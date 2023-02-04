ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Development pipeline for uptown, South End in 2023 said to hit $7 billion

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago

Charlotte’s development pipeline in the urban core sits at $6.9 billion worth of projects in 2023, up nearly $3 billion from last year, according to the newly published State of the Center City report by Charlotte Center City Partners. Those figures account for office, multifamily and commercial development in uptown and South End.

Upcoming projects include:

•7.2 million square feet of office space, with 1.9 million square feet under construction and another 5.3 million square feet announced.

•608,000 square feet of retail, with 62,000 square feet under construction and 546,000 square feet announced.

•7,700 apartment units, with 2,600 under construction and 5,100 announced. This week, CBJ reported 865 more apartments are headed for South End, a sign that momentum in that submarket continues.

•2,010 hotel rooms, with 670 under construction and 1,340 more announced.

ALSO READ: Charlotte fried chicken shop offering a year of free sandwiches to first guests

“Charlotte continues to be in this defining period of its center city,” Center City Partners CEO Michael Smith told CBJ . “What we’re seeing is, here we are, still a top 20 (metro area), that’s challenging the next tier of cities by repeatedly achieving top 10 results.”

Read the full story here.

(WATCH BELOW: Internet company with mission to close digital divide opens South End HQ)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcnerve.com

Vacant Elizabeth Properties Demolished Ahead of Mixed-Use Plan

A slew of long-vacant buildings on East 7th Street in Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood were turned into piles of rubble last week when crews demolished the structures to make way for future development. The work is being spearheaded by Chicago-based Centrum Realty & Development, which opened an office in Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Personal shopping is back at Southpark Mall

One person shot near gas station on Brookshire Blvd. near N. Linwood Ave. Product Test Success: Elissia and Caroline build a tabletop fire pit. Making sweet Valentine's Day cocktails with Two Shots on the Rocks. Chinese spy balloon floating over U.S. headed toward North Carolina. WBTV News at 5:00 interviewed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina

Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CATS Announces Temporary Bus Detour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NEWS RELEASE) – The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will temporarily adjust route 16 for a detour due to crane work. Where: S. Tryon Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and Good Samaritan Way. When: Feb. 5 at 6 a.m. until Feb. 13 at 6 a.m. Bus stops...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Concord-Padgett flying high with finely-tuned economic engine

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is one of North Carolina's largest and busiest in terms of passengers, there's no doubt about it. But there's a less talked about airport to the northeast in Cabarrus County. The Concord-Padgett Regional Airport has grown into an economic powerhouse for the...
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Shooting investigation underway at Northlake Mall, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting took place at the Northlake Mall on Sunday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. On Sunday around 1:48 p.m., officers were called to the mall for a report of shots fired at the mall. Police say a single shot was fired during an altercation...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Shoe store shooting dispute by Northlake Mall: PD

Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Chinese spy balloon shot down by F-22 fighter off …. Chinese spy balloon shot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Electric Vehicle Price Cuts

CHARLOTTE – Good news and bad news about electric vehicles. The good: they are starting to cut prices. The bad news; finding out you just overpaid!. John Matarese shows why some owners are unhappy so you don’t waste your money.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy