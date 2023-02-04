CBS Mornings Deals: Take 50% off this reusable water bottle
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including a reusable water bottle with a storage sleeve. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.
Drinq water bottle
This 2.2-liter reusable water bottle features a storage sleeve with three pockets and a removable crossbody strap. It's on sale for 50% off.
Was priced at $80, offered on CBSDeals.com $40
Kalorik Cobra knives
These Japanese carbon stainless-steel knives are 38% off. Choose from multiple knife sets to fit your cooking style.
Was priced from $30 - $60, offered on CBSDeals.com for $22 - $38
Tenikle Octopus tripod mount
This octopus-inspired travel gadget uses its bendable legs and strong suction cups to mount phones, cameras, tablets and more.
Was priced at $45, offered on CBSDeals.com for $30
