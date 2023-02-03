Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Wyoming welcomes visitors to their unique WYO Winter Rodeo!
Something Texas and the state of Wyoming have in common is the fun and excitement of the rodeo. It's the official sport of Wyoming. and while most traditional rodeo events take place during the summer months, there's a special twist on the sport in the wintertime. It involves an event that combines two of Wyoming's favorite activities: horseback riding and skiing! Shawn Parker, Executive Director of Visit Sheridan, is here to tell us more.
county17.com
BLM will take feedback on bentonite expansion project
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management is accepting comments from the public on an analysis of a proposed bentonite mining expansion project north of Lovell in Big Horn County. The BLM Cody Field Office will accept comments on the environmental assessment through March 3. American Colloid Company...
Sheridan Media
VOA to relocate housing outreach program
Volunteers of America Northern Rockies (VOA) has announced the relocation of the Homeless Outreach Program in Sheridan. The VOA has been providing homeless services to the Sheridan community for more than a decade. According to a recent release, since merging with Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center in September 2022, the VOA also provides community mental health services in Sheridan. In an effort to streamline these services and enhance the continuum of care for individuals seeking help, the VOA has announced the relocation of the Homeless Outreach Program into the Sheridan Mental Health Clinic located at 1221 West 5th St. starting Feb. 15.
Sheridan Media
Change of Plea in District Court
A 38-year-old Sheridan man changed his plea in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday and was sentenced following his change of plea. Pursuant to a plea agreement that was reached with the State, Ryan Shelton pleaded guilty to the charge of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. In exchange for his guilty plea, the prosecution agreed to dismiss charges of felony property destruction and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer. On April 3, 2022, officers with the Sheridan Police Department responded to a report of a noise complaint at the apartments on Long Drive in Sheridan. Upon arrival, officers encountered Shelton, who then ran from the officers and attempted to jump out of the second story window of his apartment.
