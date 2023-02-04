Chicago weather forecast: Windy, warmer weekend with gusts up to 40 mph

A person walks along a windy lakefront on Dec. 28, 2022. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Southwest winds were expected to gust up to 40 mph Saturday into Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures were expected to rise above freezing through the middle of next week, except for Monday night when a high of 27 degrees was expected, the NWS said.

Meanwhile, as of late Saturday morning, Midway Airport registered at 29 degrees while at O’Hare International Airport temperatures registered at 30 degrees.

River ice in the area should begin to slowly melt making a risk for ice jam flooding.