While case counts statewide are down, local case counts are mostly up. Tompkins County hospitalizations are also up. Wastewater data is slightly up or flat. Last week’s Ithaca wastewater testing series climbed slightly from the previous January 18th result. Cayuga Heights reported a very slightly higher result to the New York State wastewater dashboard, but is bouncing around less than before. (Ithaca has about five times as many customers.)

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO