Lara Patangan: Romance is exciting, but real love is messy sometimes, so at least be kind
I heard a Justin Timberlake song on the radio that got me thinking about love. I wouldn’t have even known the song was by the former boy-bander had the deejay not mentioned it. Timberlake isn’t really my type, which I’m sure is a huge relief to his wife (actress Jessica Biel).
'I Started Dating My Best Friend, He Said One Thing That Made Me End it'
Katie McNamara told Newsweek about the friendship that helped change her perspective on romantic relationships.
‘Absolutely gross’: Prince Harry condemned by Caroline Flack’s former agent for sharing details on ‘tainted’ romance
Prince Harry has been condemned by Caroline Flack’s former agent for sharing details about his “tainted” romance with the late star in his new memoir Spare.In a section of the tell-all book, which leaked after the memoir was accidentally put on sale in Spain five days early, Harry writes about how he met the former Love Island host, who died by suicide in 2020, at a restaurant during a night out with their mutual friend in 2009.Describing Flack as “funny”, “sweet”, and “cool”, he shared: “Very soon after [the media] papped me and Flack, those photos set off a...
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Budding Romance? Gisele Bündchen Rides Horses With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente As Relationship Rumors Heat Up
Gisele Bündchen is getting the rumor mill churching with her latest outing. On Wednesday, January 18, the supermodel was seen riding horses in Costa Rica with her Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente after widespread speculation the two are more than friends. Bündchen, who announced her divorce from Tom Brady in October after 13 years of marriage, rocked an army green tank top with a pair of black jeans as she rode alongside the athlete, who looked casual in dark pants, a blue t-shirt and a backwards baseball cap. The alleged pair seemed completely content as they exchanged smiles while enjoying their...
My bad trip – I met a handsome Scot with a crossword and thought it was true love. I was wrong
I didn’t travel until my late 20s, which meant I was also a latecomer to what many 18-year-olds discover in the hazy morning light on Kuta beach or stumbling out of Berlin’s Berghain: nothing fans the fires of romance like a ticking clock. The knowledge that your plane leaves in 24 hours can take a vaguely promising flirtation and turn it into the love for the ages.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
New book features previously unpublished photographs of gay romance from the 1850s to 1950s
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell spent the last two decades scouring every flea market, estate sale and online auction for photographs of men in love from a time when being in same-sex relationships had dire consequences. Over the course of their meticulous search, the married couple managed to accumulate more than 2800 previously unpublished snapshots portraying tender moments of romantic love between male couples from the 100-year period between the 1850s and 1950s. What started off as a personal project grew into something so powerful and significant that Treadwell and Nini knew they had to share it with the world.
How Having An Open Marriage Made Me Think Differently About Monogamy
When I first started sleeping with people other than my husband, I felt a thrill that doesn’t often feature in monogamous relationships: the delight of a new body, the febrile loss of a particular kind of security, the rush of fear. I also felt a newfangled interest in our relationship from those close to us. This interest sometimes looked like support, and other times judgment. Questions from those in monogamous relationships came thick and fast: “What if he finds someone better?” “Aren’t you worried that you’ll have better sex with someone else?” “What if you ruin what you have?”
Cineplex Canada Has A Packed Valentine's Day Lineup & It Includes A Classic Romance Film
Valentine's Day is coming fast and if you're looking for a fun date idea, Cineplex Canada has you covered. Not only does Cineplex have some movies that are perfect for a date night out with your significant other, it's also got a few flicks that are perfect if you're looking for a night out with your buddies.
The Best Dressed Stars At The 2023 Grammy Awards
The red carpet at last night’s 65th annual Grammy Awards certainly did not disappoint. Music’s biggest night is never a snooze and this year was no exception. Whether it was with over-the-top capes (see: Lizzo in custom Dolce & Gabbana) or long, sweeping trains (as worn by Amanda Gorman, who chose Prada), musicians made bold statements with their wardrobe. The best dressed of the bunch were those who balanced the high drama expected of the Grammys with a sense of sophistication and refinement.
From The Archive: A Look Back At Paco Rabanne’s Designs In The Pages Of Vogue
When, in 1966, Paco Rabanne debuted his “Twelve Unwearable Dresses” collection at the Hotel Georges V in Paris, its transformative effect on fashion was near immediate. By March of that year, Vogue had captured an effervescent Donyale Luna in the Spanish designer’s creations, declaring a month later that “new silver patterns, fine chainmail, [and] lunar strip lighting” would define the summer ahead sartorially. Rabanne and his fellow “Space Age” designers Pierre Cardin and André Courrèges would remain the darlings of the fashion world until the close of the decade, with Rabanne’s star gradually fading over the course of the ’70s. With the appointment of Julien Dossena as creative director of the house in 2013, however, its designs became a fixture in the pages of the magazine once again, modelled by everyone from Kate Moss to Adut Akech, Rianne Van Rompaey to Naomi Campbell. Following the sad news of Rabanne’s death at the age of 88, revisit some of the label’s most exquisite clothes in Vogue through the years.
Best albums to blast at full volume for couples and singles on Valentine’s Day
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Miley Cyrus and Shakira toss some musical shade at exes Revenge is more than a way to balance the scales so you can get even. As pop stars frequently demonstrate, throwing some shade on your ex is a great way to top the charts and come out […]
Feel the Love This Year! Valentine’s Day Card Messages
With Valentine’s Day around the calendar and love in the air, here are some of our favorite Valentine's Day quotes and messages to help get you through the day with a smile.
How we met: ‘He sent 40 Valentine’s cards with all the different things he loved about me’
When Savannah moved to Barcelona to teach English in 2017, meeting someone was the last thing on her mind. “It was a sort of Eat, Pray, Love experience,” she says. “I’d broken up with my ex and wanted to spend some time away. I left my job in London and went to Spain.”
"Catfishing," How Not to Get Fried With Online Dating
“Throw away the idea that you need to find a perfect partner or flawless friend. All people are imperfect. What is possible is connecting with someone who is doing their own inner-work. They will have more practice with authenticity, holding space, intentional growth, and self-awareness.” ~Yung Pueblo.
A Love Story
I just Googled, "Do cats take on the personality traits of their owners?" because my (very thoughtful) boyfriend, Mike, suggested that my anxiety may have worn off on my cat, aptly named Chub Chub for the little pad of flesh that hangs below his lower haunches.
The Best Karl Lagerfeld For Chanel Looks At The Met Gala Through The Years
This year’s Met Gala is devoted to the late Karl Lagerfeld, who will forever be remembered for his impact on the fashion industry. While the German designer held positions at Fendi and Chloé – along with his own eponymous brand – his tenure at Chanel is arguably his most famous.
