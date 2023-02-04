Read full article on original website
Council members complain about transparency over fate of city's conduit system
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City Council members complain they were never advised about talks with BGE over the fate of the city's conduit system. "There's been no transparency. There's been no information," said Councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer. The city is negotiating with the utility over a proposal which would give...
Safe Streets Files: Contracts shed new light on transparency concerns
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After threatening legal action, FOX45 News received hundreds of pages detailing the contractual agreements between the City of Baltimore and community groups operating the Safe Streets Program, shedding new light on how the community-based violence intervention program operates. Safe Streets is a program that has operated...
'Clean Corps' deploys $14 million to nonprofits to clean up Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City officials named the organizations that will spend more than $14 million to hire city residents to clean up 16 neighborhoods. Bon Secours Baltimore Community Works, Inc. will work with the residents of the Boyd-Booth,Penrose,Fayette Street Outreach, Carrollton Ridge, and Franklin Square neighborhoods. Broadway East...
Law enforcement expert says liquor stores are hotspots for crime in Baltimore City
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — If you walk around certain areas of Baltimore City, you're bound to see a liquor store. Walk a few more blocks in either direction, and you're likely to see another. According to a 2018 Johns Hopkins University study, every 10% increase where alcohol outlets were located,...
ATTENTION SHOPPERS: Plastic bags to be banned in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Plastic bags will eventually be removed from Baltimore County businesses, forcing shoppers to invest in reusable bags or pay a fee. The Baltimore County Council voted to pass a plastic bag ban beginning early next year during their Monday night meeting. The new mandate would impose a fee on single-use bags like paper bags.
23 Baltimore schools have zero students proficient in math, per state test results
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City is facing a devastating reality as the latest round of state test scores are released. Project Baltimore analyzed the results and found a shocking number of Baltimore City schools where not a single student is doing math at grade level. “We're not living up...
Marilyn Mosby's trial likely to be delayed a third time
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — A new court filing could signal another delay in former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s trial. Mosby was federally indicted over a year ago on charges of perjury and making a false statement on a loan application. This marks the third time her...
Md. woman, Fla. man conspired to 'completely destroy this whole city,' say feds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Federal authorities arrested a woman from Maryland, and a man from Florida, accused of targeting BGE electrical substations for attacks.. Charges have been filed against Sarah Beth Clendaniel of Catonsville and Brandon Clint Russell of Orlando, Florida. "The accused were not just talking but taking steps...
Monday marks 13th anniversary of blockbuster 'Snowmageddon' storm
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's been 13 years since a double-punch from the blockbuster storm "Snowmageddon" dumped over 20 inches of snow on Baltimore. The blizzard in 2010 pounded the East Coast from New York through Pennsylvania and Delaware, to Baltimore and D.C. The storm had an enormous impact on...
Baltimore company recalling ready-to-eat foods over listeria concerns, says FDA
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Food Group is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023, through January 30, 2023, because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria. According to the FDA, Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and...
Former FBI agents says there is a relationship between open air drug markets and violence
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore city council member said last weekend's deadly shooting happened in one of the largest open-air drug markets in the state. Police have not said what the motive was in that deadly shooting but community leaders, including city councilman Eric Costello, who represents the area, believe drugs are a significant source of what's fueling the violence seen in Upton.
9 men indicted on gang, drug, murder charges; police searching for additional suspect
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Nine Baltimore men were indicted for participating in a criminal gang and operating an open-air drug market. One of those men is responsible for the November 2022 homicide of Marquis Carter of Baltimore. Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced the indictments Monday for their participation...
Suspect convicted of second degree murder in death of police lieutenant's husband
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A jury convicted Sahiou Kargbo of second degree murder and handgun charges in the death of James Blue III, the husband of a Baltimore City Police lieutenant, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's office. Blue was fatally shot in January of 2022 along Walker Avenue,...
5 injured in 2 separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five people were injured in two separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the first shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Medford Road. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a 60-year-old woman...
Gas prices Drop in Baltimore, according to GasBuddy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Drivers in Maryland mght be getting a little relief at the gas pump this week. The average gasoline prices in Baltimore have fallen 8.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.42/g today, according to GasBuddy. GasBuddy surveyed 663 gas stations in Baltimore. Experts say...
3 pedestrians raped at gunpoint in Towson, man arrested and charged
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A heinous crime has Towson residents on edge after police say three people were raped at gunpoint in the alley just steps from the Towson Circle Thursday. “It shook our community to the core,” Nancy Hafford said. “I’ve got to admit we were pretty horrified....
Warming up in Baltimore this week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. February 5 — Much warmer temperatures arrive today. Sunday begins a stretch of unseasonably warm days. High temperatures reach the low 50s with increasing clouds. Monday and Tuesday remain warm with highs in the low 50s each day. The big warmup comes Wednesday...
Improve your cardiovascular health
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — February is Heart Health Month. Having a healthy heart can lead to a healthy life. National Lead Trainer for Planet Fitness Teddy Savage share ways to improve our cardiovascular endurance.
For now, no changes for Maryland MBB @ Michigan State tomorrow
For now, there are no changes for the Maryland men's basketball game at Michigan State tomorrow night. The Terrapins are in East Lansing now, all confirmed by a team spokesperson. Maryland's last opponent, Minnesota, is currently shutdown due to COVID issues. Minnesota's game against Illinois tomorrow has been postponed. Maryland...
1 adult injured in building fire in Essex Saturday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One adult was injured in a building fire in Essex overnight Saturday, according to Baltimore County Fire Department. Authorities say at 12:47 AM Saturday, fire crews received a call for a building fire. Firefighters came to the scene of 331 S. Marlyn Ave to find heavy...
