When, in 1966, Paco Rabanne debuted his “Twelve Unwearable Dresses” collection at the Hotel Georges V in Paris, its transformative effect on fashion was near immediate. By March of that year, Vogue had captured an effervescent Donyale Luna in the Spanish designer’s creations, declaring a month later that “new silver patterns, fine chainmail, [and] lunar strip lighting” would define the summer ahead sartorially. Rabanne and his fellow “Space Age” designers Pierre Cardin and André Courrèges would remain the darlings of the fashion world until the close of the decade, with Rabanne’s star gradually fading over the course of the ’70s. With the appointment of Julien Dossena as creative director of the house in 2013, however, its designs became a fixture in the pages of the magazine once again, modelled by everyone from Kate Moss to Adut Akech, Rianne Van Rompaey to Naomi Campbell. Following the sad news of Rabanne’s death at the age of 88, revisit some of the label’s most exquisite clothes in Vogue through the years.

