BBC
Matt Dawson column: Steve Borthwick has boxed himself in with Owen Farrell
Watch highlights and analysis from the first weekend of matches from 18:00 GMT on Sunday, 5 February on BBC Two and BBC Two Wales. I would not be quick to criticise England's defeat by Scotland. Overall it was a fair performance, but there is one looming area of concern for me - and I am sure for many England fans - after that match.
BBC
Wales squad selector: Who would you pick for Wales' Six Nations trip to Scotland?
Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Are Marcus Smith & Owen Farrell rugby's Frank Lampard & Steve Gerrard
Six Nations Rugby Special pundits Sam Warburton and John Barclay question the wisdom of picking both Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell in the England backline, with former Wales captain Warburton saying the ongoing discussion reminds him of the debate about whether former England footballers Frank Lampard and Steve Gerrard should have played together.
Princess Anne cheers on Scotland during their Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham
The Princess Royal rugged up warm on Saturday afternoon in a scarf, pom pom beanie and navy coat with the Olympic rings emblem.
BBC
England 23-29 Scotland: We have to go through pain to grow, says Steve Borthwick
New head coach Steve Borthwick says England have to go through some pain to grow as a team after they lost 29-23 to Scotland in their Six Nations opener. The hosts were leading at Twickenham until Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe scored his second try with seven minutes remaining.
6N: Scotland beats England 29-23 as Van der Merwe stars
LONDON (AP) — Duhan van der Merwe scored an early contender for try of the tournament and went over for the match-clincher as Scotland beat England 29-23 in the Six Nations to continue its recent dominance of the Calcutta Cup on Saturday. The winger’s 75th-minute try in the left...
BBC
Tommy Bowe column: From big injuries to late buses, Ireland are becoming comfortable with the chaos
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary & highlights on BBC Sport website & app. After starting their Six Nations campaign with a bonus-point win over Wales, 2009 Grand...
On this day in 2017: Sir Alastair Cook steps down as England Test captain
Sir Alastair Cook stepped down from his role as captain of England’s Test cricket team on this day in 2017.Cook’s 59 Tests in charge made him the nation’s longest-serving captain, until he was overtaken by his successor Joe Root, with his spell at the helm beginning in 2013.Throughout that period Cook won eight of his 17 series in charge, including notable successes in India in 2012 and South Africa in 2015-16.Cook also led the team to two home triumphs in the Ashes, in both 2013 and 2015, and a Test record that totalled 24 wins and 22 defeats.The batsman cited...
BBC
England v Italy: Henry Slade recalled in Steve Borthwick's 36-man squad
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Henry Slade has been included in England's 36-man squad after recovering from injury as they prepare to host Italy in the Six Nations.
BBC
Newcastle 1-1 West Ham: David Moyes pleased Hammers didn't 'buckle'
West Ham boss David Moyes is pleased with his team's 1-1 draw away at Newcastle and praises his players for not buckling under pressure. Watch highlights of Saturday's games on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app. Available to UK...
Josh Adams feels honesty will be key to Wales bouncing back from Ireland defeat
Josh Adams says that tough conversations and honesty will be top of Wales’ agenda when they assess a sobering Guinness Six Nations defeat against Ireland.And Wales have little time to turn things around following a 34-10 home loss, with resurgent Scotland awaiting them at Murrayfield next Saturday.It is a ground where Wales have won on six of their last seven visits, but their Six Nations campaign is already approaching a crossroads.Asked about the squad’s Monday review, Wales wing Adams said: “It will be honest, as it always is.“It has to be as well, because if you don’t have tough conversations...
BBC
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Sean Dyche says win is just a 'starting point'
New Everton manager Sean Dyche says beating Premier League leaders Arsenal 1-0 in his first game in charge is a "great starting point" but "doesn't solve everything". Watch highlights of Saturday's games on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
Duhan van der Merwe admits he ‘giggles’ when watching his Twickenham wonder try
Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe admits he “giggles” when he watches his Twickenham wonder try.The Edinburgh player stunned the home support when he ran from his own half and evaded five English tackles to touch down for his first try in Scotland’s Calcutta Cup win.“I’ve obviously seen it a couple of times,” he told BBC Sport. “I still can’t believe I’ve done that.“I giggle when I watch it, but obviously for me personally it’s my best try I’ve ever scored. Looking back at it, just absolutely buzzing.”Van der Merwe later scored another brilliantly-finished try following an excellent team move...
BBC
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds: Cooper praises 'humble' Navas after clean sheet on debut
Steve Cooper praises the humility of new signing Keylor Navas after the three-times Champions League winner keeps a clean sheet on his Nottingham Forest debut. Watch highlights of Sunday's games at 22:40 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app. Available to UK users only.
Yardbarker
Premier League team of the week: Man United duo join Tottenham record-breaker Harry Kane in BBC XI
The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with Tottenham star Harry Kane unsurprisingly making the line up after his record-breaking goal in the win over Manchester City. The England international netted the winner for Spurs against City, making him the north London giants’ all-time leading scorer with...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Farrell eyes improvement as Ireland pass first big test of the year
It will be several months before we know whether or not Ireland can achieve a Six Nations and World Cup double, but the manner of Saturday's 34-10 victory over Wales will at least have strengthened Andy Farrell's belief that his side are on the right track. As Ireland gathered under...
BBC
Simon Middleton: England head coach to step down after Women's Six Nations
England head coach Simon Middleton will step down after the 2023 Women's Six Nations. Middleton, who became head coach in 2015, led England to five Six Nations titles and four Grand Slams. Under his guidance the Red Roses also reached two World Cup finals, in which they were beaten on...
BBC
Women's Premier League: Charlotte Edwards named head coach by Mumbai Indians' franchise
Former England captain Charlotte Edwards has been appointed head coach of Mumbai Indians' women's team in the inaugural Women's Premier League. The 43-year-old led England to 50-over and T20 World Cup glory in 2009 during a glittering 20-year international career. Since retiring as a player in 2017 she has coached...
Harry Kane overtakes Jimmy Greaves to become Tottenham's all-time top scorer
Spurs striker Harry Kane has netted his 267th goal for the club to overtake Jimmy Greaves and become their all-time top scorer
Former Dundee United and Scotland goalkeeper Billy Thomson dies aged 64
Former Dundee United, Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Billy Thomson has died at the age of 64, the Tayside club have confirmed.Thomson, who won seven full international caps, also played for Partick Thistle, Dundee, St Mirren and Motherwell.He later went on to have lengthy coaching spells with Rangers and Kilmarnock and was Stranraer’s goalkeeping coach this season.We are saddened to learn of the passing of former player and Hall of Fame inductee Billy Thomson at the age of 64.Everyone at Dundee United would like to extend their condolences to Billy's family and friends.— Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) February 6, 2023A statement from United read: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former player and Hall of Fame inductee Billy Thomson at the age of 64.“Joining in 1984, Billy faced the unenviable tasking of taking over the gloves from Hamish McAlpine.“A first-team regular until 1991, the goalkeeper made over 200 appearances for United, including being part of the squad that went all the way to the UEFA Cup final in ’87.“Everyone at Dundee United would like to extend their condolences to Billy’s family and friends.”
