Yardbarker

Ranking Bruce Springsteen's studio albums

Released simultaneously with Human Touch (more on that in a bit), Lucky Town has a couple of memorable numbers like "Better Days" and the underrated "If I Should Fall Behind," which became a live staple on the massively successful 1999–2000 Reunion Tour. That said, the overall collection of songs, which Springsteen penned in addition to a couple of pieces that weren't considered for Human Touch, which was in the works since the dawn of the '90s, don't deliver much punch. They're not usually played live. Though the album received solid reviews and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in the United States, the record can best be described as "meh."
Whiskey Riff

Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?”

At the risk of sounding like a grumpy old man: How in the hell have these kids never even heard of Bonnie Raitt? The legendary blues singer won her 14th Grammy at last night’s awards ceremony, not including her Lifetime Achievement Award from 2022. She’s a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and her 1989 album Nick of Time was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry and has been certified 5x […] The post Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Jimi Hendrix Hated 1 Aspect of His Music, According to The Rolling Stones Ronnie Wood

Ronnie Wood and Jimi Hendrix might be two of the most recognizable classic rock guitar players ever. Wood played a stolen bass alongside Jeff Beck in his group in the late 1960s, was a creative driving force in Faces, and found worldwide fame with The Rolling Stones. Hendrix became a legend almost as soon as people heard his masterful guitar playing. Yet when they shared an apartment, Wood said Hendrix confessed that he hated one aspect of his music.
OK! Magazine

Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics

Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
People

Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'

The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
Rolling Stone

Bob Dylan’s Bootleg Series Is ‘Definitely Winding Down’

Over the past 32 years, Bob Dylan’s Bootleg Series has proved that the singer’s studio albums represent just a tiny fraction of his musical output. Some of the releases in the series spotlight key concerts from tours like his 1966 European run with the Hawks or the 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue, but most of them focus on albums — both loved and unloved — to let listeners in on Dylan’s creative process and show just how much stunning material he discards along the way. The newest set, Fragments — Time Out of Mind Sessions 1996-1997, is the 17th volume, and...
Bryan College Station Eagle

February: The month the music lived on

Although February is the shortest calendar month of the year, it has served as one of the most significant months for momentous musical events — both happy and sad. On Feb. 3, 1959, a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa, took the lives of promising young rock musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson (known as the “Big Bopper”). In his 1972 classic ode “American Pie,” singer-songwriter Don McLean memorialized the tragic event as “the day the music died.”
