‘The Waltons’ Star Mary McDonough and Melissa Sue Anderson of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Once Bonded Over Being Young Actors
Mary McDonough of 'The Waltons' and Melissa Sue Anderson of 'Little House on the Prairie' bonded when they co-starred as rival witches in the 1981 TV movie 'Midnight Offerings.'
Henry Fonda Was A Dad Of 3: Meet His Children Including Daughter Jane And Late Son Peter
Broadway shows and screen films will be incomplete without mentioning the name of the star, Henry Fonda. The Academy Award winner was known for his soft-spoken, subtle, natural, and remarkable acting style, which gained him grand momentum in his career. During his lifetime, the actor welcomed three children from his five marriages. Fonda’s marriage to Margaret Brooke Sullivan in 1931 ended in divorce in 1933. In 1936, he wedded Frances Ford Seymour and they had their eldest child, Jane in 1937 then Peter in 1940.
Carole Cook, Actor and Lucille Ball Protégé, Dies at 98
Carole Cook, a veteran stage and screen actor who was a protégé of Lucille Ball, has died in Beverly Hills, Calif., of heart failure. She was 98. Cook was known for her guest roles on “The Lucy Show” from 1963-68 and “Here’s Lucy” from 1969-74. She began her acting career in 1959 when Ball requested she appear in an episode of “Westinghouse Desilu Playhouse” titled, “The Desilu Revue.” In films, Cook was known for her role as Molly Ringwald’s Grandma Helen in the 1984 John Hughes rom-com, “Sixteen Candles.” She also appeared in “The Incredible Mr. Limpet,” “Palm Springs Weekend,”...
Actress Carole Cook of ‘Sixteen Candles,’ more dies: reports
Cook was well-known for her roles on screen and stage.
Peter Falk: He Was Not The First Actor Considered For "Columbo"
For decades he played the beloved TV detective Columbo, which earned him Emmy awards, Golden Globes, and millions of fans. But according to FactsVerse.com, Peter Falk was not the first choice to play the part.
Boy, 11, Who Went Viral for Singing Showtunes Details 'Once-in-a-Lifetime' Trip to See 5 Broadway Shows
Nathan Broxton and his parents tell PEOPLE about flying first class to New York City — courtesy of Delta Air Lines — so that the 11-year-old theater fan could attend his first Broadway show It was a whirlwind weekend for young Nathan Broxton. The 11-year-old theater fan packed up his bags in California last week and arrived in New York City on Friday morning. After going viral earlier this month for his impassioned renditions of Broadway showtunes, the Broxtons were gifted a first-class flight from Delta Air Lines so...
TODAY.com
‘A Christmas Story’ star Melinda Dillon and two-time Oscar nominee dies
Melinda Dillion, the two-time-Oscar nominee, whom many fans came to know as Ralphie’s mom in “A Christmas Story,” has died. She was 83. The actor’s family announced in a public obituary that she died on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles. Dillon’s work as an actor earned...
See an Exclusive First Look at Jessica Chastain in Rehearsals for Broadway's A Doll's House
Performances of the Broadway revival of A Doll's House, starring Chastain, begin Feb. 13 at New York's Hudson Theatre Jessica Chastain is getting ready for her Broadway return! The Oscar-winning actress, 45, is set to return to the stage in the Jamie Lloyd-directed production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama A Doll's House. RELATED: Jessica Chastain to Make Broadway Return in 'A Doll's House' Adaptation: 'Over the Moon' After making her Broadway debut in the 2012 production of The Heiress, Chastain will star in the limited engagement of Doll's House alongside Arian Moayed and former Hamilton...
Melinda Dillon, 'A Christmas Story' And 'Close Encounters Of The Third Kind' Actor, Dead At 83
A cause of death for the two-time Oscar-nominee hasn’t been made public.
Collider
'King Of The Hill' Reboot Coming to Hulu With Original Cast Returning
A return to Arlen, Texas is in the works at Hulu. A King Of The Hill revival has been ordered by the streaming platform with co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels set to return along with the rest of the original voice cast. Judge and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as Hank and Peggy Hill, respectively. Pamela Adlon returns as Bobby Hill, along with Johnny Hardwick as Dale Gribble, Stephen Root as Bill Dauterive and Lauren Tom as Minh Souphanousinphone.
Collider
Shakespearian Rom-Com ‘Rosaline’ Coming to Disney+ for Valentine’s Day
Disney+ has set plans in motion for its US subscribers to celebrate Valentine’s Day with their loved ones. In celebration of the lovers’ day, the streamer has announced its plans to create a Valentine’s Day collection for subscribers located in the United States. The collection will feature 20th Century Studios’ film Rosaline, which will be made available for streaming for a limited time from Friday, February 10 to Wednesday, February 15.
The TVLine Performers of the Week: Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman
THE PERFORMERS | Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman THE SHOW | HBO’s The Last of Us THE EPISODE | “Long, Long Time” (Jan. 29, 2023) THE PERFORMANCES | It’s been almost a week since HBO’s post-apocalyptic drama ruined us with some strawberries and a Linda Ronstadt tune. In what was (so far) the show’s biggest digression from the video game on which it’s based, Offerman’s Bill and Bartlett’s Frank — both tangential characters in the game — took center stage and, via a pair of stunningly beautiful performances, broke our hearts. Let’s first consider Offerman, whose turn as the gruff-yet-sensitive survivalist was a revelation. Seven seasons of...
'Murphy Brown' Actor Charles Kimbrough Has Died at 86
Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor Charles Kimbrough, best known for his portrayal of newsman Jim Dial on the CBS hit Murphy Brown, died on Jan. 11, 2023, at the age of 86. The actor, whose death was first reported by The New York Times, was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Emmys for portraying Jim Dial in 1990, and he later reprised his role in the 2018 Murphy Brown reboot for three episodes.
