Street Dog Coalition is offering free vet visits to pets for people experiencing homelessness

On Saturday Feb. 4, Volunteer veterinarians and technicians are providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives to pets for people experiencing homelessness.

This is to help those who are going through economic hardship and still need their furry companion beside them.

“The Centers for Disease Control’s One Health initiative recognizes the importance of the human-animal bond and emphasizes the interconnectedness of the health of animals, humans, and the environment. This initiative is our model – and a number of our pop-up street clinics include services for the pet owners on the other side of the leash as well,” - The Street Dog Coalition.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. until noon. at 41 East Duval Street, Jacksonville, Fla 32202.

For more information you can visit their page at www.thestreetdogcoalition.org .

