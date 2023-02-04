Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Warm again tomorrow, storm threat Wednesday night
Warmer-than-average weather is here to stay for the next few days. Tonight will be mild, with lows in the low 50s. Temperatures will climb back close to 70 on Wednesday. Highs only dip slightly to the low and mid-60s Thursday and Friday. Scattered light showers will return to parts of...
WAAY-TV
Warm and breezy Wednesday, strong storms overnight
Warm weather continues Wednesday. Highs reach 70 degrees despite mostly cloudy skies. Spotty showers can't be ruled out today, but most stay dry until the cold front arrives overnight. Widespread rain and a few storms move into North Alabama after midnight. There remains a low end chance for damaging wind...
WAAY-TV
Staying warm Tuesday with more clouds
We'll see more clouds than sun throughout your Tuesday. Even so, highs reach the mid 60s this afternoon. Spotty showers are possible this evening and overnight. A weakening line of storms will roll through North Alabama late Wednesday night and early Thursday. A Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather remains in effect for areas along and west of I-65. Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts are the main threats. Regardless of severe weather, the Thursday morning commute looks messy. Outside of storms, wind gusts up to 40 MPH can't be ruled out Wednesday night.
Alabama Skies: Rainy days on the way with some strong storms possible
We’ll have one last really nice day today but get ready for the rain and storms. Some storms could be strong, but models aren’t agreeing on any severe possibilities yet. Our friends to the west may see some isolated severe weather Wednesday, but it looks like it will be mostly rain here.
Alabama Skies: Severe potential details coming together
Monday was gorgeous across most of the state today, but things will be changing to a wet pattern for the next couple of days with a slight chance of some severe weather. Right now, much of the state is under a Level 1 risk of severe storms with winds up to 60 miles per hour, hail, and the possibility of a tornado. This isn’t looking to be a widespread major weather event, but the threat is there for many of us.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Dry, warm weather to start the week
HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — WARMING TREND CONTINUES: Look for highs in the 60s across Alabama today with a partly sunny sky. Dry weather continues tomorrow and Tuesday with mild afternoons. Showers and storms return to Alabama Wednesday afternoon/night ahead of a cold front. There will be some surface based...
WAAY-TV
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Helping the deaf and hard of hearing community get severe weather information
This week, Feb 5-10, is Alabama Severe Weather Awareness Week. WAAY 31 StormTracker Meteorologist Grace Anello sat down the National Weather Service Meteorologist Jennifer Saari to talk about what can be come to help the deaf and hard of hearing community get severe weather information when necessary. Meteorologist Saari work...
Alabama Skies: Unseasonable warmth heading to Alabama
A day or two certainly make a difference when it comes to weather in the South. From rainy and cold with some ice mixed in to sunny and warm by the end of the weekend, today is going to be a great day to get outside! Clouds will move out leaving bright, sunny skies behind.
Alabama Skies: Ice, tornadoes possible today
It seems that ole groundhog just won’t let go of gloomy days in Alabama. From a winter weather advisory in the northern part of the state to a risk for severe storms and tornadoes near the Gulf Coast, many of us are hoping for some sunny days to dry out and get some fresh air.
WAAY-TV
ALEA hosting boating certification course
Springtime in Alabama is just around the corner, so now is the time to. prepare for boating season. Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division are launching Boating Basics/License Courses starting this weekend. The one-day eight-hour sessions are free to the public. Anyone age 12...
a-z-animals.com
Alabama Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
If you consider yourself an Alabamian, you may be well aware of what the Alabama allergy season is like. Located in the southeast and bordered by the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama experiences humid summers and somewhat mild winters compared to many other locations in the US. But what are allergies like in the state of Alabama, and when can you anticipate your sniffles at their worst?
OnlyInYourState
The Cafeteria-Style Restaurant With Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Alabama
Alabama is home to many types of restaurants where you’ll be served some of the most delicious down home cooking. One of these restaurants is Sarris Cafe. To learn all about Sarris Cafe, which is known for serving some of the best home-cooked food in Alabama, take a look below.
Coyote Breeding Season in Alabama has Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe
If you haven’t seen any coyotes, you’ve probably heard them. They are considered the most vocal North American mammal and can be found in every county in Alabama. Their yips, whines, and howls sound similar to a domesticated dog. But make no mistake — coyotes are wild animals.
gulfshores.com
3 Gulf Shores Courses Named Best in Alabama
A gorgeous course designed by US Open Champion Jerry Pate and developer Jim Edgemon, Kiva Dunes offers more than 7,100 yards of play area in a natural setting with lots of exposed sand and gnarly scrub oak. Ranked #14 on this list, this course is no stranger to awards as it regularly appears on top course lists in highly regarded publications such as Golf Digest, Golf Week and Links Magazine, and Golf Advisor.
Shadow People and Mysterious Lights: The Haunted Forests Of Alabama
There's no doubt that Alabama is a beautiful state. Natural treasures abound here from the northern border all the way to the gulf coast. Part of the beauty of our state lies within our thousands of acres of forests. Alabama is home to 23 million acres of forested land. That's almost 70% of the state! We have 4 national forests and 6 state forests that give us close to 700,000 acres of public land and to explore. There you'll find trails full of natural wonders, breathtaking views, wildlife....and ghosts. That's right, nature isn't the only thing you might encounter in the forests of Alabama. We have our share of spirits that inhabit our woods.
WHNT-TV
Alabama Music Hall of Fame Announces 2023 Inductees (News 19 at 5)
The Alabama Music Hall of Fame has announced its class of inductees for 2023. Alabama Music Hall of Fame Announces 2023 Inductees …. The Alabama Music Hall of Fame has announced its class of inductees for 2023. City Councilman Devyn Keith Faces Additional Theft …. Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith...
You can vote for this Alabama small town as best in South
Alabama already has the nation’s best city to live in. Now you can vote to make another town the best in the South. Alexander City has been nominated as Best Small Southern Town by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 and winners are determined by an online vote. Alexander City is the only Alabama city among the 20 nominees – which include towns and cities from Texas to Florida to Virginia.
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!
Brace yourselves - February 2nd is Groundhog Day! Here come the yearly articles and social media posts looking to the lowly groundhog to predict the arrival of spring. You've probably heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog in Pennsylvania - but here in Alabama, we have Birmingham Bill of the Birmingham, Alabama Zoo. We also have lots of other folklore weather predictions here in the south: wooly bears, hornet's nests, and persimmon seeds - just to name a few. But exactly how well do these time honored predictions work? Can you really use them to make long term weather predictions? Let's take a look and see...
WATE
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
Groundhog Day 2023: Forget Phil. Here’s what real meteorologists say for the rest of winter in the Lehigh Valley.
The groundhog may call for an early spring or six more weeks of winter. But what would either outcome look like in a season where winter never really got going?. Basically, more of the same. Punxsutawney Phil and Staten Island Chuck can say what they will, but real meteorologists who...
