Sevier County, TN

Janice Del Negro Jensicke
1d ago

If you can’t care for any animal properly don’t get one .. you’re not doing the animals any favors if they’re treated poorly

wvlt.tv

Police investigating deadly East Knoxville stabbing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after an overnight stabbing at an East Knoxville apartment complex Monday, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. Officers arrived at The Vista Apartments just after midnight, Erland said. When they got there, they reportedly found a man...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Investigators executed a search warrant on Piney Grove Church Road on Jan. 27, the report said, which was a rental unit leased to a woman identified as Shyne Robinson, 21. While there, the property owner had to call Robinson because she had changed the locks, leaving the owner without access to the unit.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman in custody after snatching elderly woman’s purse, report says

KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. News at 11 on 2/06. The...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Demolition to begin on Cumberland Avenue

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

2 dead, 2 injured in Alcoa Highway crash, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people died and two were injured after a crash on Alcoa Highway Sunday afternoon, according to the Alcoa Police Department. APD officers and Alcoa Fire Department personnel responded to a multi-car crash at Alcoa Highway and Wheeler Road around 12:45 p.m. According to APD and...
ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee ambulance medicine shortage

KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Car crashes into Gibbs school building

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is investigating a vehicle that crashed into a Gibbs school building Sunday. Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to Corryton around 7:15 p.m. where a vehicle was found in a building of a school. The driver of the vehicle was taken to...
CORRYTON, TN
wvlt.tv

3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people died in a crash in Cocke County Friday evening, according to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A report stated the wreck happened around 5:50 p.m. near Baxter Road in Cosby. Officials said Chad Pippen, 48, was driving a Nissan Altima...
COCKE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy