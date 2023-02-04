Read full article on original website
WCAX
Burlington officials showcase pod shelters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s low-barrier shelter facility is nearly done and will be welcoming its 35 residents over the next several weeks. The city on Monday opened the shelter for a tour to see the work completed at the Old North End site over the past year. Starting...
WCAX
Made in VT: Junction Fiber Mill
The future of Vermont College of Fine Art's campus up for discussion. VCFA officials were before Montpelier's Development Review Board on Monday night looking for approval on their Campus Unit Development application.
WCAX
Vt. kidney donor to hike Mt. Kilimanjaro
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A Hinesburg woman is gearing up to hike Africa’s highest peak, and she should be up there just in time for World Kidney Day. Hinesburg’s Maureen Murphy would not describe herself as an ‘overly generous’ person, but some people might not believe that. Three years ago, an acquaintance needed a kidney. She threw her name on a list of potential donors and thought nothing else of it.
WCAX
Building Futures: BOCES students learn trades on the job
Authorities say a Bristol woman was arrested Sunday in connection with a stolen car and that another suspect remains on the run. A suspect in a Burlington shooting over the weekend pleaded not guilty in court Monday to charges of second-degree attempted murder. Crews battle South Burlington house fire.
WCAX
In The Garden: Orchids
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Flowers come in all shapes and sizes, and some can be very particular about their needs. Orchids are one of those picky plants. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer talk tips on how to keep them happy and looking beautiful on this week’s “In The Garden.”
Addison Independent
Firefighters busy in extreme cold; blaze destroys a Middlebury garage
MIDDLEBURY — The coldest weekend of the year so far was also one of the busiest weekends for the Middlebury Fire Department. Most of the calls were related to alarms and water problems. But a call on Saturday morning, when the temperature was at least 15 degrees below zero, was an actual fire that brought out more than three dozen firefighters from three departments and claimed a garage on Old College Farm Road.
UVM Medical Center cleans up flooding from frozen pipes
Pipes burst over the weekend as temperatures dropped below zero. Read the story on VTDigger here: UVM Medical Center cleans up flooding from frozen pipes.
WCAX
Crews battle South Burlington house fire
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new home under construction in South Burlington is a total loss following a fire Monday morning. It happened in an unoccupied single-family home near the corner of Swift and Spear Streets shortly before 7 a.m. South Burlington Fire Chief Steven Locke says the fire...
WCAX
Job fair held Saturday for The Howard Center
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - The Howard Center currently has 14 hundred employees but people there say they’re looking for more to join in their mission of helping Vermont communities. “I know that I am interested in the field of education. Stuff like that, so I was just trying to...
WCAX
Popular community gathering space damaged by fire
CHAZY, N.Y. (WCAX) - The fire happened at the Weathercock Restaurant and Bar. Volunteer fire chief Dennis Pilon says it took fire crews several hours to put out the blaze. Crews believe the fire started in the walls, then spread throughout the building. Local businesses provided the fire fighters shelter...
WCAX
Local plumbers inundated with frozen pipe calls
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Temperatures may have returned to above freezing, but for those with frozen pipes from this past weekend’s deep freeze, the damage was already done. Marianna Holzer called Falcon Plumbing and Heating on Saturday that one of her pipes likely froze and burst at her Hinesburg home over the weekend due to the extreme cold. She was not happy when they told her she was right.
WCAX
What To Do: Sunday, February 5
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here’s what to do in our region for Sunday, February 5, 2023. Enjoy the Ice on Fire winter festival in Montpelier to celebrate the lengthening of the daytime, starting at 2:00 p.m. at the Elks Club. It will be a fun filled afternoon of dance,...
WCAX
The future of Vermont College of Fine Art’s campus up for discussion
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - VCFA officials were before Montpelier’s Development Review Board on Monday night looking for approval on their Campus Unit Development application. The application would allow “conditional” uses of property, like labs, housing, and restaurants, to become “permitted” uses. This means if they...
WCAX
Efforts to get Vermont’s homeless inside as temperatures plummet outside
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In freezing conditions like this, the best bet is to stay inside. But that can be a problem for people without permanent housing. That’s why community organizations across Vermont are ramping up operations to try to save lives. “The hardest part, I think, about being...
newportdispatch.com
Fire destroys vacant home in Waterbury
WATERBURY — Police are investigating a fire that broke out in Waterbury early this morning. Authorities were notified of a fully involved structure fire on Little River Road at around 12:30 a.m. The home has not been occupied for years, however, police say they were aware that there had...
newportdispatch.com
Cambridge woman arrested for shooting husband in Burlington
BURLINGTON — A 40-year-old woman is facing charges following a shooting incident that took place in Burlington on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified by a woman that a man at her location had been shot on Riverside Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. Police say they responded to the...
Stowe recovering from twin cyber-attacks on town records
Four people fell victim to a phishing scheme las August.
WCAX
DOC staff hold no-confidence vote over Newport prison interim chief
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Corrections staff are demanding change at the Vermont state prison in Newport. In a letter Vt. Corrections Commissioner Nicholas Deml late last month, employees expressed a lack of confidence in Northern State Correctional Facility interim superintendent Lori Madden. The letter details numerous operations breakdowns including failing...
Winooski school superintendent leaving for Northeast Kingdom
Sean McMannon will leave in June to become superintendent of the Kingdom East School District.
