Rahway, NJ

Road Closure in Rahway Due to Water Main Break

By David Brighouse
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

RAHWAY, NJ — Due to a water main break under the Route 1/9 overpass, the Rahway Police Department issued an advisory that East Hazelwood Avenue will be closed from Woodbridge Road to Frontage Road, near Capobianco Plaza.

The roadway will remain closed until repairs are completed. At this time, it is unknown when the roadway will reopen.

TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

