CBS Mornings Deals: Take 50% off this reusable water bottle

By Lily Rose
 2 days ago

CBS Deals: Products you reach for everyday 04:14

Drinq

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including a reusable water bottle with a storage sleeve. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Drinq water bottle

Drinq

This 2.2-liter reusable water bottle features a storage sleeve with three pockets and a removable crossbody strap. It's on sale for 50% off.

Was priced at $80, offered on CBSDeals.com $40

Kalorik Cobra knives

Kalorik Cobra Knives

These Japanese carbon stainless-steel knives are 38% off. Choose from multiple knife sets to fit your cooking style.

Was priced from $30 - $60, offered on CBSDeals.com for $22 - $38

Tenikle Octopus tripod mount

Tenikle

This octopus-inspired travel gadget uses its bendable legs and strong suction cups to mount phones, cameras, tablets and more.

Was priced at $45, offered on CBSDeals.com for $30

The Kitchn

The $28 Organizer That Triples the Storage Space on Your Counter Top

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A lot of times, products designed to increase the amount of storage space in your home aren’t the best looking. Their function is merely to reduce the clutter in your closet, on your cabinet shelves, and in other cramped spots around the house. Besides, if a shelf riser is going behind a cupboard door, who cares what it looks like? When it comes to open spaces, however, it’s nice to get something that also contributes to the aesthetic of the room, or at least one that doesn’t look obtrusive. As a result, it might take some extra time to find an organizer worthy of going on your desk or countertops. We recently found a solution on Amazon, however, that’s pretty much perfect for the latter. The Ollieroo 3-tier corner shelf system is your answer to messy kitchen counters. It looks great, and you can get it quickly for under $30.
