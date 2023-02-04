Read full article on original website
Bruce Springsteen fans wait hours for opening show of 2023 tour
The boss is back at Amalie Arena. Bruce Springsteen kicked off his 2023 E Street Band tour to a packed house on February 1. For many of the fans, it felt like a true homecoming after COVID-19.
Here are the 28 songs Bruce Springsteen played to kick off his 2023 world tour
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band kicked off their 2023 world tour last night (February 1) in Tampa, Florida with a typically epic set
Ranking Bruce Springsteen's studio albums
Released simultaneously with Human Touch (more on that in a bit), Lucky Town has a couple of memorable numbers like "Better Days" and the underrated "If I Should Fall Behind," which became a live staple on the massively successful 1999–2000 Reunion Tour. That said, the overall collection of songs, which Springsteen penned in addition to a couple of pieces that weren't considered for Human Touch, which was in the works since the dawn of the '90s, don't deliver much punch. They're not usually played live. Though the album received solid reviews and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in the United States, the record can best be described as "meh."
Bruce Springsteen Faces Major Backlash Over High Concert Ticket Prices
Six months after Bruce Springsteen’s 2023 tour tickets went on sale, the singer and songwriter continues to receive constant backlash... The post Bruce Springsteen Faces Major Backlash Over High Concert Ticket Prices appeared first on Outsider.
Fleetwood Mac Star Christine McVie Said Her Ex-Boyfriend, The Beach Boys’ Dennis Wilson, Was ‘a Bit Barking Mad’
Here's what Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie said about Dennis Wilson, her ex-boyfriend and The Beach Boys' drummer.
Farewell to one of rock's all time greats: Host of stars turn out for Jeff Beck's funeral
Johnny Depp, Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood turned out to say a final farewell to Jeff Beck on Friday. He died on January 11, aged 78, after contracting bacterial meningitis
Ozzy Osbourne Net Worth 2023: Wealth of One of World's Biggest Rockers Revealed Amid Tour Retirement
Fans will no longer see Ozzy Osbourne perform live on stage because he announced he was retiring from touring. In addition, the 74-year-old rock singer canceled all of his future performances as he recovers from spinal surgery. The wife of Sharon Osbourne has been dealing with a number of health...
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?”
At the risk of sounding like a grumpy old man: How in the hell have these kids never even heard of Bonnie Raitt? The legendary blues singer won her 14th Grammy at last night’s awards ceremony, not including her Lifetime Achievement Award from 2022. She’s a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and her 1989 album Nick of Time was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry and has been certified 5x […] The post Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Pete Best Called Out The Beatles Over ‘Magical Mystery Tour’: ‘My Taste Was Waning’
Pete Best called out The Beatles over 'Magical Mystery Tour,' which made him lose interest in his former band.
Jimi Hendrix Hated 1 Aspect of His Music, According to The Rolling Stones Ronnie Wood
Ronnie Wood and Jimi Hendrix might be two of the most recognizable classic rock guitar players ever. Wood played a stolen bass alongside Jeff Beck in his group in the late 1960s, was a creative driving force in Faces, and found worldwide fame with The Rolling Stones. Hendrix became a legend almost as soon as people heard his masterful guitar playing. Yet when they shared an apartment, Wood said Hendrix confessed that he hated one aspect of his music.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'
The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
The Joni Mitchell albums you should definitely own
On her journey from coffee-house folkie to genre-juggling experimentalist, Joni Mitchell recorded some of the finest albums of her era
Ozzy Osbourne announces retirement from touring and cancels all remaining shows
Ozzy Osbourne has announced his retirement from touring and cancelled all upcoming European and UK show dates. The metal icon shared the news on Twitter today (February 1), writing that it was “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans”.
Bob Dylan’s Bootleg Series Is ‘Definitely Winding Down’
Over the past 32 years, Bob Dylan’s Bootleg Series has proved that the singer’s studio albums represent just a tiny fraction of his musical output. Some of the releases in the series spotlight key concerts from tours like his 1966 European run with the Hawks or the 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue, but most of them focus on albums — both loved and unloved — to let listeners in on Dylan’s creative process and show just how much stunning material he discards along the way. The newest set, Fragments — Time Out of Mind Sessions 1996-1997, is the 17th volume, and...
Ronnie Wood Was Being a Friend but Got Kicked Out of His Apartment Because of Jimi Hendrix
Ronnie Wood got kicked out of his apartment just trying to be a friend to Jimi Hendrix and his dog.
February: The month the music lived on
Although February is the shortest calendar month of the year, it has served as one of the most significant months for momentous musical events — both happy and sad. On Feb. 3, 1959, a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa, took the lives of promising young rock musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson (known as the “Big Bopper”). In his 1972 classic ode “American Pie,” singer-songwriter Don McLean memorialized the tragic event as “the day the music died.”
