Ithaca, NY

localsyr.com

Skyline tenants had hot water restored, now it’s cold again

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After nearly a week without hot water, Larry Fuller was happy to turn on his faucet this weekend. “Oh that felt so good,” Fuller recalled. “It felt so good, I thought, oh finally.”. That feeling was short-lived. “Then this morning when I was...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police investigating Saturday morning shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are searching for a suspect they think is responsible for a shooting incident in the city Saturday morning that left one injured. According to police, around 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, officers were dispatched to Cayuga Medical Center for the report of a person in the emergency room with […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested after slow chase in the Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man was arrested in Elmira Heights last week after a low-speed chase, according to police. EHPD said officers conducted a traffic stop around 12:42 p.m. on February 3, adding that the driver had a warrant for a felony burglary charge. According to the police report, the man then fled […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police looking for assault suspect

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department continues to look for a subject in relation to an alleged assault that occurred around 2:30 Saturday morning. Around 2:30 on Saturday morning, Ithaca Police were called to the parking lot of a business located in the 200 block of South Cayuga Street. According to Ithaca Police, […]
ITHACA, NY
waer.org

City residents voice concerns over Syracuse's new sanitation cart plan

The City of Syracuse is revealing new details about its proposal to semi-automate trash collection. But there's one particular part of the plan that was of concern to city residents at a recent public hearing. The program would change a city ordinance so trash service would be limited to properties...
SYRACUSE, NY
14850.com

COVID and the Greater Ithaca Area, February 6th

While case counts statewide are down, local case counts are mostly up. Tompkins County hospitalizations are also up. Wastewater data is slightly up or flat. Last week’s Ithaca wastewater testing series climbed slightly from the previous January 18th result. Cayuga Heights reported a very slightly higher result to the New York State wastewater dashboard, but is bouncing around less than before. (Ithaca has about five times as many customers.)
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland police makes another arrest in connection to $50K equipment theft

The City of Cortland Police Department has made another arrest in connection to a $50,000 equipment and tools theft, according to a report. Christopher C. Bush, 32, was arrested this past Thursday for his involvement in stealing $50,000 worth of tools and equipment. Nicholas G. Stone, also involved in the incident, was arrested last Monday.
CORTLAND, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Jahvontee Sholtz

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 24-year-old, Jahvontee Sholtz. Sholtz, whose last known address is 123 McKinley Avenue, has active warrants involving grand larceny and harassment. Sholtz has been arrested numerous times with 19 prior arrests. The Syracuse Police Department is on the lookout […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

LIVE UPDATES: Power Outage Impacts Parts of Campus, Collegetown

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The entire Cornell campus and parts of Collegetown experienced a power outage on Saturday. As of 4 p.m., the University stated through the Campus Alert website that all power had been restored. Parts of campus began experiencing the outage at...
ITHACA, NY
WIBX 950

Another Grammy: CNY Musician 90 Minutes From Utica Wins Again

The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States. You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer...
UTICA, NY
waer.org

Onondaga water authority gives tips on how to stop freezing pipes

The Onondaga County Water Authority is suggesting some helpful hints to safeguard your pipes from freezing during with the frigid cold temperatures forecast through Saturday. It’s good idea to allow cold water to drip from faucets that have exposed pipes, the agency said. Water officials also suggest people consider leaving fixture cabinets open such as kitchens and bathrooms where pipes may run along the outside walls.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

