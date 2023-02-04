ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

MLive

Trial for former Flint police chief slated to begin this week

FLINT, MI – A former Flint police chief is scheduled to stand trial this week in an illegal gaming case spawned through an investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and Michigan Gaming Control Board. Brad Barksdale, who stepped down as Flint’s police chief in 2004, is scheduled...
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Bank robbery suspect turns himself in to Ann Arbor police

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A man charged in a January Ann Arbor bank robbery, but who failed to appear in court has turned himself in to the police. Richmond Blake Starbuck, 37, came to the Ann Arbor Police station around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, according to police spokesperson Chris Page. Officers took him to the Washtenaw County Jail, where he was lodged on the outstanding warrant.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 arrested after suspected shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are in custody in connection with a possible Detroit freeway shooting over the weekend. A caller told Michigan State Police that they were driving south on the Lodge Freeway near Linwood at 4:20 a.m. Saturday when someone shot at them. The victim provided police with a license plate number for the suspect vehicle and told troopers he believed the vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Man wanted for felony firearm charges in Mount Pleasant arrested in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – U.S. Marshals arrested a man on Thursday who is wanted for felony firearm charges committed in Mount Pleasant. Authorities tracked down James Ashley in the 2000 block of Borderline Drive in Flint. The partnership of the U.S. Marshals Service and Mount Pleasant Police Department requested...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman sentenced for stealing from Macomb County senior care center

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was sentenced to jail and probation after stealing from a Macomb County senior care center. Tina Coleman, 47, will spend six months in jail and 24 months on probation, with the jail sentence counting toward that probation time for a charge of embezzlement by an agent or trustee over $1,000 and less than $2,000.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Youths allegedly doubled and tripled up in juvenile jail cells

Overcrowding at the Wayne County juvenile jail had officials recently doubling up some youths in cells and placing three together in an intake room with mattresses on the floor, according to employees and photos obtained by the Free Press. An employee sent an email to court officials this week with the allegations and photos of the overcrowding, writing that Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility administrators should be "ashamed of themselves for these deplorable conditions and nonchalant...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan workers get criminal records cleared at Expungement Job Fair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 300 people showed up to the Lansing American Job Center to get their criminal records expunged Monday. The entire expungement process can be overwhelming. There’s a lot that goes into removing a criminal conviction. The Capital Area Michigan Works! Expungement Fair aims to make that process easier for some. Those with older convictions have better odds.
LANSING, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Flint man found in Holloway Dam identified as investigation continues

Further information has been released about the man found floating last Monday in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. The man, 59-year-old Tony Bigelow of Flint, was recovered after several hours of effort by several sheriff departments, including the thumb’s Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices, having been spotted by a park goer before 5:30 p.m. on January 30.
FLINT, MI
MLive

MLive

