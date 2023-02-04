Released simultaneously with Human Touch (more on that in a bit), Lucky Town has a couple of memorable numbers like "Better Days" and the underrated "If I Should Fall Behind," which became a live staple on the massively successful 1999–2000 Reunion Tour. That said, the overall collection of songs, which Springsteen penned in addition to a couple of pieces that weren't considered for Human Touch, which was in the works since the dawn of the '90s, don't deliver much punch. They're not usually played live. Though the album received solid reviews and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in the United States, the record can best be described as "meh."

