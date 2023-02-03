Read full article on original website
Top Stock Picks for Week of February 6, 2023
E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF operates as a cosmetic company. This cosmetic company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days.Currently he company's EPS is expected to grow 34% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 6%. The current-year earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty have been revising upward. Right now, year-over-year cash flow growth for e.l.f. Beauty is 19.7%, which is higher than many of its peers. This company also has a favorable Value Score. This combination positions e.l.f. Beauty well for outperformance.
BlackRock Cuts Stake in ICF International (ICFI)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.42MM shares of ICF International Inc (ICFI). This represents 7.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in International Money Express (IMXI)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.33MM shares of International Money Express Inc (IMXI). This represents 3.58% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.51MM shares and 9.08% of the company, a...
Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.00MM shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.01MM shares and 8.80% of the company, a...
3 ETFs for the Artificial Intelligence Boom
It remains to be seen just how durable this year’s growth stock rebound will be, but one thing is clear: There’s obvious momentum for the artificial intelligence (AI) investing theme. Consider some of the very recent headlines. Last week, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) said it will invest $300...
BlackRock Increases Position in Vector Group (VGR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 21.41MM shares of Vector Group Ltd (VGR). This represents 13.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 20.49MM shares and 13.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.48% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Century Communities (CCS)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.84MM shares of Century Communities Inc (CCS). This represents 8.95% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 5.83% of the company, an increase...
Goldman Sachs Group Increases Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.20MM shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM). This represents 9.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 3.06MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in...
Goldman Sachs Group Updates Holdings in Rekor Systems (REKR)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.77MM shares of Rekor Systems Inc (REKR). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 2.28MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in...
Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stake in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.39MM shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH). This represents 3.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.75MM shares and 6.30% of the company, a decrease...
Goldman Sachs Group Increases Position in Natural Resource Partners (NRP)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.14MM shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP). This represents 9.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 25, 2022 they reported 1.11MM shares and 9.00% of the company, an increase...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial (COF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 28.10MM shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF). This represents 7.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 34.09MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Intracoastal Capital Updates Holdings in Globus Maritime Ltd, Jersey (GLBS)
Fintel reports that Intracoastal Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.96MM shares of Globus Maritime Ltd, Jersey (GLBS). This represents 8.7% of the company. In the last filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported owning 9.10% of the company, indicating no change in their...
State Street Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.27MM shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB). This represents 5.71% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.88MM shares and 5.31% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Jennison Associates Cuts Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)
Fintel reports that Jennison Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.28MM shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD). This represents 6.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.19MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a...
Highwoods Properties (HIW) Matches Q4 FFO Estimates
Highwoods Properties (HIW) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.96 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.97 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this real estate...
State Street Updates Holdings in Citizens Financial Group (CFG)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.43MM shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG). This represents 5.16% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 24.29MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in...
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Booking Holdings (BKNG)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.53MM shares of Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG). This represents 6.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 2.62MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.23% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
He Xiaopeng Updates Holdings in XPeng Inc. American depositary shares, each representing two ordinary shares (XPEV)
Fintel reports that He Xiaopeng has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 353.11MM shares of XPeng Inc. American depositary shares, each representing two Class A ordinary shares (XPEV). This represents 20.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 348.71MM shares...
SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Matches Q4 Earnings Estimates
SS&C Technologies (SSNC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this financial services software maker would...
