Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.Sherif SaadColleton County, SC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
abcnews4.com
SCPA submits draft plan to city for Union Pier
A piece of prime waterfront real estate on the peninsula could soon be developed. The South Carolina Ports Authority has submitted its plan for the Union Pier to the City of Charleston. The plan calls for retail, restaurants, hotels, housing, and 19 acres of green space for the public. It's...
abcnews4.com
Moncks Corner hires new police chief
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — The Town of Moncks Corner announced Steve Young as its next police chief. Young, currently a Captain with MCPD, will assume the role with more than 28 years in law enforcement, including serving as Interim Police Chief for six months last year. During the...
abcnews4.com
SC State alumni to serve as honorary co-chairs at scholarship gala
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Armstrong Williams and Donnie Shell will be honorary co-chairs at the South Carolina State University (SC State) Foundations' 32nd Scholarship Gala & Tribute. According to a Feb. 3 press release, both are alumni of SC State. The 2023 gala is scheduled for April 22...
New 300-acre park in the works in Summerville area
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County is working to construct a new 300-acre park off Miles Jamison Road. It’s the next big step in growth for parks in the county. “Pine Trees Park is in my district, which is really nice, but I think the most exciting part about it is when the county […]
abcnews4.com
Summerville Town Council approves $22M Maple Street extension project
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A transformative transportation project is coming to Summerville after town council voted in favor of it on Monday. The Maple Street extension project will include the widening of Maple Street from two to four lanes east of Shamrock Drive to West Richardson Avenue; adding turns lanes to the US-78 intersection; installing a traffic light at West Richardson Avenue; and creating a new alignment from West Richardson Avenue to Parson Road where the roadway will transition from three lanes to two lanes.
live5news.com
Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday. Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in...
abcnews4.com
Planet Fitness reopens at Citadel Mall after undergoing renovations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Planet Fitness at the Citadel Mall reopened bright and early Monday morning offering its members a place to work out for the first time since November. The gym closed to be remodeled. Renovations were made to the location's Black Card Spa and locker rooms, and...
Plan to demolish historic West Ashley house denied
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic stone house in West Ashley is no longer at risk of being demolished. On Monday, Charleston’s Design Review Board denied a request to tear down the former home located at 1731 Savannah Highway. West Ashley historian and author, Donna Jacobs, said the Stone House was built by […]
abcnews4.com
New SEWE partner highlights marine mammal conservation importance
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A new partner is diving into this year's southeastern wildlife exposition. The National Marine Mammal Foundation will showcase its conservation efforts through its Dolphin Doctor program. "We hope to engage the audience in the step-by-step process of a marine mammal rescue. That should be...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
'First-of-its-kind' medical waste facility to open in Summerville
A “first-of-its-kind” health care waste treatment and disposal company is set to open in Summerville. EcoSteris confirmed that March 1 will be the start date of its "state-of-the art" operations at 112 Fabricators St., according to an EcoSteris news release. The company claims to be the first facility...
abcnews4.com
LIVE BLOG: Murdaugh Murder Trial, Day 11: Judge says financial crime evidence admissible
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A third week in the Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday. The trial is resumed at 9:30 a.m., but the jury didn't join until 11:30 a.m. Mark Tinsley was expected to testify Monday before the jury came in. Tinsley is the attorney of the family of Mallory Beach, the 19-year-old killed in a boat crash when Paul Murdaugh was- by all accounts- drunk behind the wheel.
Community groups to distribute “Rosa Parks pancakes” on Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A pay-what-you-can cafe is teaming up with a local advocacy group to honor civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks on what would have been her 110th birthday. Destiny Community Cafe and Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit volunteers will pass out pancakes at bus stops, shelters, and homeless encampments in downtown Charleston, West Ashley, […]
abcnews4.com
Candidates to launch campaigns for SCDP chair on Feb. 4
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The campaign launch event for the South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) chair candidates and vice-chairs team will take place today, Feb. 4, in Charleston. The event will be at ILA Hall Local 1422, 1142 Morrison Drive, according to a press release. The event will be...
Charleston Animal Society to provide free pet vaccinations February 18
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dogs and cats can receive $150 in free services at a drive-thru vaccine clinic on February 18. Charleston Animal Society’s No Kill South Carolina Initiative has partnered with PetcoLove, 24Pet, the City of North Charleston , and MSPCA-Angell to provide free vaccines and microchips to dogs and cats. The goal of the event is to […]
live5news.com
AT&T expands coverage to rural areas across Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Broadband Office announced a project with AT&T to expand the company’s coverage to 9,000 customers located in Greenville and Charleston. The company is building an AT&T Fiber location to serve nearly 2,500 customers in Greenville and around 6,900 customers in Charleston. Combined,...
live5news.com
1 killed in in Georgetown Co. auto-pedestrian collision
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Georgetown County Sunday night. Troopers say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night on Highmarket Street near Redick Road. A pedestrian was traveling east on Highmarket Street when they were struck by a motorist traveling east...
holycitysinner.com
Second Annual Car Show in Summerville Benefits Families Living with Alzheimer’s and Related Dementia
The ARK of South Carolina announced that it will be hosting its second annual Car Show on Saturday, March 25th at Nexton (201 Sigma Drive, Summerville). The free, family-friendly event will be open to the public at 9 am and will include food, coffee, prizes, and of course, classic cars.
abcnews4.com
Mount Pleasant begins Black History Month by recognizing town marshal
The Mount Pleasant Historical Commission will begin its 9th annual Black History Month celebration with its first event today, Feb. 4, about Edmund Jenkins. The event will be at 2 p.m. on the second floor of the Darby Building, 302 Pitt St., in the Old Village, according to a press release. Parking is available on Carr Street and Pitt Street.
abcnews4.com
FAA: Flights paused at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington due to national security
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: According to the FAA website, CHS, MYR, and ILM are no longer grounded. At 3:14 p.m., the FAA stated the flights at these three airports are resuming, other airspace has been reopened, and normal operations are resuming. The announcement follows the U.S. military downing a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the ocean near the Carolinas.
Charleston City Paper
Woodrum: Murdaugh trial doesn’t represent S.C.’s legal system
The ongoing Colleton County trial of Alex Murdaugh has all the makings of a great television drama — a small community beloved for its tranquility, a well-known legal family, questions of financial impropriety and murder. For many of us, no matter how we feel about the case, we will...
