When will temperatures start to warm up in the San Francisco Bay Area?
Monday marks the start of a gradual warmup across the San Francisco Bay Area.
SFGate
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS. AFTERNOON ABOVE 3500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of. up to 5 inches. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS...
2 adults, baby rescued from car that rolled over on Bay Area highway
Two adults and a baby were rescued from a vehicle rollover crash Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Little Original Joe’s slated to open second San Francisco location
The second Little Original Joe's is expected to open in the summer.
Tech executive selling huge Bay Area estate, leaving the region
The sprawling 20-acre property includes an olive orchard and a "fully fenced playground village."
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
40-year-old San Francisco vegetarian restaurant is closing this week
One of the oldest vegetarian restaurants in SF, Ananda Fuara gained a following for dishes like the "neatloaf" sandwich.
'Mythbusters' host Adam Savage fakes a TED talk at San Francisco Sketchfest
Quantum physics has never sounded so dumb.
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Police Are Getting Slower At Responding To Calls
Despite an increase in cash and staff, San Jose police are taking longer to respond to calls. The San Jose Police Department this year has 30 more street-ready officers and nearly $20 million more in its budget compared to last year. It still failed to respond to emergencies on time. When San Joseans call for help, they're waiting longer than ever -- a growing trend since 2018, data from the city auditor shows.
Caltrans Closing Highway 1 In Pacifica Three Nights Next Week For Road Work
Northbound Highway 1 at Paloma Avenue in Pacifica will be closed for construction three straight nights, beginning Monday so Caltrans can do overnight bridge repair work. Work will start at 10 p.m. on Monday and continue Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The closure will remain in effect until 5 a.m. the following morning. Caltrans says the work will be complete by 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Police Allegedly Find 21 Pounds Of Fentanyl And Firearms After Multi-City Investigation
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Four people were arrested on Wednesday in San Francisco for alleged possession of firearms and narcotics sales. An investigation that began in San Francisco to disrupt drugs that were allegedly destined for the Tenderloin district resulted in search warrants being executed at residences in Oakland on the 2500-block of 61st Avenue and the 1800-block of East 24th Street, San Francisco police said in a news release.
13 people arrested in local anti-human trafficking operations
Numerous East Bay law enforcement agencies, working in collaboration with the Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, arrested 13 people during a weeklong statewide effort to recover survivors of human trafficking and apprehend their exploiters. As part of Operation Reclaim and Rebuild, task force partners conducted eight separate anti-human trafficking...
1 Killed, 2 Injured After Shooting At Business
A shooting at a Stockton business Saturday night left a 41-year-old man dead and two injured, police said. Officers were called to a business in the 400 block of W. Weber Avenue at 11:35 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene and two...
Special Operations Police Officer Shot In Standoff With Suspect Who Allegedly Fled Traffic Stop
A San Jose police officer was shot Saturday night and sustained an injury that was not life threatening. The shooting took place at a residence on the 800-block of Sinbad Avenue, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department, which noted the information is preliminary and the investigation on-going.
