Development pipeline for uptown, South End in 2023 said to hit $7 billion

Charlotte’s development pipeline in the urban core sits at $6.9 billion worth of projects in 2023, up nearly $3 billion from last year, according to the newly published State of the Center City report by Charlotte Center City Partners. Those figures account for office, multifamily and commercial development in uptown and South End.

Upcoming projects include:

•7.2 million square feet of office space, with 1.9 million square feet under construction and another 5.3 million square feet announced.

•608,000 square feet of retail, with 62,000 square feet under construction and 546,000 square feet announced.

•7,700 apartment units, with 2,600 under construction and 5,100 announced. This week, CBJ reported 865 more apartments are headed for South End, a sign that momentum in that submarket continues.

•2,010 hotel rooms, with 670 under construction and 1,340 more announced.

“Charlotte continues to be in this defining period of its center city,” Center City Partners CEO Michael Smith told CBJ . “What we’re seeing is, here we are, still a top 20 (metro area), that’s challenging the next tier of cities by repeatedly achieving top 10 results.”

