San Bernardino, CA

Man drops off human jawbone at California police station

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
A man walked into a California police station on Thursday and dropped off what was later determined to be a human jawbone, authorities said.

According to a news release from the San Bernardino Police Department, the man left “what appeared to be deceased animal remains” at the agency’s public counter.

At the time, police said it was unclear whether the remains were real, the Los Angeles Times reported. However, the coroner’s office confirmed that one of the bones was the lower jawbone of a human, according to the newspaper.

The man left the station before officers could detain him, KTLA-TV reported. Surveillance cameras captured an image of the man, according to the television station.

On Friday, police provided an update in a tweet and on Facebook , stating that the man had been “located and identified.”

It was unclear whether the man had been questioned or arrested, the Times reported. No other details were immediately available.

