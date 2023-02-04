Read full article on original website
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County Schools meet with city, county on 2024 funding
Tuesday night’s joint meeting of the Emporia City Council, Greensville County Board of Supervisors, and Greensville County School Board was a look to the future — both the immediate future and the distant future. As Emporia is an independent city located entirely within Greensville County, both the city...
The Desserterie in Chesterfield reopens with new name and focus
Annie Ruth’s Wine Bar and Bistro is at 6161 Harbourside Centre Loop near Brandermill. The restaurant was formerly known as The Desserterie.
WRAL
Man killed at Rocky Mount motel
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Bomb threat closes Southern Bank
AHOSKIE – Southern Bank on Main Street in Ahoskie shut down operations this afternoon (Monday) following a bomb threat. Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said emergency responders cleared the scene at around 4 pm. “We received the call right around 12 noon and dispatched several units to the scene,”...
Dozens show support after overdose death of Wakefield High School student
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A crowd gathered outside Wakefield High School Friday, three days after a student was found unconscious in a bathroom there and later died as the result of a drug overdose. Four other students were evaluated at the school. “My heart is broken, but I can’t even imagine the […]
WRAL
Vigil honors Chesterfield man slain near apartment
A candlelight vigil was held for the 24-year-old man who was shot and killed just a few hundred feet from his apartment door.
WITN
U.S. Attorney Office: Rocky Mount gang members sentenced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina men were sentenced for their connections to selling drugs on Friday. After a multi-year investigation, two Rocky Mount men were sentenced for their roles in heroin and fentanyl distribution. “Our goal is to reduce crime in our city by strategically targeting those involved in...
Virginia State University accepting applications from local students for free tuition
The initiative provides students with limited financial resources -- particularly those from communities underrepresented in higher education -- to attend a four-year university immediately after graduating from high school.
Nash County town terminates police chief
Officials in Bailey told ABC11 that the Board of Commissioners voted earlier this week to dismiss Police Chief Cathy Callahan.
cbs17
No seatbelt and strong odor of marijuana lands man in jail for ‘shrooms’ in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A seatbelt violation got a man busted with hallucinogenic drugs in Halifax County over the weekend, deputies said. The incident was reported Saturday when a deputy was working on traffic enforcement at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.
The touching reason a Virginia bridal shop 'really blessed' these brides
At Leora Bridal in Prince George County, dozens of glittery and glamorous gowns in all shades and styles, can make it hard to pick the perfect gown.
Three vehicles involved in crash on Huguenot Road in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash in the Bon Air area of Chesterfield County involved three vehicles, one of which ended up on its side. According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the crash took place at the intersection of Huguenot Road and Cranbeck Road on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 6. Police responded […]
Sister searches for killer months after deadly double shooting in Hopewell
In June 2022, a man and a woman were shot to death inside a vehicle in Hopewell. Now, the woman's sister is making an urgent plea to see the killer brought to justice.
chathamstartribune.com
Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative hires chief operating officer
Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative and its affiliate, EMPOWER Broadband, continue to grow in size and in the services it offers to Southside Virginia. With that growth comes the need to add to their capable and knowledgeable staff and management team. Accordingly, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative is pleased to announce the addition of Casey Logan as its chief operating officer effective May 1, 2023.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
South Central, Southwest Brunswick expansion completed in record time
Following only three short years, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative (MEC), along with its wholly owned subsidiary, EMPOWER Broadband (EMPOWER), is pleased to announce it has met its obligation in the Connect America Fund II (CAF-II) Auction to fully deploy fiber-to-the-premise in south central and southwest Brunswick County, which includes the communities of Ante, Gasburg, Powellton, Triplet, Valentines and Wyche. The CAF-II regulations allow their projects up to six years to complete.
Violent week in Chesterfield: Two deadly shootings in three days
Within the past week, two people have been killed in two separate shootings in Chesterfield. The shootings took place just three days apart.
WRAL
Bailey police chief fired by town, denies allegations
The Town of Bailey in Nash County has fired its police chief. Former police chief Cathy Callahan was placed on leave and investigated following reports of misconduct by another officer. The Town of Bailey in Nash County has fired its police chief. Former police chief Cathy Callahan was placed on...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County, Emporia to receive first payment from Mallinckrodt
Greensville County and the City of Emporia will soon receive their first settlement payments from opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt for its role in the opioid crisis. According to the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, Greensville County will purportedly receive $1,297.76, and Emporia will get $523.29. The Commonwealth’s first payment of nearly $3.5 million is the first from an expected $24.6 million to the Commonwealth over the next eight years.
WITN
Nash County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed robbers
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office is looking for information in relation to a robbery that happened Friday night. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday night robbery in Samaria at a Dollar General. Deputies say the suspects appear to be two men, who...
