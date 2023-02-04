ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS. AFTERNOON ABOVE 3500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of. up to 5 inches. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS...
EUREKA, CA
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Police Are Getting Slower At Responding To Calls

Despite an increase in cash and staff, San Jose police are taking longer to respond to calls. The San Jose Police Department this year has 30 more street-ready officers and nearly $20 million more in its budget compared to last year. It still failed to respond to emergencies on time. When San Joseans call for help, they're waiting longer than ever -- a growing trend since 2018, data from the city auditor shows.
SAN JOSE, CA
Caltrans Closing Highway 1 In Pacifica Three Nights Next Week For Road Work

Northbound Highway 1 at Paloma Avenue in Pacifica will be closed for construction three straight nights, beginning Monday so Caltrans can do overnight bridge repair work. Work will start at 10 p.m. on Monday and continue Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The closure will remain in effect until 5 a.m. the following morning. Caltrans says the work will be complete by 5 a.m. Wednesday.
PACIFICA, CA
Police Allegedly Find 21 Pounds Of Fentanyl And Firearms After Multi-City Investigation

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Four people were arrested on Wednesday in San Francisco for alleged possession of firearms and narcotics sales. An investigation that began in San Francisco to disrupt drugs that were allegedly destined for the Tenderloin district resulted in search warrants being executed at residences in Oakland on the 2500-block of 61st Avenue and the 1800-block of East 24th Street, San Francisco police said in a news release.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
13 people arrested in local anti-human trafficking operations

Numerous East Bay law enforcement agencies, working in collaboration with the Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, arrested 13 people during a weeklong statewide effort to recover survivors of human trafficking and apprehend their exploiters. As part of Operation Reclaim and Rebuild, task force partners conducted eight separate anti-human trafficking...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
1 Killed, 2 Injured After Shooting At Business

A shooting at a Stockton business Saturday night left a 41-year-old man dead and two injured, police said. Officers were called to a business in the 400 block of W. Weber Avenue at 11:35 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene and two...
STOCKTON, CA

