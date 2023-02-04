ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensville County, VA

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville County Schools meet with city, county on 2024 funding

Tuesday night’s joint meeting of the Emporia City Council, Greensville County Board of Supervisors, and Greensville County School Board was a look to the future — both the immediate future and the distant future. As Emporia is an independent city located entirely within Greensville County, both the city...
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
WRAL

Man killed at Rocky Mount motel

A 20-year-old man was killed and another person was injured Sunday night in a shooting at a Rocky Mount motel. A 20-year-old man was killed and another person was injured Sunday night in a shooting at a Rocky Mount motel.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Bomb threat closes Southern Bank

AHOSKIE – Southern Bank on Main Street in Ahoskie shut down operations this afternoon (Monday) following a bomb threat. Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said emergency responders cleared the scene at around 4 pm. “We received the call right around 12 noon and dispatched several units to the scene,”...
AHOSKIE, NC
WRAL

Person killed in overnight shooting at Rocky Mount hotel

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A person was killed and another person was injured Sunday night in a shooting at a Rocky Mount hotel. Before 11:15 p.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department blocked off the entire back parking lot of the Executive Inn hotel at 1821 N. Wesleyan Blvd.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

U.S. Attorney Office: Rocky Mount gang members sentenced

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina men were sentenced for their connections to selling drugs on Friday. After a multi-year investigation, two Rocky Mount men were sentenced for their roles in heroin and fentanyl distribution. “Our goal is to reduce crime in our city by strategically targeting those involved in...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

No seatbelt and strong odor of marijuana lands man in jail for ‘shrooms’ in Halifax County, deputies say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A seatbelt violation got a man busted with hallucinogenic drugs in Halifax County over the weekend, deputies said. The incident was reported Saturday when a deputy was working on traffic enforcement at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative hires chief operating officer

Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative and its affiliate, EMPOWER Broadband, continue to grow in size and in the services it offers to Southside Virginia. With that growth comes the need to add to their capable and knowledgeable staff and management team. Accordingly, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative is pleased to announce the addition of Casey Logan as its chief operating officer effective May 1, 2023.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

South Central, Southwest Brunswick expansion completed in record time

Following only three short years, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative (MEC), along with its wholly owned subsidiary, EMPOWER Broadband (EMPOWER), is pleased to announce it has met its obligation in the Connect America Fund II (CAF-II) Auction to fully deploy fiber-to-the-premise in south central and southwest Brunswick County, which includes the communities of Ante, Gasburg, Powellton, Triplet, Valentines and Wyche. The CAF-II regulations allow their projects up to six years to complete.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
WRAL

Bailey police chief fired by town, denies allegations

The Town of Bailey in Nash County has fired its police chief. Former police chief Cathy Callahan was placed on leave and investigated following reports of misconduct by another officer. The Town of Bailey in Nash County has fired its police chief. Former police chief Cathy Callahan was placed on...
NASH COUNTY, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville County, Emporia to receive first payment from Mallinckrodt

Greensville County and the City of Emporia will soon receive their first settlement payments from opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt for its role in the opioid crisis. According to the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, Greensville County will purportedly receive $1,297.76, and Emporia will get $523.29. The Commonwealth’s first payment of nearly $3.5 million is the first from an expected $24.6 million to the Commonwealth over the next eight years.
EMPORIA, VA
WITN

Nash County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed robbers

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office is looking for information in relation to a robbery that happened Friday night. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday night robbery in Samaria at a Dollar General. Deputies say the suspects appear to be two men, who...
NASH COUNTY, NC

