Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
localsyr.com
Skyline tenants had hot water restored, now it’s cold again
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After nearly a week without hot water, Larry Fuller was happy to turn on his faucet this weekend. “Oh that felt so good,” Fuller recalled. “It felt so good, I thought, oh finally.”. That feeling was short-lived. “Then this morning when I was...
Many people were left without power and heat in Skaneateles after high winds
SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The high winds and dangerously cold weather we saw on Friday caused thousands of people to lose their power and heat. Some of those outages happening in Skaneateles, where the village maintains its own electric services for neighbors there. “I got home expecting it to be on but it wasn’t, and […]
Ithaca Police investigating Saturday morning shooting
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are searching for a suspect they think is responsible for a shooting incident in the city Saturday morning that left one injured. According to police, around 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, officers were dispatched to Cayuga Medical Center for the report of a person in the emergency room with […]
Elmira man arrested after slow chase in the Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man was arrested in Elmira Heights last week after a low-speed chase, according to police. EHPD said officers conducted a traffic stop around 12:42 p.m. on February 3, adding that the driver had a warrant for a felony burglary charge. According to the police report, the man then fled […]
Ithaca Police looking for assault suspect
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department continues to look for a subject in relation to an alleged assault that occurred around 2:30 Saturday morning. Around 2:30 on Saturday morning, Ithaca Police were called to the parking lot of a business located in the 200 block of South Cayuga Street. According to Ithaca Police, […]
Results for ‘Best Diner in Binghamton’ according to you
The results are in for our best diner in Binghamton poll. We received hundreds of votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared.
cnycentral.com
Warming center opens in Skaneateles amid power outage and negative temperatures
As the outdoor air temperature dropped below zero, the Skaneateles United Methodist Church announced late Friday evening it is opening as a warming station for those who are without power. Doors to the church at 26 Jordan Street will open at 9:45 pm. The church requests anyone who comes bring their own blankets and pillows.
waer.org
City residents voice concerns over Syracuse's new sanitation cart plan
The City of Syracuse is revealing new details about its proposal to semi-automate trash collection. But there's one particular part of the plan that was of concern to city residents at a recent public hearing. The program would change a city ordinance so trash service would be limited to properties...
cortlandvoice.com
Byrne celebrates 90 years of business; speaks on expansion in Cortland County (Photos Included)
Ninety years of business by Byrne Inc. was celebrated with a proclamation on Friday. A ceremony took place at Byrne Dairy’s DeWitt facility, a plant that’s been operating since 2004. At the ceremony, Onondaga County executive Ryan McMahon proclaimed Friday, Feb. 3 as Byrne Dairy Day. “It’s just...
14850.com
COVID and the Greater Ithaca Area, February 6th
While case counts statewide are down, local case counts are mostly up. Tompkins County hospitalizations are also up. Wastewater data is slightly up or flat. Last week’s Ithaca wastewater testing series climbed slightly from the previous January 18th result. Cayuga Heights reported a very slightly higher result to the New York State wastewater dashboard, but is bouncing around less than before. (Ithaca has about five times as many customers.)
Traffic alert: Multiple crashes reported on Syracuse-area highways
Syracuse, N.Y — Police, fire departments and ambulance crews are responding to more than a dozen motor vehicle crashes this morning, most on area highways and ramps. There are crashes on I-690, I-695 and I-81, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches. One police officer reported he saw cars...
Update: Most power outages in Onondaga County have been resolved
Update: Most power outages in the county have been resolved, according to National Grid. Only about six remain. Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 2,000 National Grid customers are without power Friday evening in Onondaga County as the region continues to be hit with bitter cold winds and heavy snow.
33-year-old man hospitalized after being sliced with knife at Skyline, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 33-year-old man was hospitalized after being sliced with a knife at the Skyline Apartments Monday morning, police said. At 7:45 a.m. the 33-year-old man fought with another man while in the parking lot of the apartments at 753 James Street, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
Widespread power outage in Town of Chenango
According to the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, there is a widespread power outage in the Town of Chenango.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland police makes another arrest in connection to $50K equipment theft
The City of Cortland Police Department has made another arrest in connection to a $50,000 equipment and tools theft, according to a report. Christopher C. Bush, 32, was arrested this past Thursday for his involvement in stealing $50,000 worth of tools and equipment. Nicholas G. Stone, also involved in the incident, was arrested last Monday.
On the Lookout: Jahvontee Sholtz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 24-year-old, Jahvontee Sholtz. Sholtz, whose last known address is 123 McKinley Avenue, has active warrants involving grand larceny and harassment. Sholtz has been arrested numerous times with 19 prior arrests. The Syracuse Police Department is on the lookout […]
Cornell Daily Sun
LIVE UPDATES: Power Outage Impacts Parts of Campus, Collegetown
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The entire Cornell campus and parts of Collegetown experienced a power outage on Saturday. As of 4 p.m., the University stated through the Campus Alert website that all power had been restored. Parts of campus began experiencing the outage at...
Binghamton Area’s Most Expensive House for Sale Includes ‘Private Beach’
From time to time, I like to take a ride around various parts of the Southern Tier to just look at some of the beautiful architecture. Our communities have many wonderful buildings, some of which are on the National Register of Historic Places. Our area has many amazing homes as...
Another Grammy: CNY Musician 90 Minutes From Utica Wins Again
The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States. You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer...
waer.org
Onondaga water authority gives tips on how to stop freezing pipes
The Onondaga County Water Authority is suggesting some helpful hints to safeguard your pipes from freezing during with the frigid cold temperatures forecast through Saturday. It’s good idea to allow cold water to drip from faucets that have exposed pipes, the agency said. Water officials also suggest people consider leaving fixture cabinets open such as kitchens and bathrooms where pipes may run along the outside walls.
