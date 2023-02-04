Read full article on original website
Data on Taproot Ordinals points to higher Bitcoin fees, chain bloat
A Taproot Wizard jpeg was mined into the Bitcoin blockchain on Feb. 1, sparking debate on the appropriate use of network resources, particularly inefficiencies due to increased block size. This was possible thanks to the Ordinals protocol, which enables the storage of jpegs, videos, and other such data directly on...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Overall market sentiment green as AI tokens establish their rise
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $7.5 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $1.07 trillion — up 0.7% from $1.06 trillion. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap grew 0.7% and 0.7% to $443.44 billion and $201.07 billion, respectively. The...
AI cryptos continue to sizzle with the market sector up over 51% in the past week
The market sector of AI crypto continues to sizzle, with the top 30 tokens all in the green over the last 30 days, a trend has left many investors wondering: how frothy can this top possibly get?. The news comes on the heels of the widely successful launch of ChatGPT,...
UK says digital pound will not be a crypto as consultation period begins
The U.K. initiated the consultation period for its digital pound today and said that the asset will not be a cryptocurrency, as seen in a Feb. 7 statement. “While cash is here to stay, a digital pound issued and backed by the Bank of England could be a new way to pay … That’s why we want to investigate what is possible first, whilst always making sure we protect financial stability.”
Hut 8 to merge with rival cryptocurrency mining firm US Bitcoin
Two notable Bitcoin mining firms, Hut 8 and US Bitcoin, have announced a merger as detailed in a press release published on Feb. 7. The merger will combine two of Hut 8’s sites in Canada with all four of US Bitcoin’s sites in the US. The combined firm will utilize 825 megawatts of gross energy across all six sites. The new company will be able to leverage an estimated 5.6 exahashes per second (EH/s) of self-mining power across five sites.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Venture crypto investing down 75%, but ‘native-VCs’ continue staying course
Crypto investing by Venture Capitalists (VC) fell 75% in Q4 2022 versus the same period in the prior year, according to Bloomberg. The dramatic plunge in activity was driven by general VC tech firms, whose risk appetite for digital asset investing has diminished amid the many recent scandals that have plagued the industry.
Over $76M invested in crypto funds in past 7 days
A total of $76 million was invested in digital asset products during the week of Jan. 30 to Feb., according to a CoinShares report. Around 90% of the inflows were directed toward Bitcoin (BTC) related products, which equate to about $69 million, data from CoinShares stated. This week marks the...
The Sandbox (SAND) surges ahead of token unlock
The Sandbox network will unlock 372.6 million SAND tokens — amounting to 12.419% of the circulating supply — on Feb. 13. The news comes amid a 30% surge in price driven by the announcement of a “mysterious partnership” with Saudi Arabia. Exchange inflows surpass outflows. A...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: AI tokens shine despite wider market sell-off
Since the last wMarket report, the cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $17.5 billion and currently stands at $1.06 trillion — down 1.6% from $1.08 trillion. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap fell 2.7% and 0.81% to $441.19 billion and $199.95 billion, respectively. The...
Crypto companies scale back massively for Super Bowl LVII
Following the FTX scandal and wider market downturn, crypto companies are set for a muted showing during this year’s Super Bowl. Crypto firms marked last year’s Super Bowl with high-profile advertising campaigns, signaling the arrival of digital assets in the mainstream. Coinbase, FTX, Crypto.com, and eToro, although not...
Coinbase-Backed DeSo Unveils MegaSwap, a “Stripe for Crypto” product, with Over $5 Million in Volume
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Los Angeles, United States, 7th February, 2023, Chainwire — DeSo is excited to announce the launch of MegaSwap – a revolutionary,...
Lido’s staked Ethereum crosses 5M, Frax Ethereum on the rise
Liquid staking protocol Lido said its staked Ethereum on the Beacon Chain reached 5.05 million ($8.32 billion). LDO surged 18% to $2.45 in the last 24 hours, according to CryptoSlate data. The token rose by 16% in the previous seven days and 25% in the last 30 days. Lido dominates...
Binance is suspending USD-based bank transfers
Binance is temporarily suspending US Dollar-denominated bank transfers from Feb. 8, according to an emailed statement sent to CryptoSlate on Feb. 6. The firm said it was notifying affected customers directly. A Binance spokesperson said:. “It’s worth noting that only 0.01% of our monthly active users leverage USD bank transfers,...
Average BTC block size reaches new ATH at over 2 MB
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate shows that Bitcoin (BTC) average block size reached a new all-time high by reaching 2.25 megabytes (MB). The chart above demonstrates the average block size of BTC since the beginning of 2022. A recent spike pushed the block size over 2 MB. The data indicates that the block size continues to grow at the time of writing.
Op-ed: On Bitcoin and why there is no second best – Part 2
Note: This is part two of a two part series on what differentiates bitcoin from the rest of the crypto market. See part one here. It could be said that bitcoin will have been nothing more than a Ponzi game if it fails and eventually fades into obscurity. However, this characterization applies to successful, widely-used forms of money as well, as they’re effectively bubbles that haven’t popped. Some forms of money are seen as more credible than others. Still, these similarities between money, bubbles, and Ponzi games can cause a heavy amount of confusion for crypto market participants.
Potential buyers looking to purchase Hodlnaut and its FTX claims
Potential buyers are interested in purchasing embattled crypto lender Hodlnaut and its claims against defunct crypto exchange FTX, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 6. citing affidavits. The documents note that different parties are “interested in acquiring” Singapore-based Hodlnaut and have contacted the interim judicial managers of the firm. Hodlnaut filed for...
BitMEX CEO owns largest GMX holdings – over 200K tokens
Co-founder and CEO of crypto exchange BitMEX, Arthur Hayes, currently owns the largest GMX (GMX) holdings — accounting for 200,580 tokens, according to Lookonchain. Hayes collected 200,580 GMX tokens between Mar. 2, 2022, and Sept. 7, 2022, according to data shared by Lookonchain. Hayes spared a total of 3,386 Ethereum (ETH) for these purchases from the average purchase price of $28.5. This amount equated to around $5.72 million at the time. He also claimed 12,405 escrowed GMX(esGMX), which added another $818,744 to the pool.
Argo mined 168 BTC in January, accrued roughly $3.42M in revenue
Argo Blockchain mined 168 Bitcoin (BTC) during January — collecting roughly $3.42 million in mining revenue, according to the company’s January Operational Update. Argo’s performance in January reflects a 14% increase from 147 BTC mined in December 2022, according to the update. Argo was amongst the mining...
WazirX deems Binance allegations ‘false’ and ‘unsubstantiated’
India-based crypto exchange WazirX said Binance’s allegations against it are “false” and “unsubstantiated,” according to a Feb. 7 statement. The exchange added that it was taking the necessary steps to seek recourse and protect its legal rights against the actions taken by Binance. WazirX also...
