grabbing the child's shirt with his teeth, and dragging her to safety.
KEIZER, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

“It’s been a really odd 48 hours” Astoria Police Chief Kelly; “Victim” Rescued by US Coast Guard from Columbia Bar, Wanted for Stealing Boat, Other Bizarre Incidents in Clatsop County, Seaside Police Make Arrest Friday Evening

EDITOR’S NOTE: The US Coast Guard video went viral in minutes yesterday. It showed a dramatic rescue as a boat rolled in the waves on the Columbia River bar. You can spot a person aboard the boat attempting to get into the water as the Coast Guard helicopter swimmer is lowered … and then it rolls. The amazing rescue was successful the “victim” taken to the hospital and then released. The drama takes another strange turn as the “victim” is determined to be wanted in Canada, in Clatsop County and he had stolen the boat … Here is the press release from the Seaside Police Department detailing his arrent Friday evning, and the Associate Press coverage that provides more details. You can’t make up this stuff.
SEASIDE, OR
OnlyInYourState

It’s Too Hard To Decide Which Of These 3 Antique Shops In Salem, Oregon Is The Best

Ah, is there anything better than a day of antiquing? If you’re an Oregon resident, you can spend weeks covering the state’s antique and thrift stores and still not even scratch the surface. But if you don’t have time for an epic antique crawl across the Beaver State but still want to explore some of the best antique shops in Oregon, you can do that without leaving the borders of a single town. That town is Salem, Oregon, the state’s culture-rich capital city. From hippie-themed vintage goods to Nordic-style furniture to a country-style antique shop that will make you feel like you’re back on the farm, the antique shops of Salem have everything you need for a day of exploring and unique purchases.
SALEM, OR
Channel 6000

Wet and windy weather returns to Portland with latest storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get your rain gear ready to go in Portland! Another round of wet and windy weather takes aim at western Oregon and Washington Sunday. The Pacific Northwest sees its latest push of moisture from a weak cold front Sunday. This latest storm will help bring snow back to the Cascades as snow elevations drop to 3,500 feet Sunday.
PORTLAND, OR

