Confessed dealer found guilty of providing drugs, but not dose that killed man
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A confessed dealer on trial for providing a fatal dose of heroin to one of his customers has been found guilty of providing the victim’s drugs, but not the dose that killed him. Brian Nathan George was found guilty by jury Thursday, Feb. 2,...
Judge denies bond requests for men accused of killing 3-year-old Flint boy
FLINT, MI – After another adjournment delayed court proceedings for four people charged in the death of a 3-year-old boy killed in a suspected drive-by shooting on Flint’s north side in October 2020, attorneys for the men asked a Genesee County judge for bonds. The judge’s response? “Hell...
Trial for former Flint police chief slated to begin this week
FLINT, MI – A former Flint police chief is scheduled to stand trial this week in an illegal gaming case spawned through an investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and Michigan Gaming Control Board. Brad Barksdale, who stepped down as Flint’s police chief in 2004, is scheduled...
2 arrested, gun recovered after alleged shooting on the Lodge: MSP
Michigan State Police took two suspects into custody Saturday after the victim of a possible freeway shooting provided a license plate number and description.
2 handguns, 2 semi-automatics seized during traffic stop in Flint
Michigan State Police troopers arrested two men and confiscated several firearms during a routine traffic stop Friday evening. Neither man had a valid CPL and remain in custody in Flint.
Saginaw man who fled to North Carolina after friend’s fatal shooting pleads to manslaughter
SAGINAW, MI — In the summer of 2020, a Saginaw man allegedly shot and killed his best friend, then fled the state seeking refuge with family in the South. Two months later, he was in custody and extradited back to Michigan. More than two years later and with his...
Bank robbery suspect turns himself in to Ann Arbor police
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A man charged in a January Ann Arbor bank robbery, but who failed to appear in court has turned himself in to the police. Richmond Blake Starbuck, 37, came to the Ann Arbor Police station around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, according to police spokesperson Chris Page. Officers took him to the Washtenaw County Jail, where he was lodged on the outstanding warrant.
fox2detroit.com
2 arrested after suspected shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are in custody in connection with a possible Detroit freeway shooting over the weekend. A caller told Michigan State Police that they were driving south on the Lodge Freeway near Linwood at 4:20 a.m. Saturday when someone shot at them. The victim provided police with a license plate number for the suspect vehicle and told troopers he believed the vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland.
Neeley joins Mayors Against Illegal Guns, says Flint will do more to end gun violence
FLINT, MI -- Mayor Sheldon Neeley has joined Mayors Against Illegal Guns, a coalition that aims to end gun violence, and says he’s committed to doing more in Flint to meet that goal. “Guns in the wrong hands have devastated families and communities across this great country,” Neeley said...
abc12.com
Man wanted for felony firearm charges in Mount Pleasant arrested in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – U.S. Marshals arrested a man on Thursday who is wanted for felony firearm charges committed in Mount Pleasant. Authorities tracked down James Ashley in the 2000 block of Borderline Drive in Flint. The partnership of the U.S. Marshals Service and Mount Pleasant Police Department requested...
Metro Detroit Walmart stores evacuated due to bomb scares; Police believe they may be linked to nationwide threats
Police are investigating a series of bomb threats made against at least three Metro Detroit Walmart stores that authorities believe may be part of “a larger effort to disrupt the retailing giant.”
Cops flag Jeep connected to shooting on I-96 in Detroit; Driver arrested after short chase
When Michigan State Police attempted to pull over a wanted vehicle Monday, the driver sped off, then led troopers on a foot chase through a nearby neighborhood where he was finally arrested.
fox2detroit.com
Woman sentenced for stealing from Macomb County senior care center
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was sentenced to jail and probation after stealing from a Macomb County senior care center. Tina Coleman, 47, will spend six months in jail and 24 months on probation, with the jail sentence counting toward that probation time for a charge of embezzlement by an agent or trustee over $1,000 and less than $2,000.
Youths allegedly doubled and tripled up in juvenile jail cells
Overcrowding at the Wayne County juvenile jail had officials recently doubling up some youths in cells and placing three together in an intake room with mattresses on the floor, according to employees and photos obtained by the Free Press. An employee sent an email to court officials this week with the allegations and photos of the overcrowding, writing that Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility administrators should be "ashamed of themselves for these deplorable conditions and nonchalant...
WILX-TV
Michigan workers get criminal records cleared at Expungement Job Fair
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 300 people showed up to the Lansing American Job Center to get their criminal records expunged Monday. The entire expungement process can be overwhelming. There’s a lot that goes into removing a criminal conviction. The Capital Area Michigan Works! Expungement Fair aims to make that process easier for some. Those with older convictions have better odds.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Flint man found in Holloway Dam identified as investigation continues
Further information has been released about the man found floating last Monday in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. The man, 59-year-old Tony Bigelow of Flint, was recovered after several hours of effort by several sheriff departments, including the thumb’s Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices, having been spotted by a park goer before 5:30 p.m. on January 30.
fox2detroit.com
'The court finally got it': Repeat suspect remanded to jail, charged with attacking 2 women on bond
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A shooting suspect who was out on bond has been charged with domestic violence. The man allegedly assaulted the mother of his child and her mother while out on a reduced bond. Torrion Hudson was back in court Friday for another arraignment. Afterwards Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath,...
Finally solved, Michigan sheriff reflects on 25-year-old homicide case he never gave up on
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held on to Frances Prieur’s obituary. She died when she was 98 years old, and he’d promised her he’d find the man who sexually assault and killed her sister, Mary Prieur, in Lennon in 1997. Frances would...
fox2detroit.com
Reward offered after man murdered inside vehicle in Detroit 4 months ago
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A murder is still unsolved after a man was found shot multiple times in Detroit last fall. Michael Moore's body was found in his vehicle in the 20000 block of Orleans near E. Winchester, south of Eight Mile, at 3:28 a.m. Oct. 11, 2022. Crime Stoppers...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot 23 times by police informant sues Detroit for protecting man with violent criminal past
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who was shot almost two dozen times by a suspect wanted for murdering six people is now suing the city of Detroit for protecting the man as a police informant. Three years ago, the city of Detroit was in the middle of a manhunt...
MLive
