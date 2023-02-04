Read full article on original website
Brian May says Queen used to get “irritated” when audiences sang along to songs
Brian May has said Queen used to get “irritated” by crowds singing every line to their songs during their earliest days as a band. Speaking to Total Guitar magazine, May said initially, they just wanted fans to listen to the lyrics they’d spent hours coming up with.
The Beatles Song That Left Dolly Parton ‘Feelin’ All Kinds of Emotions’
While Dolly Parton became a country music superstar, The Beatles still managed to leave an impression on her with one of their earliest hits
Shania Twain Drops F-Bomb on Song for First Time Ever on New ‘Queen of Me’ Album
On Friday, Feb. 3, Shania Twain released her sixth studio album, Queen of Me. And while some of the tracks on the new record reflect trademarks of her early work—with the singer comparing the styles of, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” to her new hit “Giddy Up!”—there is one major difference. For the first time ever, the country music icon dropped the f-bomb on a song. And it took listeners completely by surprise.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
"Love To Love You" Is New Documentary On Disco Queen Donna Summer
According to Variety.com, Love to Love You, Donna Summer, a new docu biopic of the iconic disco singer, who died in 2012, will soon be seen. Directed by Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Roger Ross Williams (“Music by Prudence”) and Brooklyn Sudano, the film weaves a rich archive of unpublished extracts, home video, photographs, artwork, writings, personal audio, and other recordings spanning Summer’s life.
Freddie Mercury Once Said John Lennon Is the One Person, Living or Dead, He Wishes He Could Have Met
Freddie Mercury was a fan of John Lennon, but unfortunately never got the chance to meet the former Beatle before his death in 1980
Farewell to one of rock's all time greats: Host of stars turn out for Jeff Beck's funeral
Johnny Depp, Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood turned out to say a final farewell to Jeff Beck on Friday. He died on January 11, aged 78, after contracting bacterial meningitis
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Shania Twain Is the Woman You Remember Across ‘Queen of Me’ Album [Review]
Shania Twain is living her own kind of ‘90s renaissance, and it’s wildly contagious. Is it country?. As much as Alan Jackson and George Strait are keeping it country on their most recent releases, Twain is, too. The 12 synth-heavy songs on Queen of Me are authentic to the artist she’s always been, even if they stretch beyond the often too-rigid boundaries of the genre.
A Rock Star Played Guitar on David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’
A rock star played guitar on David Bowie's "Let's Dance" and "China Girl." One of those songs became Bowie's final No. 1 single in the United States.
Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?”
At the risk of sounding like a grumpy old man: How in the hell have these kids never even heard of Bonnie Raitt? The legendary blues singer won her 14th Grammy at last night’s awards ceremony, not including her Lifetime Achievement Award from 2022. She’s a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and her 1989 album Nick of Time was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry and has been certified 5x […] The post Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Leon Russell Wrote for Other Artists
Throughout his 60-year career, genre-defying composer Leon Russell made songs that became standards. As a musician, he often lived in the shadows of his success – other artists basking in the spotlight of his original works – but as a songwriter for others, he shone among the stars.
Bill Bixby: The Tragic Life & Death of the "Favorite Martian," "Eddie's Father," "Magician," and "Incredible Hulk" Star
Bill Bixby, who died in 1993, was and remains one of the most diversely talented and treasured actors in television and film history. Among countless small-screen guest spots and big-screen movie roles, he was best known for a variety of starring roles on TV shows like My Favorite Martian, The Courtship of Eddie's Father, The Magician, and The Incredible Hulk. Later in his life, he also carved out a career as a director with gigs on the 1990s sitcom, Blossom starring future Jeopardy host Mayim Bialick.
Did You Know That Earl From “Goodbye Earl” Is The Same Earl From “Queen Of My Double Wide Trailer?”
We all know the story about how a man named Earl met his untimely death back in 1999 at the hands of a woman named Wanda, her friend Mary Anne, and some black eyed peas. And from the little bit the Dixie Chicks told us about Earl…. He kind of...
Sir Rod Stewart pays tribute to the late Jeff Beck with a floral display and heartfelt written note
The musician, 78, paid tribute to Jeff Beck this week as he attended the late guitarist's funeral in South London.
Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour
Where the singer is headed, how it fits into the multi-part album rollout, and how to snag tickets
Inside Nova
Ozzy Osbourne is determined to get back on stage
Ozzy Osbourne wants to get back on stage again. The 74-year-old rock star - who suffers from Parkinson's Disease - was forced to pull out of his UK and European tour with Judas Priest on Wednesday (01.02.23) because he is "not physically capable" of the travelling required to complete the run but has now insisted that his "ultimate goal" is to start performing again so he can connect with his fans once more.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Issues New Statement Defining What Rock Music Means
Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has revised its mission statement to be more interpretive of the concept of rock music, according to a new report from Vulture. The move comes ahead of the Rock Hall's next class of nominees to be announced this week. But is it the institution's answer to pushback regarding country and hip-hop artists recently being inducted in the Rock Hall?
