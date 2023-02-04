Read full article on original website
Janice Del Negro Jensicke
1d ago
If you can’t care for any animal properly don’t get one .. you’re not doing the animals any favors if they’re treated poorly
wvlt.tv
Dandridge Police officers recognized for saving woman from burning home
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the middle of the night on a cold day in January, Samantha Hodnett was sound asleep and unaware of the fire burning inside her camper just feet away. As Dandridge Police Department officers Michael Adams and Sam Cameron responded to the fires, which impacted at...
wvlt.tv
Police investigating deadly East Knoxville stabbing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after an overnight stabbing at an East Knoxville apartment complex Monday, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. Officers arrived at The Vista Apartments just after midnight, Erland said. When they got there, they reportedly found a man...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Investigators executed a search warrant on Piney Grove Church Road on Jan. 27, the report said, which was a rental unit leased to a woman identified as Shyne Robinson, 21. While there, the property owner had to call Robinson because she had changed the locks, leaving the owner without access to the unit.
WYFF4.com
Beloved, longtime Asheville restaurant employee shot in bed, with 6 children in home, friends say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man described as a "longtime employee" of a popular Asheville restaurant was shot while sleeping in his home with his six children inside, officials said. Buncombe County deputies said they were called just after midnight Friday to a home on Black Locust Drive about gunshots...
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting in Gatlinburg
An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday.
wvlt.tv
Woman in custody after snatching elderly woman’s purse, report says
Man arrested after 2-day pursuit following crash in Campbell County
A man is in custody after a two-day pursuit following a crash on the interstate in Campbell County on Friday morning.
Typo made 40 years ago causes Oak Ridge widow to face surprise charge for burial
The widow of a Korean War veteran was distressed to learn there had been a misunderstanding with one of the pre-need funeral arrangements they had taken out.
WATE
Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. News at 11 on 2/06. The...
wvlt.tv
Demolition to begin on Cumberland Avenue
wvlt.tv
Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Man sent to prison for killing teen girl in Smoky Mountains Spur car crash
The family of a 19-year-old Ohio girl killed from injuries sustained in a crash in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park were present when the driver was sentenced to 5 years in prison. Testimony from prosecutors in federal court said data from the automobile driven by Bryce Allen Axline, 21,...
wvlt.tv
2 dead, 2 injured in Alcoa Highway crash, officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people died and two were injured after a crash on Alcoa Highway Sunday afternoon, according to the Alcoa Police Department. APD officers and Alcoa Fire Department personnel responded to a multi-car crash at Alcoa Highway and Wheeler Road around 12:45 p.m. According to APD and...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee ambulance medicine shortage
WATE
Car crashes into Gibbs school building
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is investigating a vehicle that crashed into a Gibbs school building Sunday. Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to Corryton around 7:15 p.m. where a vehicle was found in a building of a school. The driver of the vehicle was taken to...
Jellico man arrested in connection to Campbell County shooting
A Jellico man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one woman injured Saturday afternoon, according to Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
Knoxville Police investigating after woman in custody becomes ‘unresponsive’
Knoxville police officers and a transportation driver are on administrative leave after a woman became unresponsive while being taken to jail on Sunday, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
GPD: Person barricaded in home caused hours long road closure in Greeneville, TN
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – An hours long road closure in Greeneville on Saturday was the result of a person barricaded in their home, according to police. A release from the Greeneville Police Department says at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, police were called to a home on Carson Street in regard to a person […]
wvlt.tv
3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people died in a crash in Cocke County Friday evening, according to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A report stated the wreck happened around 5:50 p.m. near Baxter Road in Cosby. Officials said Chad Pippen, 48, was driving a Nissan Altima...
